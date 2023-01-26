Strawberries Chantilly

A delightful, easy dessert taking advantage of all the sweet strawberries that come with Spring and Summer. We also love how in 5 minutes, you can have a delicious dessert on your table.

Easy to enjoy and the perfect afternoon snack, after-dinner dessert. And let’s not forget them alongside a glass of bubbly.

Strawberry Chantilly Photo by Giangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

Strawberries are good for you.

Strawberries are rich in vitamin C and other antioxidants, which help reduce the risk of severe health conditions. Also an excellent source of Magnesium and Phosphorous.

Another benefit of eating strawberries is that they contain melatonin, promoting healthy sleep.

When selecting fresh strawberries, ensure that they are mature or no white is showing under the green cap. The deeper the color red of the strawberries is, the sweeter and more mature they are.

What is Chantilly?

Chantilly cream is essential and almost a staple in every French kitchen. A rich whipped cream infused with vanilla extract.

It only requires three ingredients: heavy cream, vanilla extract, and sugar.

You will find recipes with granulated sugar as well as powdered sugar. I prefer powdered sugar.

With the help of an electric mixer with the whisk attachment, this soft and airy Chantilly cream is ready to be enjoyed within minutes.

Strawberry Chantilly Photo by Giangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

What is Vanilla extract?

Vanilla extract is a solution made by macerating and percolating the vanilla pods in a solution of ethanol and water. Essential ingredients in many desserts, mainly baked cakes, cookies, brownies, custards, and many more.

Always a very dark amber color, it will last indefinitely when stored correctly in a dark space.

Does not requires refrigeration after opening.

Use only a tablespoon with this dessert. It enhances the flavor of the cream while not compromising its taste.

I am aware that vanilla is quite expensive. Unfortunately, you want to indulge in a good quality brand regarding vanilla . You will be compromising the flavor of all your dessert as not all vanilla are the same, and the less expensive are more diluted and less flavorful.

Tips and suggestions to make this super delicious recipe of Strawberries Chantilly.

My choice is to let the strawberries cut into half or quarters, depending on the size, and let them marinate for an hour or so with granulated sugar. I love the juice it created, and the strawberries become a bit softer.

When making the Chantilly, all the ingredients have to be cold. If your kitchen is warm, place the bowl and beaters in the refrigerator before starting the recipe. The same goes for heavy cream.

The cream must be labeled “Heavy whipping cream” or “heavy cream” and contain at least 35 percent milk fat to get nice fluffy whipped cream.

When ready to serve, arrange a layer of Chantilly, a layer of strawberries and top it off with another layer of Chantilly.

How to use Chantilly Cream

Delicious with all cakes, layered pastry dessert. The perfect filling.

A dollop with your espresso in the morning.

Use it as a topping for any dessert, such as cobblers or fresh fruits.

Perfect over coffee and chocolate ice cream. One of my favorite

Strawberry Chantilly Photo by Giangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

Ingredients to make Strawberries Chantilly

heavy cream

powdered sugar

vanilla extract

basket of strawberries

sugar (optional)

Instructions

Place them in a large bowl the strawberries and sprinkle them with sugar. Stir and let it rest covered in the refrigerator until ready to eat. Meanwhile, in a large bowl or the bowl of a KitchenAid with the whisk attachment, add the heavy cream, powdered sugar, and vanilla extract. Whisk at medium-high speed until soft peaks form. In a large glass, place a couple of tablespoons of Chantilly cream, a layer of strawberries, and a layer of Chantilly.

Do you like this recipe?

