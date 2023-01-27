Corn Chowder Soup

Giangi's Kitchen

t is a perfect late summer-fall soup. This earthy, rich soup is full of flavor. As I had so much fun making grilled corn on the cob, I decided to do it again and, this time, prepare corn chowder with them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Po1d_0kTIrwZF00
Corn ChowderPhoto byGiangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

I am in love with this corn chowder recipe. The corn's intense sweetness comes out beautifully and lingers with you.

The recipe stated 45 minutes, but if you are using frozen corn, it will take only 30 minutes.

Of course, frozen corn will also work beautifully if you do not have fresh corn or have the time to make grilled corn on the cob. Do not feel intimidated by this soup.

Although there are a couple of steps, all incur in the same pot. Less mess, more time to have fun with the family.

Shall we dive into the recipe?

What pot to use?

As with all soups, the required pot is a “stockpot”. I have a couple, yet I gravitate to a wider cocotte or casserole saucepan each time.

Why? With the tall stockpot, it takes longer for the whole pot to get hot and start boiling.

Using a wider saucepan, and my favorites are Le Creuset which is made of enamel cast iron, the soup comes to the boiling point faster and I can cut the cooking process down.

The cast iron diffuses the heat faster and more evenly. The enamel does not absorb any of the flavors, and it is easier to clean too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KSa0W_0kTIrwZF00
Corn ChowderPhoto byGiangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

Cooking Tips to make this Corn Chowder Soup

  • If you go the grilled corn on the cob way, gently remove all the filaments around the cob. Using a sharp knife remove all the kernels from the center core. With the thick side of your blade, spine scrapes the remainder of the corn into the bowl.
  • Do not toss the center core, but slice it into a couple of pieces. I used 2 cobs and added them to the saucepan stock. This small step will add more depth and added flavor to your soup, and it is a bit starchy as well. Of course, remove and toss them once the soup is ready and you move on to the blender's next step.
  • This soup is gluten-free and you can also make it vegetarian by eliminating the bacon and cream and using vegetable stock instead.
  • Optional: If you decide to puree the corn chowder soup thoroughly, keep a few kernels aside to add back to the soup bowls when serving.

Have fun by:

  • You can leave all the ingredients and not blend them into a puree. Or leave half whole and blend the other half. This is up to you how you like the texture of your soup. Before blending or serving, remove the corn cobs and bay leaf.
  • Add some jalapeno sliced or diced to bring on the heat.
  • A handful of grated sharp cheddar cheese to each bowl at serving.
  • Wine adds as little or more than I did. Taste as you go along.
  • Make some excellent garlic crostini, Frech bread that you toast, and grate garlic on one side and lightly sprinkle some olive oil over it.

Visit Giangiskitchen.com for the complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient and tips for my Corn Chowder .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UPla8_0kTIrwZF00
Corn ChowderPhoto byGiangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

Ingredients needed to make this Corn Chowder recipe

  • corn ears, grilled with husks on until nicely charred, removed from the cob with a sharp knife or, frozen
  • russet potato
  • bacon
  • olive oil
  • yellow
  • garlic clove
  • salt and pepper
  • lime
  • white wine
  • chicken or vegetable stock
  • bay leaf
  • half and half

Instructions

  1. In a large heavy-bottom saucepan, over medium-high heat, cook the bacon with the olive oil until crisp. Remove the bacon with a slotted spoon and set it aside.
  2. Lower the heat to medium, add the onion, and cook until translucent, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic, salt, and pepper and cook for 1 more minute.
  3. Add the potatoes, corn kernels, lime juice, and white wine. Stir until the wine is reduced. Add the chicken stock, bay leaf, and reserved corn cob if using, bring to a boil, and simmer uncovered for about 20 minutes until the corn and the potatoes are tender, stirring occasionally. Remove the corn cob, bay leave and toss them.
  4. Taste and season with salt and pepper to your liking. Add the soup in batches, if need be, to a blender saving a cup of kernels and potatoes for later. Puree and transfer back into the saucepan.
  5. Add the half and half and stir well over medium-low heat. Warm up the bacon.
  6. Place the soup into a bowl, add some of the kernels you set aside to each bowl and sprinkle some of the bacon over it.

Personal Note

Serve it in small soup dishes. This recipe is very fulfilling.

If you enjoy this Corn Chowder Soup, check out these flavorful recipes:

Asparagus Soup with Caramelized

Pumpkin Ginger Soup

Curried Lentils, Tomato and Coconut Soup

Do you like this recipe?

