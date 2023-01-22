Lemon, Broccoli Pasta

Twenty minutes recipe of Broccoli with Lemon Rigatoni. One more dish of pasta for your repertoire. I love this recipe.

This creamy lemon broccoli pasta recipe is deliciously creamy. The best part of this recipe is that it is ready to be served at your table in less than 20 minutes. That, to me, is a bonus.

Quick and easy, this Italian pasta recipe will please the palate of everyone you serve.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wCdLV_0kLSFzve00
Broccoli With Lemon Rigatoni PastaPhoto byGiangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

Broccolis

They are excellent for your health as they contain vitamins and minerals. Also known for reducing inflammation and improving blood sugar. Broccoli also contains beta-carotene.

A green vegetable that comes into florets, which may resemble miniature trees.

You can either enjoy them raw with a dip, Yogurt Feta Sauce or steamed, roasted with olive oil and seasoning. Make excellent soups. All in all a great vegetable to enjoy.

With this recipe, I used the stalk as well. Slice them to cook evenly.

Cooking tips and suggestions to achieve this quick and easy dish of Broccoli with Lemon Rigatoni Pasta:

Cooking the florets with the pasta at the end of the cooking process will soften them and give extra flavor to the pasta.

  • Do cook the pasta al dente and drain it one minute before the package cooking instructions. Remember you will have to add them to the broccoli stalks and cream, finishing the cooking process.
  • Make sure that the water is nicely salted while you cook your pasta.
  • Do save a cup of the cooking water. You may and may not use it, but if your pasta gets too dry, it will be of great use.
  • Have all your ingredients ready at cook time as this dish will be ready relatively fast.
  • When you mix lemon and heavy cream, the ladder breaks and loses the creamy liquid form.
  • Add them both on the opposite sides of the pan and at low heat.
  • The low heat will allow them both not to have a heat shock. Stirring them together gently will ensure that they combine beautifully and are creamy.

We are huge fans of rigatoni in the family. However, penne, paccheri, or any tubular store-bought pasta will work wonderfully with this recipe. You want the sauce to get in the inside of the pasta.

Add red pepper flakes to your sauce if you want to kick it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eBtxV_0kLSFzve00
Broccoli With Lemon Rigatoni PastaPhoto byGiangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

Ingredients needed to make this Broccoli with Lemon Rigatoni

  • unsalted butter
  • garlic cloves
  • broccoli
  • heavy cream
  • lemon zest + juice
  • salt and pepper
  • rigatoni pasta
  • pecorino cheese

Instructions

  1. Separate the stalks and the florets. Split in half the stalk and set aside.
  2. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil and add the pasta. Boil for 8 minutes or until very almost cooked, then add the broccoli florets. Cook until the broccoli is tender and the pasta is cooked. Reserve 1 cup of the boiling water and drain the pasta.
  3. Meanwhile, melt butter in a large pan, add garlic and broccoli stems, and cook for a few minutes over medium-high heat. Pour the cream, lemon juice, and zest. Season to taste. Allow to simmer for a few minutes until the sauce has thickened slightly.
  4. Add the drained pasta and broccoli into the sauce and add a splash of the cooking water. Toss to coat in sauce, adding more pasta water if necessary.
  5. Add a generous amount of grated cheese, toss, and serve.

What is pasta al “dente”?

Al dente means to cook the pasta to the bite. Overcooked pasta turns into mush and it is neither fun to eat nor good.

In Italy, the pasta is always at “dente”, contrary to American or French standards. However, because of the pasta's sauces, the cooking process continues, thus making it perfect for enjoying once served.

Leftovers? How do I warm them up?

If you have some, no problem, warm the leftovers with a bit of water, a tablespoon of butter in a large skillet over the medium-low stove, and stir to make sure each rigatoni pasta is well warmed.

I do not have a microwave in the house, thus cannot give you those instructions. Just be careful not to burn yourself when taking them to eat.

How to serve this beautiful dish to your family and guests

When you warm and combine the cooked pasta with the lemon cream sauce, use a pretty pan that can go from stovetop to table. Use a trivet. I made that mistake one time, too many.

As you know, Italy has a saying: You wait for the pasta. Pasta does not wait for you.

Make sure everyone is ready to sit at the table when you are ready to serve this dish. Pasta continues to cook even though is out of the cooking water, thus becoming overcooked the longer it has to wait to be enjoyed.

I like to serve my past on pasta dishes with loads of cheese.

Add a few small slices of lemon to each dish to give it that fancy restaurant look.

Most importantly, do not forget to load it up with cheese. I use pecorino as it has a sharp edge, and we all love it. Of course, Parmesan cheese is the perfect substitute for it.

If you enjoy this dish, check out these flavorful recipes:

Medallions of Pork Tenderloin with Creamy Guajillo Sauce

Shrimps and Grits

Farfalle with Peas, Ham, and Cream

Do you like this recipe?

