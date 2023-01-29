Lasagne Al Forno – An Italian Tradition

Lasagne al Forno is a delightful thin wide flat sheet pasta covered with the perfect meat tomato sauce, cheese, and bechamel cream within alternating layers and baked in the oven.

Not a dish made every day due to the intense labor required but generally prepared for a special occasion.

Before going any further, I must specify that “Al Forno” means “in the oven”.

Lasagne al Forno Photo by Giangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

In Italy, you can enjoy “lasagne pasta,” which refers to the type of pasta alone, it marries well with pesto or any other rich meaty sauce.

So when I say al forno or in the oven, the preparation is different. Longer but worthy of every second you spend in the kitchen making this dish.

The Origins of Lasagne.

There are quite a few different theories about the original birth of lasagne.

During an archeological excavation, evidence pointed to essential pasta-making tools and ingredients. But it wasn’t until the Milled ages that the recipe appeared.

Lasagne originated in Italy in Naples during the Middle Ages in the 14th century. Revered by many and reserved for special events and holidays.

However, Emilia Romagna has claims about it as well.

Northern Italy will use fresh pasta to make this dish. However, moving to southern Italy, you will find this dish prepared with dried pasta. Each region has put its signature in this classic dish by adding porcini mushrooms and prosciutto.

This dish is made in three parts: the sugo or tomato sauce, the homemade pasta, and besciamella or bechamel cream.

lasagne al Forno Photo by Giangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

Home Made Pasta

Start with a good 00 flour. More refined than your regular all-purpose flour and flour of choice. Bring your eggs to room temperature before cracking them into the flour.

The pasta dough does not need too much work, but it requires the dough to rest in between kneading it.

You can work your pasta by hand or by pasta maker. I used to have a handheld rolling pasta machine. I have replaced it with the pasta attachment to my KitchenAid; the link is HERE and below.

Using the pasta machine, start with the dough hook, flour, eggs, salt, and white wine. Knead a couple of times with resting in between and then start the roll-out of the dough process.

Use the widest setting on your pasta rolling attachment, usually setting #1. Fold the dough to make a perfect rectangle and pass it thru again. Work with a couple of sheets at a time to prevent dryness. You must spread some flour or fine semolina flour if you so wish, to the cutting board or where ever you will leave the pasta sheets to rest in between rolling.

If the pasta starts attaching itself to the rolling pins or starts to break, let it rest for another 3-4 minutes before rolling it again.

Once you have the perfect rectangle, move to settings #3 and #6; however, this time, only roll and not fold back. Cut the desired length you want to use. Do remember that when you cook, the pasta will swell up.

Start cooking the pasta in a salted pot with abundant water as soon as all the other ingredients are done. Cook the lasagne strips, a few at a time, in boiling salted water, remove with a slotted spoon, and place in a cold water bath.

Sugo or Meat Tomato Sauce

The easiest step to make. One important thing I must mention is tossing it once the garlic is golden. The garlic is used to infuse the oil with its natural juices.

This tomato sauce can be made the day before and returned to room temperature when ready to assemble your dish.

~ New to cooking and need help getting started? Giangi's Kitchen Back To Basics - Cooking 101 eBook is what you need to achieve all your cooking dreams.

Beschiamella or Bechamel Cream

An effortless step that requires only attention is constantly stirring as you add the milk slowly and wait between adding the milk.

You want your cream to thicken before adding the next ladle of milk to it.

By slowly adding the milk and whisking, you eliminate the lumps to be forming.

Do add the nutmeg and season at the last minute. The nutmeg brings depth to the sauce.

Visit Giangiskitchen.com for the complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient and tips for my Lasagne al Forno - An Italian Tradition.

Lasagne al Forno Photo by Giangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

Ingredients needed to make this Italian Lasagne al Forno

egg

00 flour or unbleached all-purpose flour

warm water or white wine

ground sirloin

whole tomatoes

garlic cloves

fresh basil

unsalted butter

unbleached all-purpose flour

whole milk

grated nutmeg

shredded mozzarella

Instructions

PASTA PREPARATION

Place the eggs, flour, and salt into the bowl of your mixer fitted with the bread blade. Mix slowly and add water as needed to the dough. Once the dough is well blended, not flaky or too wet (add more flour if this is the case), remove it from the cutting board, and cover it with a bowl. Let rest for 10 minutes or until ready to use. Following the pasta machine, follow the manufacturer's instructions to prepare long pasta strips. I use Kitchen Aid pasta attachment, and the last turn of pasta is with the number 6. Cut them in strips 4 inches long.

SUGO PREPARATION

In a large pan warm the olive oil and add the garlic. Cook the garlic but ensure that it will not turn brown or burned. Toss the garlic, add the meat, and cook until all the meat is cooked outside. Cut down any chunks of meat. Add the tomatoes, basil, salt, and pepper. Cook over medium-low heat for at least 30 to 45 minutes. Taste and rectify flavor if so needed

BESCIAMELLA PREPARATION

In a large, heavy bottom pan over medium heat, melt butter and add the flour. With a whisk, mix well until a thick cream is formed. Add the milk slowly, constantly whisking, ensuring no lumps are formed. Add more milk as the sauce thickens. Add salt, pepper, and grated nutmeg as needed. When it is ready, the sauce should leave a thin layer on the back of a wooden spoon.

ASSEMBLY

In a large pot with salted water and 1 tablespoon of oil, cook 6 to 8 strips of pasta at a time. Cook for at least 5-7 minutes; they should be cooked but not too tender. Remove from water with a hand colander and place in a bowl of cold water to stop the cooking process. Repeat this process until all the pasta is cooked. In a large baking pan cover the bottom with an even, thin layer of tomatoes. Remove one at a time the past from the bowl of water, remove any excess water, and place flat on the bottom of the pan. Cover the bottom of the pan. Add a thin layer of tomato sauce and spread evenly. Add a thin layer of Besciamella sauce over it, and spread it evenly. Add the shredded mozzarella. Cover with another layer of pasta. Repeat the above process 1 or 2 more layers are made. When all layers are done, spread a thin layer of Besciamella, and top it with tomato sauce. Spread the remaining mozzarella on top. Cook in a hot oven set at 350 for 45 minutes or until the top is golden brown and the sides are nice and bubbly. Let it rest before serving. It can be cooked the day before, rested in the refrigerator, and warmed again for 30 minutes afterward. This will allow the sauce to sip into the pasta and increase the flavor.

Personal notes

Assembly

Once all the sugo and the bechamel are done, you can start cooking the pasta a few sheets at a time.

If you prefer, spread some tomato sauce in a large baking or roasting dish. Add the lasagne pasta over one at a time, overlapping if necessary to cover the whole bottom of the baking dish.

Add a thin layer of bechamel to cover. Sprinkle with the mozzarella and cover with another layer of pasta.

Repeat until all is done, and finish up with more mozzarella. Bake in the hot oven.

Bake this dish the day before you will enjoy it; you will love how all the sauce and cream sip thru the pasta and give this dish that excellent rich, savory taste.

If you like this Lasagna al Forno, check out those flavorful recipes.

Croque Monsieur

Scaloppine Al Marsala

Egg Rolls

Do you like this recipe?

~ I invite you to visit Giangiskitchen.com for the complete printable recipe, tips for my Lasagne Al Forno – An Italian Tradition, and hundreds of easy dinner recipes.

~ Subscribe to my Newsletter and get my free weekly menu, recipes, and grocery list.

~ New to cooking and need help getting started? Giangi's Kitchen Back To Basics - Cooking 101 eBook is what you need to achieve all your cooking dreams.

~ Come and cook along with me on Giangi's Kitchen youtube channel.

﻿I only recommend the products that I love and use. This site contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.