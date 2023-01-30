A wonderfully refreshing Iceberg Wedge Salad topped with Blue Cheese Dressing that can be enjoyed any time of the year.

Iceberg Wedges Salad With Blue Cheese Dressing Photo by Giangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

You can serve this wedge as a side salad with any meal, like Penne Alla Vodka, Chicken piccata, or Jalapeno Burgers.

The perfect salad with an impressive presentation and takes you little time to prepare it.

Served on a chilled plate, with the blue cheese dressing draped over it while adding bacon and tomatoes, this salad stands out from all others.

How to cut a wedge

The iceberg salad leaves are compact and layered tightly, making the perfect lettuce to use.

To make wedges grab the whole head, remove any limp leaves you may see, and place the stem facing you on a clean and flat surface. This will prevent from having uneven slices.

With a very sharp chef’s knife, slice down the middle core. Cut each half again to make four-quarters of the salad.

Rince each piece and gently shake any excess water. I would suggest placing them on a paper towel-lined plate to catch any excess water between the leaves layers.

If not serving immediately, keep the slices wrapped on paper and place them in the refrigerator. The damp paper towels will prevent drying.

Iceberg Wedges with Blue Cheese Dressing Photo by Giangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

Topping Ideas

The possibilities are endless; thus, let your imagination go. Here are a few suggestions on other toppings you can enjoy with your Iceberg wedge salad with bleu cheese dressing.

avocados

slices cucumbers

olives

croutons

red onions, very thinly sliced to not overpower the blue cheese dressing

grilled or roasted chicken

salmon or sea scallops

Visit Giangiskitchen.com for the complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient and tips for my Iceberg Wedges Salad With Blue Cheese Dressing.

Iceberg Wedges with Blue Cheese Dressing Photo by Giangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

Ingredients needed to make these Iceberg Wedges with Blue Cheese Dressing

sour cream

mayonnaise

blue cheese crumbled + plus a few chunks for garnish

buttermilk

lemon juice

salt

black pepper

bacon strips

iceberg salad

cherry tomatoes

freshly ground black pepper

chives finely chopped for garnish (optional)

Instructions

In a medium bowl, stir the sour cream, mayonnaise, ¼ of the blue cheese, buttermilk, lemon juice, salt, and pepper. Stir well until smooth. Gently stir in the remaining ¼ cup of crumbled blue cheese. Refrigerate for at least 20 minutes before serving. At this point, you can store it in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. Remove any limp outer leaves of the iceberg salad and then cut in half, then cut each half into quartered wedges. Place each wedge on a plate and drizzle with the blue cheese dressing. Top it with a few crumbles of bacon, sprinkle of chives (if using), reserved blue cheese chunks, and tomatoes. Give one or two more sprinkles of freshly ground pepper, and serve.

Personal Note

The origins of the Iceberg Wedges Salad

Food historians trace the timeline to 1916, when Marion Harris Neil’s cookbook, “Salads, Sandwiches, and Chafing Dishes Recipes,” was first printed.

It debuted on the menu of restaurants around 1920.

Iceberg salad has no calories, but it is high in water content than most other types of salads. No vitamins of nutrient-packed either.

When you want to watch your calorie intake, beware of all the other calories you added to it.

