Strawberries Chantilly

A delightful, easy dessert taking advantage of all the sweet strawberries that come with Spring and Summer. We also love how in 5 minutes, you can have a delicious dessert on your table.

Easy to enjoy and the perfect afternoon snack, after-dinner dessert. And let’s not forget them alongside a glass of bubbly.

Strawberry ChantillyPhoto byGiangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

Strawberries are good for you.

Strawberries are rich in vitamin C and other antioxidants, which help reduce the risk of severe health conditions. Also an excellent source of Magnesium and Phosphorous.

Another benefit of eating strawberries is that they contain melatonin, promoting healthy sleep.

When selecting fresh strawberries, ensure that they are mature or no white is showing under the green cap. The deeper the color red of the strawberries is, the sweeter and more mature they are.

What is Chantilly?

Chantilly cream is essential and almost a staple in every French kitchen. A rich whipped cream infused with vanilla extract.

It only requires three ingredients: heavy cream, vanilla extract, and sugar.

You will find recipes with granulated sugar as well as powdered sugar. I prefer powdered sugar.

With the help of an electric mixer with the whisk attachment, this soft and airy Chantilly cream is ready to be enjoyed within minutes.

Strawberry ChantillyPhoto byGiangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

What is Vanilla extract?

Vanilla extract is a solution made by macerating and percolating the vanilla pods in a solution of ethanol and water.  Essential ingredients in many desserts, mainly baked cakes, cookies, brownies, custards, and many more.

Always a very dark amber color, it will last indefinitely when stored correctly in a dark space.

Does not requires refrigeration after opening.

Use only a tablespoon with this dessert. It enhances the flavor of the cream while not compromising its taste.

I am aware that vanilla is quite expensive. Unfortunately, you want to indulge in a good quality brand regarding vanilla. You will be compromising the flavor of all your dessert as not all vanilla are the same, and the less expensive are more diluted and less flavorful.

Tips and suggestions to make this super delicious recipe of Strawberries Chantilly.

  • My choice is to let the strawberries cut into half or quarters, depending on the size, and let them marinate for an hour or so with granulated sugar. I love the juice it created, and the strawberries become a bit softer.
  • When making the Chantilly, all the ingredients have to be cold. If your kitchen is warm, place the bowl and beaters in the refrigerator before starting the recipe. The same goes for heavy cream.
  • The cream must be labeled “Heavy whipping cream” or “heavy cream” and contain at least 35 percent milk fat to get nice fluffy whipped cream.
  • When ready to serve, arrange a layer of Chantilly, a layer of strawberries and top it off with another layer of Chantilly.

How to use Chantilly Cream

  • Delicious with all cakes, layered pastry dessert. The perfect filling.
  • A dollop with your espresso in the morning.
  • Use it as a topping for any dessert, such as cobblers or fresh fruits.
  • Perfect over coffee and chocolate ice cream. One of my favorite

Visit Giangiskitchen.com for the complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient and tips for my Strawberry Chantilly

Strawberry ChantillyPhoto byGiangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

Ingredients to make Strawberries Chantilly

  • heavy cream
  • powdered sugar
  • vanilla extract
  • basket of strawberries
  • sugar (optional)

Instructions

  1. Place them in a large bowl the strawberries and sprinkle them with sugar. Stir and let it rest covered in the refrigerator until ready to eat.
  2. Meanwhile, in a large bowl or the bowl of a KitchenAid with the whisk attachment, add the heavy cream, powdered sugar, and vanilla extract.
  3. Whisk at medium-high speed until soft peaks form.
  4. In a large glass, place a couple of tablespoons of Chantilly cream, a layer of strawberries, and a layer of Chantilly.

If you enjoy this dessert, check out these flavorful recipes:

Strawberry Apple Pie

Chantilly Mascarpone Dessert – Any Anytime Dessert

Strawberries With Vanilla Ice Cream

More from Giangi's Kitchen

Lasagne Al Forno – An Italian Tradition

Lasagne al Forno is a delightful thin wide flat sheet pasta covered with the perfect meat tomato sauce, cheese, and bechamel cream within alternating layers and baked in the oven.

Read full story
1 comments

Cornish Game Hen, Whiskey, Cream Sauce

Cornish game hen with whiskey and cream sauce. It is the perfect last-minute get-together dinner meal. Easy to prepare and half of a hen is the perfect balance between white and dark meat. I always have two in my freezer. My go-to when I do not have time to cook a larger chicken.

Read full story

Mangoes, Rum, Vanilla Ice Cream

Mangoes with rum and vanilla ice cream are the dream dessert for any or all occasions. Easy to prepare, delicious, and sinful all in one. Who does not like that?. Fresh mangoes are an excellent fruit. I was introduced later in life to this beautiful fruit. However, ever since enjoyed it immensely.

Read full story

Corn Chowder Soup

t is a perfect late summer-fall soup. This earthy, rich soup is full of flavor. As I had so much fun making grilled corn on the cob, I decided to do it again and, this time, prepare corn chowder with them.

Read full story

Penne Alla Vodka

Penne Alla Vodka. How can a dish taste so good and be so easy to make?. Nothing says comfort as pasta does. A great dish that can be enjoyed in so many different ways. Besides penne pasta, this dish contains cream sauce mixed with tomato sauce, a very unusual combination in Italian cooking.

Read full story
4 comments

Potatoes, Sprouts, and Cranberries

One of the best side dishes is roasted sweet potatoes and Brussels sprouts with cranberries. You will love them here even if you are not a Brussels sprout lover. The perfect pairing with all the classic Autumn and Winter flavors.

Read full story
2 comments

Peanut Butter Cookies

Peanut Butter Cookies are traditional cookies in our house, and we make them often. We cannot just eat one. A super easy treats recipe that takes no time to prepare and bake. Peanut butter cookies are a classic American dessert. The principal ingredient is peanut butter, the creamy kind.

Read full story
7 comments

Watercress Pesto Linguine

Watercress pesto with linguine. As I have some extra watercress at the house, I wanted to make something a bit different with it. It is a treat when our local store carries it, and I never pass up the opportunity to enjoy it in an old favorite dish or create a new one with it.

Read full story

Eggplant Chinese Style

I love eggplant, and when the opportunity to prepare a new recipe with them comes along, I welcome it with open arms. I love Chinese food, and since my first trip to China, when I tasted this Chinese eggplant recipe, I have been trying to replicate it in my kitchen.

Read full story
2 comments

Brandy Chicken Piccata

A classic chicken piccata dish with a twist: brandy. Bringing our favorite dish to a new level of savor. I should follow my rule of always having all the ingredients on hand, and tonight, we did not have any white wine at the house.

Read full story
2 comments

Carrot Salad

Growing up in France, the school “cantine,” or cafeteria, lunch was a class of its own. A full meal from beginning to end. Grated carrots were somehow always part of the menu.

Read full story
7 comments

One Pan Fettuccine, Lemon Mascarpone Sauce

If you are a pasta lover, you will love this simple one-pan dish. Only 4 ingredients are used to make this dish. Mascarpone is that delightful cheese that melts and tends out this excellent cream.

Read full story

Zucchini Pancakes, Tzatziki Sauce

This beautiful vegetarian recipe lets us bring Mediterranean flavors into our kitchen. I have been enjoying making zucchini pancakes for a long time and last night decided to change up the recipe a bit just for fun. I decided to add mint.

Read full story
2 comments

Tarragon Chicken – A French Vintage Recipe

Comfort food is back! More decadent flavors are returning in my cooking. This tarragon chicken has been a classic French staple gracing tables for decades. Almost all French cookbooks, brasseries, bistros, and small restaurants in France have a similar version.

Read full story

Lemon, Broccoli Pasta

Twenty minutes recipe of Broccoli with Lemon Rigatoni. One more dish of pasta for your repertoire. I love this recipe. This creamy lemon broccoli pasta recipe is deliciously creamy. The best part of this recipe is that it is ready to be served at your table in less than 20 minutes. That, to me, is a bonus.

Read full story
5 comments

Muscovy Duck, Dried Cranberries, Cream & Raspberry

Muscovy duck breast with dried cranberries, cream, and raspberry jam. Nothing says Holiday cooking as a duck does. Alright… I can have duck all year round. The texture and richness of the meat, paired with a sauce, is the perfect portrayal of a cold night to be enjoyed with a full body of red wine, a fire roaring in the fireplace…

Read full story

Potatoes Boulangere With Bacon

Potatoes Boulangere with Bacon. My spin on a classic French dish. Translated as ” potatoes from the baker,” pommes boulangere" originated in France centuries ago when in-home ovens were not a thing yet, and the baker would bake the citizen’s town dishes.

Read full story
14 comments

Garlic Chicken

I can smell the aroma still lingering in my house by just writing those words. This classic rustic French dish is generously rich in flavor. An old but super yummy recipe that is not gracing our tables as much.

Read full story
8 comments

Quatre-Quarts Or Pound Cake

Quatre-quarts or four quarters is a familiar classic French dessert made with only four ingredients, each of equal weight. This traditional recipe is from Brittany, the land of French butter.

Read full story

