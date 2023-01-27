Penne Alla Vodka

Giangi's Kitchen

Penne Alla Vodka. How can a dish taste so good and be so easy to make?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vXq8T_0kTI0eHF00
Penne Alla VodkaPhoto byGiangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

Nothing says comfort as pasta does. A great dish that can be enjoyed in so many different ways.

Besides penne pasta, this dish contains cream sauce mixed with tomato sauce, a very unusual combination in Italian cooking.

And vodka is added to the beautiful sauce to create this fantastic dish, the second most popular pasta dish besides Ragu alla Bolognese. 

Penne alla Vodka became very popular in Italy and the United States around the 1980s. 

It became an icon of the fashionable cuisine of the time. It remains popular to this day in Italian-American cuisine. 

However, the exact origins of penne alla vodka are unclear. Its history is disputed among Italian and New York City chefs as to which country invented Penne alla Vodka.  

In the 1980s, two individuals in New York City claimed they had invented the recipe.

A Columbia University student, James Doty, claimed to have made the first plate of pasta.

The second claim comes from Chef Luigi Franzese of Orsini Restaurant. He originally called it Penne alla Russa – Penne alla Russian – because he used vodka to thin the sauce. 

On the other side of the ocean, in Bologna and Rome, Italy, this dish was introduced around 1970 or 1980. 

Dante restaurant in Bologna claims to be the first to invent this dish,

However, in Rome, a Roman chef claims that he created this dish upon the request of a vodka company to introduce vodka to the Italian public.

Today you will see this dish practically on every American restaurant menu and rarely on menus in Italy restaurants. 

Can penne alla vodka get you drunk?

No, you cant. As you cook the vodka with the sauce, the alcohol evaporates, leaving behind an excellent taste.

If you have children, do not worry about the alcohol content as it evaporates in the cooking process.

Why San Marzano Tomatoes?

San Marzano is a type of plum tomato. Longer and thinner than your typical plum tomato. Vibrant red in color and rich in flavor.

They also have fewer seeds than your regular plum tomatoes.

Besides having fewer seeds, they have less acidity than other tomatoes. Idyllic for Italian cuisine.

San Marzano tomatoes are regulated and certified authentic by an independent party, making them a bit more pricey than your regular tomatoes.

However, once you cook with them, there is no going back.

Here are a few helpful tips for the ingredients needed

You can find the printable recipe with all the suitable ingredient amounts at the bottom of this post.

Penne pasta: The perfect pasta as it holds the juicy sauce inside, and when you bite into all the flavors are there for you to enjoy. If none are on hand and you do not want to make a run for the store, rigatoni and ziti will be good substitutes. The pasta must be tubular. 

Yellow Onion: Milder and sweeter once you let it sweat out and become translucent. 

Garlic clove: Gives that perfect kick to your sauce. I always toss the garlic as they do in Italy. I leave that one up to you. 

San Marzano Tomato: Long and thin tomatoes that taste amazing with all tomatoes sauces

Vodka: Do not use flavored vodka with this dish. I love Grey Goose. Neutral and perfect for this dish. It gives you a lot of flavors but does not compromise the overall dish.

Heavy Cream: the secret arsenal to bring down the tomatoes’ acidity and enhance your dish’s flavor.

Parmesan Cheese: It could not be an Italian dish if you do not give a few cheese grates to your pasta. Always a welcome addition to all pasta.

Unsalted butter: It will not modify or oversalt your sauce and dish.

Flat-leaf Italian parsley: Fresh parsley brings great flavor to all dishes. 

Equipment needed

I only recommend what I use and love. To achieve this recipe, I used the following:

Large pot

Large skillet

Cutting board

Knife

Colander

Cooking utensils

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uhEhu_0kTI0eHF00
Penne Alla VodkaPhoto byGiangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

Cooking tips and step-by-step instructions to create this excellent Penne alla Vodka.

I must say it is surprisingly easy to make and quite addictive. A large platter was all gone before we knew it.

There are so many recipes for Penne Alla Vodka that it can get pretty confusing. This is my adaptation, easy and tasty.

Have all the ingredients ready when you start boiling the water, as this recipe will go fast, and by the time the pasta is ready, your sauce will be prepared too.

  • Start with the pasta water. Add salt and bring a large pot to a full boil.
  • Meanwhile, a large skillet must hold the cooked pasta, saute the onions with the garlic until translucent.
  • Add the tomatoes and vodka gently in the middle so they will not splatter.
  • Season with salt and pepper.
  • Simmer to let the alcohol evaporate. Add the cream and butter.
  • Save a cup of the cooking water and add the pasta to the tomato vodka skillet. 
  • Toss it until all the pasta is well coated. Add a bit of the cooking water if the sauce is too thick.

Serve on individual pasta plates or a large platter and top with lots of Parmesan and parsley.

See! Easy, right? 

Visit Giangiskitchen.com for the complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient and tips for my  Penne Alla Vodka

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i9sGL_0kTI0eHF00
Penne Alla VodkaPhoto byGiangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

Ingredients needed to make this Penne Alla Vodka

  • penne pasta
  • olive oil
  • yellow onion
  • garlic cloves
  • San Marzano tomatoes
  • vodka
  • heavy cream
  • unsalted butter
  • parmesan cheese
  • fresh flat-leaf parsley

Instructions

  1. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Cook the pasta according to al dente package instructions, 11 to 13 minutes. Reserve ½ cup pasta water and drain pasta.
  2. In a large skillet, large enough to hold all of the cooked pasta, add olive oil, onions, and garlic over medium heat. Sautee until translucent, about 3 minutes.
  3. Add the tomatoes, vodka, and season with salt and pepper. Simmer for 10 minutes until the alcohol burns off. Stir in heavy cream and butter.
  4. Add the pasta to the skillet with the sauce. Toss the pasta in the sauce over high heat until well coated. Add a little of the cooking water if the sauce is too thick.
  5. Top with Parmesan and parsley and mix gently.
  6. Serve immediately.

Storage and reheating instructions

If you have leftovers, I recommend placing them in an airtight glass container. The Penne alla Vodka will store well for up to three days.

When ready to enjoy your leftovers, place the penne with the sauce in a large skillet to hold them well. Add two tablespoons of water and one or two tablespoons of butter.

Please bring it to a hot and enjoyable temperature for you to enjoy it. Make sure the penne does not burn.

Serve hot with some cheese shredded over it.

If you enjoy this delicious Penne Alla Vodka, look at some of my other recipes.

Penne Pasta, Peas and Bacon

Linguine alla Carbonara with Mushrooms

Ragu Alla Bolognese

Watercress Pesto with Linguine

Do you like this recipe?

~ I invite you to visit Giangiskitchen.com for the complete printable recipe for my Penne Alla Vodka and hundreds of easy dinner recipes.

Subscribe to my Newsletter and get my free weekly menu, recipes, and grocery list.

~ New to cooking and need help getting started? Giangi's Kitchen Back To Basics - Cooking 101 eBook is what you need to achieve all your cooking dreams.

~ Come and cook along with me on Giangi's Kitchen youtube channel.

I only recommend the products that I love and use. This site contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links at no additional cost.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# penne# vodka# penne alla vodka# Italian penne alla vodka# Italian Pasta

Comments / 4

Published by

Quick & easy meals for everyday cooking. I use fresh ingredients to create delicious, nutritious, and elegant dishes. Browse hundreds of healthy, quick, and easy meals for everyday cooking. Food Network Chef, GGG participant. Food Blogger. Food Photographer. Recipe Developer. Lover of Life.

Phoenix, AZ
2K followers

More from Giangi's Kitchen

Saffron Lemon Chicken With Persian Saffron Rice

I love cooking with saffron. It all started with wanting to make my friend Persian saffron rice; from there, a new recipe was born. As you may have noticed, I do not grill often, but this made me need to marinate some chicken and cook it over very high heat to give it that excellent charred feel and look. My version of grilling inside.

Read full story

Fettuccine Al Pesto. A Genovese Tradition

Genova, the land of pesto, and its origins can be traced back to the 16th century. Pesto comes from the Italian “pestare” which means “to pound”. Originally it was made in a marble mortar with a pestle.

Read full story
3 comments

Iceberg Wedges with Blue Cheese Dressing

A wonderfully refreshing Iceberg Wedge Salad topped with Blue Cheese Dressing that can be enjoyed any time of the year. You can serve this wedge as a side salad with any meal, like Penne Alla Vodka, Chicken piccata, or Jalapeno Burgers.

Read full story

Lasagne Al Forno – An Italian Tradition

Lasagne al Forno is a delightful thin wide flat sheet pasta covered with the perfect meat tomato sauce, cheese, and bechamel cream within alternating layers and baked in the oven.

Read full story
27 comments

Cornish Game Hen, Whiskey, Cream Sauce

Cornish game hen with whiskey and cream sauce. It is the perfect last-minute get-together dinner meal. Easy to prepare and half of a hen is the perfect balance between white and dark meat. I always have two in my freezer. My go-to when I do not have time to cook a larger chicken.

Read full story

Mangoes, Rum, Vanilla Ice Cream

Mangoes with rum and vanilla ice cream are the dream dessert for any or all occasions. Easy to prepare, delicious, and sinful all in one. Who does not like that?. Fresh mangoes are an excellent fruit. I was introduced later in life to this beautiful fruit. However, ever since enjoyed it immensely.

Read full story

Corn Chowder Soup

t is a perfect late summer-fall soup. This earthy, rich soup is full of flavor. As I had so much fun making grilled corn on the cob, I decided to do it again and, this time, prepare corn chowder with them.

Read full story

Strawberries Chantilly

A delightful, easy dessert taking advantage of all the sweet strawberries that come with Spring and Summer. We also love how in 5 minutes, you can have a delicious dessert on your table.

Read full story
3 comments

Potatoes, Sprouts, and Cranberries

One of the best side dishes is roasted sweet potatoes and Brussels sprouts with cranberries. You will love them here even if you are not a Brussels sprout lover. The perfect pairing with all the classic Autumn and Winter flavors.

Read full story
2 comments

Peanut Butter Cookies

Peanut Butter Cookies are traditional cookies in our house, and we make them often. We cannot just eat one. A super easy treats recipe that takes no time to prepare and bake. Peanut butter cookies are a classic American dessert. The principal ingredient is peanut butter, the creamy kind.

Read full story
7 comments

Watercress Pesto Linguine

Watercress pesto with linguine. As I have some extra watercress at the house, I wanted to make something a bit different with it. It is a treat when our local store carries it, and I never pass up the opportunity to enjoy it in an old favorite dish or create a new one with it.

Read full story

Eggplant Chinese Style

I love eggplant, and when the opportunity to prepare a new recipe with them comes along, I welcome it with open arms. I love Chinese food, and since my first trip to China, when I tasted this Chinese eggplant recipe, I have been trying to replicate it in my kitchen.

Read full story
2 comments

Brandy Chicken Piccata

A classic chicken piccata dish with a twist: brandy. Bringing our favorite dish to a new level of savor. I should follow my rule of always having all the ingredients on hand, and tonight, we did not have any white wine at the house.

Read full story
2 comments

Carrot Salad

Growing up in France, the school “cantine,” or cafeteria, lunch was a class of its own. A full meal from beginning to end. Grated carrots were somehow always part of the menu.

Read full story
7 comments

One Pan Fettuccine, Lemon Mascarpone Sauce

If you are a pasta lover, you will love this simple one-pan dish. Only 4 ingredients are used to make this dish. Mascarpone is that delightful cheese that melts and tends out this excellent cream.

Read full story

Zucchini Pancakes, Tzatziki Sauce

This beautiful vegetarian recipe lets us bring Mediterranean flavors into our kitchen. I have been enjoying making zucchini pancakes for a long time and last night decided to change up the recipe a bit just for fun. I decided to add mint.

Read full story
2 comments

Tarragon Chicken – A French Vintage Recipe

Comfort food is back! More decadent flavors are returning in my cooking. This tarragon chicken has been a classic French staple gracing tables for decades. Almost all French cookbooks, brasseries, bistros, and small restaurants in France have a similar version.

Read full story

Lemon, Broccoli Pasta

Twenty minutes recipe of Broccoli with Lemon Rigatoni. One more dish of pasta for your repertoire. I love this recipe. This creamy lemon broccoli pasta recipe is deliciously creamy. The best part of this recipe is that it is ready to be served at your table in less than 20 minutes. That, to me, is a bonus.

Read full story
5 comments

Muscovy Duck, Dried Cranberries, Cream & Raspberry

Muscovy duck breast with dried cranberries, cream, and raspberry jam. Nothing says Holiday cooking as a duck does. Alright… I can have duck all year round. The texture and richness of the meat, paired with a sauce, is the perfect portrayal of a cold night to be enjoyed with a full body of red wine, a fire roaring in the fireplace…

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy