Mangoes, Rum, Vanilla Ice Cream

Mangoes with rum and vanilla ice cream are the dream dessert for any or all occasions. Easy to prepare, delicious, and sinful all in one. Who does not like that?

Mangoes with Rum and Vanilla Ice Cream Photo by Giangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

Fresh mangoes are an excellent fruit. I was introduced later in life to this beautiful fruit. However, ever since enjoyed it immensely.

When we travel to South East Asia, we enjoy them immensely as they are so rich in flavor due to the perfect climate.

Adding them to vanilla ice cream is simply a pure treat. The subtle vanilla flavor marries well with the crisp fresh mangos, lime zest, and juice.

But do not take my word for it. Give it a try. You will thank me later.

What is a Mango?

Mango or mangoes is an edible stone fruit produced by the tropical tree Mangifera. It is believed to have originated from the region between northwestern Myanmar, Bangladesh, and northeastern India.

Most noteworthy, this fruit is very healthy for you as it contains nutrients, vitamins A and C, and antioxidants.

However, the high content of sugar can bring harm to diabetes patients.

We can only find two out of the twenty-two types of mangoes in our markets:

Alphonso or Hapus: sweet with a rich pulp. Thicker outer skin.

Ataulfo mango: smaller and vibrant pulp as well.

You will enjoy either one you will select.

Let’s start working on our Mangoes with Rum recipe;

Slicing the mango can be a bit of a challenge. The easiest way is to start peeling the outer skin and taking out the inner fruits by running your knife closer to the pit.

Marinating them with the rum is just delightful. Let them marinate for about a couple of hours. The lime juice with the sugar will uplift the flavor. The lime zest intensifies with the rum and the sugar sharing a mild taste with the other ingredients.

Do not forget to chill the serving cups; it will keep the ice cream from melting too fast. Or you can go solo and enjoy it as is, Mangoes with Rum.

It also will save in the refrigerator for a couple of days. You may want to make a bit more, just in case the craving strikes.

Ingredients needed to make Mangoes with Rum and Vanilla Ice Cream

mangoes

sugar

dark rum

lime juice

lime zest

Instructions

Peel the mangoes making sure that all green-colored flesh is removed. Remove all the mangoes around the pit and slice the mango into ½-inch thick pieces. Discard the pit. Mix well with the sugar, dark rum, grated rind, and lemon-lime juice in a bowl. Add the mango pieces to it and gently mix. Chill for an hour or more. Serve alone in chilled glasses or over vanilla ice cream.

