Cornish Game Hen, Whiskey, Cream Sauce

Cornish game hen with whiskey and cream sauce. It is the perfect last-minute get-together dinner meal.

Easy to prepare and half of a hen is the perfect balance between white and dark meat. I always have two in my freezer. My go-to when I do not have time to cook a larger chicken.

Cornish Game Hen With Whiskey And Cream Sauce Photo by Giangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

I love that you can present a whole for the hungry crowd or half of a cornish game hen on a plate, and it looks fantastic.

Cornish hens can be substituted with a small chicken. Do, however, use the same technique on splitting it. You do have to cook a chicken a bit longer. Adjust your timing accordingly.

Make more sauce by increasing the amount of whiskey, cream, and shallots.

What is a cornish hen or cornish game hen?

A rock cornish game hen, called a cornish game hen, looks like a miniature chicken. Petite in size with a very tender texture of meat and flavor.

Less fatty as well; thus, if substituting with a chicken, keep that in consideration and season with less oil or butter.

They must weigh between 1 and 2 pounds.

What is Herbs de Provence?

Herbs de Provence, are an aromatic mixture of dried marjoram, rosemary, thyme, oregano, and lavender flowers.

It is used in most southern French cooking and gives a fantastic savory taste to most poultry, meats, and pork.

Of course, if you do not have any on hand, you can create your jar by mixing the above herbs. You can omit lavender as it is not an herb that most of us have on hand.

Store all dry herbs in an airtight container away from direct sunlight.

I cut all the fresh herbs and let them dry out in the open air by having a small herb garden. Once dry, I break them down and store them. Easy way to use herbs all year round.

Cornish Game Hen with Whiskey and Cream Sauce Photo by Giangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

Cooking Tips and steps by steps instructions

When ready to tackle your cornish hen recipe with whiskey sauce, I recommend having all your ingredients ready.

I always like to dry with paper towels the cavity of each hen. You can keep the hens whole and split them. That is all up to you. I instead split them as it takes a little less time to roast them.

Use either a roasting pan or a heavy baking pan. Bake until golden brown. Remove the hens from the oven and cover them with foil to let them rest.

or a heavy baking pan. Bake until golden brown. Remove the hens from the oven and cover them with foil to let them rest. Do not use a glass or non-stove top roasting pan as you will have to finish the sauce in the roasting pan. All the drippings make a fantastic sauce, it would be a pity to lose them.

All the drippings make a fantastic sauce, it would be a pity to lose them. Be very careful when handling the roasting pan, as it is hot when placed on the stove.

Thinly slice the shallots. They will give the best flavor and cook evenly.

Use good French Dijon mustard. I do not recommend the grainy old fashion mustard or honey mustard either.

A Video Tutorial

TIPS on Cooking with alcohol

The whiskey evaporated as it cooked, leaving a wonderful bold flavor in the cream and butter. Cognac can be used instead of whiskey. As well as bourbon.

Be extremely careful when placing alcohol in a skillet. I always remove the skillet from the heat source and turn it off. Placing the alcohol in the middle of the pan is also a safe way of doing it

Always keep your eyes on the skillet, of course, however pouring away from you, and keep all loose clothing away from the heat source too.

When returning to the stove, start with a low flame and increase from there. Gently swirl it around and add the cream.

Serve the cooked cornish with the lemon wedge and top with the sauce.

Cornish Game Hen with Whiskey and Cream Sauce Photo by Giangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

Ingredients needed to make Cornish Game Hen with Whiskey and Cream Sauce

Cornish hen

unsalted butter

unsalted butter

shallots

whiskey

Worcestershire sauce

Dijon mustard

heavy cream

fresh lemon juice

herbs of Provence

Instructions

FOR THE CORNISH GAME HEN

Preheat the oven to 450º and position the rack in the middle of the oven. Place a hen, breast side down, on a cutting board. Remove the backbone by cutting along both sides with shears or a large sharp knife. Flip the hen and flatten it by pressing down on the breastbone with your palm. Split the hen in two along the breastbone. Repeat with the remaining hen. Place on a heavy roasting pan and spread on each half, ¼ of a teaspoon of butter, Herbs de Provence, salt and pepper, and a drop of olive oil. Place in the hot oven and cook for 30 to 45 minutes. Poke the hen while cooking to release any juices. When done, remove from the oven, place the hen in a dish, cover with aluminum foil, and let rest.

FOR THE WHISKEY AND CREAM SAUCE

Place the unwashed cooking pan over the stove, add the remaining 2 tablespoons of butter, and let it melt. Lower the heat and add the whiskey very slowly. With a wooden spoon, scrape up any bit on the pan. Add the shallots and cook until tender, 1 minute. Add the Worcestershire sauce and mustard and raise the heat to medium-high. Bring to a boil stirring constantly. Add the heavy cream and lemon juice. Taste the sauce and season with salt and pepper. Serve hot over the Cornish hen.

Personal Notes

Side Dishes

Rice with butter and peas was the perfect pairing. I added some wild rice just because I wanted something different.

Mashed potatoes or roasted potatoes go well, too as they facilitate enjoying the sauce with it.

We enjoyed a nice glass of Nebbiolo red wine alongside.

Do you like this recipe?

