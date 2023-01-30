Fettuccine Al Pesto. A Genovese Tradition

Giangi's Kitchen

Genova, the land of pesto, and its origins can be traced back to the 16th century. 

Pesto comes from the Italian “pestare” which means “to pound”. Originally it was made in a marble mortar with a pestle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gfKis_0kW5eR1e00
Fettuccine Al Pesto. A Genovese TraditionPhoto byGiangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

Although the pesto has become common to identify anything produced by pounding, the Pesto all Genovese is, and always will be, the original.

Growing up, I remember listening to my grandmother talking to her friends and my aunts about pesto. It felt as if every woman was competing for the ultimate pesto.

I have to say, I enjoyed the benefits of that beautiful competition. This recipe has been passed down to me by my mother, and I have seen her make it all my life.

You can always make your homemade fettuccine, time permitting. Click HERE for my recipe published a while back. Super fun and delicious, too, of course.

Types of Basil

Italian basil, Lemon basil, Thai basil, and purple-growing basil is not daunting task and thrive even in my crazy hot climate. So many basil plants to choose from.

For this recipe, I strongly recommend the Italian one or Genovese. Green medium size leaves and so aromatic.

If you are growing a home plant, once you see the small blooming flowers, cut them off to allow the plant to produce more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B9MwV_0kW5eR1e00
Fettuccine Al PestoPhoto byGiangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

Cooking tips and how to make this super delicious Fettuccine Al Pesto

  • To reduce the bitterness of the basil, make sure you blanch it for less than a minute. No more than that.
  • Do not skip the walnut. It gives it the right amount of intensity. Same on the pine nuts.
  • Crazy how this may sound; however, the best pasta to enjoy pesto is fettuccine.
  • Play with the garlic clove amount to use. Too much can overpower the basil and the Parmigiano cheese, which is not the Italian way.
  • Add the cream at the last minute, and do not forget to add some cooking water to the serving dish to bind it.
  • Fettuccine or any wider and longer pasta goes very well with the pesto. Make sure to bring the water to a boil.
  • Extra virgin olive oil is a must when making pesto.
  • Be very generous with your parmesan cheese.

Visit Giangiskitchen.com for the complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient and tips for my Fettuccine Al Pesto. A Genovese Tradition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SJ6Dq_0kW5eR1e00
Fettuccine Al Pesto. A Genovese TraditionPhoto byGiangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

Ingredients needed to make this recipe:

  • fresh basil
  • pine nuts
  • walnut
  • garlic clove
  • Parmigiano Reggiano cheese
  • olive oil
  • heavy cream
  • butter
  • fettuccine pasta
  • potato (optional)
  • grated Parmigiano Reggiano cheese

Instructions

  1. Put water in a pan and bring it to a boil.
  2. When boiling, add the basil leaves and blanch for less than a minute. Drain. In a blender or food processor, place the basil, pine nuts, walnut, garlic, Parmigiano, and olive oil. Blend on high.
  3. When all the ingredients are well blended, add the heavy cream, and give it a quick pulse.
  4. If using the potato, place the cut potato in a large pan of salted water and bring to a boil. Add the pasta and cook to al dente. Drain the pasta and reserve ¼ cup of the cooking water.
  5. In a serving dish, place the butter in the pesto, and add the cooked pasta. Add some of the water as you mix. The pesto should be of a lovely light green color, and the pasta should be moist. Generously grate Parmigiano cheese over the pasta.

Personal Note

My grandmother used to add a potato to the pasta during cooking. The natural starch of the potato adds an extra bit of tastiness to the pesto, not to mention the perfect amount of starch to the pasta for the sauce. This step, however, is optional.

If you enjoyed this pesto recipe, check out these flavorful recipes:

Do you like this recipe?

~ I invite you to visit Giangiskitchen.com for the complete printable recipe for my Fettuccine Al Pesto. A Genovese Tradition and hundreds of easy dinner recipes.

Subscribe to my Newsletter and get my free weekly menu, recipes, and grocery list.

~ New to cooking and need help getting started? Giangi's Kitchen Back To Basics - Cooking 101 eBook is what you need to achieve all your cooking dreams.

~ Come and cook along with me on Giangi's Kitchen youtube channel.

I only recommend the products that I love and use. This site contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# pesto# fettuccine# pesto alla Genovese# Italian pesto# basil pesto

Comments / 3

Published by

Quick & easy meals for everyday cooking. I use fresh ingredients to create delicious, nutritious, and elegant dishes. Browse hundreds of healthy, quick, and easy meals for everyday cooking. Food Network Chef, GGG participant. Food Blogger. Food Photographer. Recipe Developer. Lover of Life.

Phoenix, AZ
2K followers

More from Giangi's Kitchen

Coq Au Vin Blanc in the Pressure Cooker or Instant Pot

Coq au vin blanc. Last summer, spending a whole week with my beautiful friend Elaine, chef and owner of Born to Taste Amsterdam and learning new dishes was a genuinely pinch-me moment.

Read full story
1 comments

Zucchini Feta Cheese Quiche

With the abundance of zucchini and summer squash at the market, having a new quiche in the repertoire would be easy. Store-bought zucchini will work fine too. As with all vegetables, always use them within days of purchasing them.

Read full story
2 comments

Brussels Sprouts Balsamic Glaze

Sweet, tangy, caramelized, and savory all-in-one dish. This super easy dish is a must-have in your repertoire. This side dish is delicious all year round and perfect for small gatherings.

Read full story
1 comments

Blueberry Galette

Blueberry galette. Blueberries are always on our grocery shelf, and I believe they deserve to be honored by making a dessert with them. A little bit of summer heaven with each bite.

Read full story
3 comments

Saffron Lemon Chicken With Persian Saffron Rice

I love cooking with saffron. It all started with wanting to make my friend Persian saffron rice; from there, a new recipe was born. As you may have noticed, I do not grill often, but this made me need to marinate some chicken and cook it over very high heat to give it that excellent charred feel and look. My version of grilling inside.

Read full story

Iceberg Wedges with Blue Cheese Dressing

A wonderfully refreshing Iceberg Wedge Salad topped with Blue Cheese Dressing that can be enjoyed any time of the year. You can serve this wedge as a side salad with any meal, like Penne Alla Vodka, Chicken piccata, or Jalapeno Burgers.

Read full story
3 comments

Lasagne Al Forno – An Italian Tradition

Lasagne al Forno is a delightful thin wide flat sheet pasta covered with the perfect meat tomato sauce, cheese, and bechamel cream within alternating layers and baked in the oven.

Read full story
27 comments

Cornish Game Hen, Whiskey, Cream Sauce

Cornish game hen with whiskey and cream sauce. It is the perfect last-minute get-together dinner meal. Easy to prepare and half of a hen is the perfect balance between white and dark meat. I always have two in my freezer. My go-to when I do not have time to cook a larger chicken.

Read full story

Mangoes, Rum, Vanilla Ice Cream

Mangoes with rum and vanilla ice cream are the dream dessert for any or all occasions. Easy to prepare, delicious, and sinful all in one. Who does not like that?. Fresh mangoes are an excellent fruit. I was introduced later in life to this beautiful fruit. However, ever since enjoyed it immensely.

Read full story

Corn Chowder Soup

t is a perfect late summer-fall soup. This earthy, rich soup is full of flavor. As I had so much fun making grilled corn on the cob, I decided to do it again and, this time, prepare corn chowder with them.

Read full story

Penne Alla Vodka

Penne Alla Vodka. How can a dish taste so good and be so easy to make?. Nothing says comfort as pasta does. A great dish that can be enjoyed in so many different ways. Besides penne pasta, this dish contains cream sauce mixed with tomato sauce, a very unusual combination in Italian cooking.

Read full story
4 comments

Strawberries Chantilly

A delightful, easy dessert taking advantage of all the sweet strawberries that come with Spring and Summer. We also love how in 5 minutes, you can have a delicious dessert on your table.

Read full story
3 comments

Potatoes, Sprouts, and Cranberries

One of the best side dishes is roasted sweet potatoes and Brussels sprouts with cranberries. You will love them here even if you are not a Brussels sprout lover. The perfect pairing with all the classic Autumn and Winter flavors.

Read full story
2 comments

Peanut Butter Cookies

Peanut Butter Cookies are traditional cookies in our house, and we make them often. We cannot just eat one. A super easy treats recipe that takes no time to prepare and bake. Peanut butter cookies are a classic American dessert. The principal ingredient is peanut butter, the creamy kind.

Read full story
7 comments

Watercress Pesto Linguine

Watercress pesto with linguine. As I have some extra watercress at the house, I wanted to make something a bit different with it. It is a treat when our local store carries it, and I never pass up the opportunity to enjoy it in an old favorite dish or create a new one with it.

Read full story

Eggplant Chinese Style

I love eggplant, and when the opportunity to prepare a new recipe with them comes along, I welcome it with open arms. I love Chinese food, and since my first trip to China, when I tasted this Chinese eggplant recipe, I have been trying to replicate it in my kitchen.

Read full story
2 comments

Brandy Chicken Piccata

A classic chicken piccata dish with a twist: brandy. Bringing our favorite dish to a new level of savor. I should follow my rule of always having all the ingredients on hand, and tonight, we did not have any white wine at the house.

Read full story
2 comments

Carrot Salad

Growing up in France, the school “cantine,” or cafeteria, lunch was a class of its own. A full meal from beginning to end. Grated carrots were somehow always part of the menu.

Read full story
7 comments

One Pan Fettuccine, Lemon Mascarpone Sauce

If you are a pasta lover, you will love this simple one-pan dish. Only 4 ingredients are used to make this dish. Mascarpone is that delightful cheese that melts and tends out this excellent cream.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy