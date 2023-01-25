Potatoes, Sprouts, and Cranberries

One of the best side dishes is roasted sweet potatoes and Brussels sprouts with cranberries.

You will love them here even if you are not a Brussels sprout lover. The perfect pairing with all the classic Autumn and Winter flavors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a2uPs_0kQc1JuE00
Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Brussels Sprouts And CranberriesPhoto byGiangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

My favorite part of this recipe is how wonderfully the balsamic vinegar marries with the maple syrup blended and creates a delicious caramelized sauce that covers the vegetables.

An outstanding balance of flavor between sweet and sour.

This gluten-free recipe is the perfect addition to your holiday menu. Healthy and vegetarian, this recipe has two of the most nutritious vegetables.

Sweet potatoes are rich in fiber, antioxidants, vitamin A, great immune system support, and are incredibly rich in beta-carotene.

Brussels sprouts are high in fiber and rich in vitamins K and C. They are Rich in protein and low in calories.

You will enjoy this super easy side dish this Thanksgiving, and it will surely be a crowd-pleaser. Small gathering? Just the perfect side dish for a very intimate dinner,

So easy that you can make it on a busy weekend and have the perfect combination of two delicious vegetables with the sweetness of cranberries.

Winter Recipe

Nothing says winter like sweet potatoes, cranberries, and Brussels sprouts. The perfect harmony of savory and sweet all in one dish.

Such a beautiful recipe and so attractive on your table. A very festive dish with all in-season ingredients.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23EkiP_0kQc1JuE00
Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Brussels Sprouts And CranberriesPhoto byGiangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

Can you make this ahead of time?

You can even roast the sweet potatoes and the Brussels sprouts 1 to 2 days in advance. Here are my tips for making this ahead:

  1. Make sure to undercook the sweet potatoes a little bit. Do not overcook them, as they will fall apart during the re-heating process.
  2. When cooking, the maple syrup and balsamic vinegar will create caramelization. Please keep it on the original baking dish so all the juices stay with the vegetables.
  3. Return to room temperature before placing back in the oven to finish roasting. Add the cranberries. Turn once before the finished baking. Serve this dish at room temperature, warm or hot if you like.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eXWWb_0kQc1JuE00
Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Brussels Sprouts And CranberriesPhoto byGiangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

Here are a few helpful tips for the ingredients needed

Sweet potatoes:  Medium size will work perfectly with this recipe. Free of any bruises or dark spots, and all the same size. Cut them into cubes of all the same size.

Brussels sprouts: Hand-pick them all the same size for a more even cooking. Wash them and remove the bottom part of the core.

Garlic: Chop it into small pieces and remove any green internal parts if some are present.

Dry cranberries: With the holiday upon us, cranberries are a staple in my pantry.

Maple syrup:  One of the critical elements of this dish is the sweetness and caramelization that it gives to this dish.

Balsamic vinegar: No need to use a very aged one for this recipe.

Olive oil: Rich in flavor and always welcome with my roasting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4APjjm_0kQc1JuE00
Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Brussels Sprouts And CranberriesPhoto byGiangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

Equipment you will need

Knife: A good 6″ or 8″ chef knife is the most used item in every kitchen.

Potato Peeler: Never place in the dishwasher if you want them to last a long time.

Cutting board: I love wood as it is better for my knives and works with instead of against the blade.

Mixing bowl:  Sturdy ceramic or metal.

Baking dish: My favorites are Le Creuset. They cook to perfection, and they can go from oven to table. Easy clean up too.

Serving plate: A plate large enough to showcase your vegetables with a bit of a border makes it easier to scoop up when serving. I am partial to white dishes.

Cooking tips and step by step to make this fabulous

This dish’s preparation is relatively straightforward, with a small amount of cleaning left behind after the trial.

  • Creating the marinade first allows the garlic to get infused while preparing the ingredients.
  • Select sweet potatoes that are all the same even size. I found that it helps with the cutting process of getting them into cubes. Peel them and remove any small bruising or dark spots.
  • I prefer to hand-pick all my Brussels sprouts; therefore, they all are the same size, and they will roast better. Remove the bottom stem by cutting out any outer leaves that are damaged or dark.
  • Once all the sweet potatoes and Brussels sprouts are washed and cut, they are ready to be mixed with the marinade. Mix well so that all the vegetables are well covered with the sauce.
  • Season lightly. I added a little salt and pepper.
  • You can use a sheet of parchment paper if you wish, but not necessary for your vegetables when roasting.
  • I love to use my Le Creuset baking dish as I can take it to the table if I do a buffet-style table during the holidays. A high boards baking dish is welcome here so you can quickly turn your vegetables over.
  • Ten minutes before the end of roasting, add the cranberries and mix well.

Visit Giangiskitchen.com for the complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient and tips for my Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Brussel Sprouts, And Cranberries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yq5zZ_0kQc1JuE00
Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Brussels Sprouts And CranberriesPhoto byGiangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

Ingredients needed to make this delicious Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Brussel Sprouts, And Cranberries

Instructions

  1. Preheat the oven to 400°F
  2. Create the marinade in a large bowl by adding the peeled and chopped garlic cloves, olive oil, maple syrup, and balsamic vinegar. Mix well.
  3. Add the sweet potatoes and Brussels sprouts to the marinade. Mix well until all the vegetables are covered with the marinade.
  4. In a large baking dish, add the sweet potatoes and Brussels mixture. Place in the preheated oven and roast for 20 minutes.
  5. Remove from the oven, and add the cranberries. Mix well and place back in the oven for another 10 minutes.
  6. Serve on the baking dish or serve on a large plate.

Personal Note

Substitutions and some suggestions

No cranberries on hand? Golden or dark raisins will do the trick.

Add your favorite nuts: Almonds, hazelnuts, or pecans for an added flavor and crunchiness.

Apples: Add peeled, cored, and diced larger chunks of apples. Add them 5 minutes before the end of cooking.

Chili flakes can be added to kick it a notch in the heat department.

Fresh thyme or rosemary can be added if you have them fresh on hand.

If you enjoy this delicious Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Brussel Sprouts, and Cranberries recipe, look at some of my other recipes.

Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Balsamic Glaze

Miniature Pumpkin-Spice Bundt Cakes

Do you like this recipe?

~ I invite you to visit Giangiskitchen.com for the complete printable recipe, tips for my, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Brussel Sprouts, And Cranberries, and hundreds of easy dinner recipes.

Subscribe to my Newsletter and get my free weekly menu, recipes, and grocery list.

~ New to cooking and need help getting started? Giangi's Kitchen Back To Basics - Cooking 101 eBook is what you need to achieve all your cooking dreams.

~ Come and cook along with me on Giangi's Kitchen youtube channel.

I only recommend the products that I love and use. This site contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

# sweet potatoes# brussels sprouts# cranberries# side dish# vegetables

