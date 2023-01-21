Muscovy Duck, Dried Cranberries, Cream & Raspberry

Giangi's Kitchen

Muscovy duck breast with dried cranberries, cream, and raspberry jam. Nothing says Holiday cooking as a duck does.

Alright… I can have duck all year round.  The texture and richness of the meat, paired with a sauce, is the perfect portrayal of a cold night to be enjoyed with a full body of red wine, a fire roaring in the fireplace…

What can I say… I am a romantic, even during a school night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33M1GP_0kLQs69r00
Muscovy Duck, Dried Cranberries, Cream & RaspberryPhoto byGiangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

It is customary in France to have duck for special occasions, alongside Coquilles St Jacques, lobster, foie gras, and chestnut turkey. 

There is something extraordinary about eating duck. The meat is rich in flavor.

Fruity sauces marry well. It is so easy to prepare. You will be amazed.

One whole large breast will feed two people well.

Preparing duck can be daunting as it is very fatty meat. However, I am here to show you how to enjoy a tender, gamey duck breast in the comfort of your own home.

With this duck breast recipe I shared with you today, I paired it with a sweet raspberry sauce. The perfect combination of gamey and sweet.

The easy raspberry sauce melts in your mouth. Adding some fresh raspberries to your salad gives it that perfect balance.

What kind of duck should I use for cooking?

Three types of ducks are excellent for cooking.

Peking duck is the most popular to eat as it is mild in flavor and easily suitable for all cuisines. Furthermore, the flesh is milder in flavor than the Moulard or Muscovy duck. Also, it is perfect for the whole roasting. Duck a L’Orange is a favorite recipe using Peking duck.

Moulard or Mulard duck is a cross between the Pekin duck (female) and the Muscovy (male).  Larger and meatier breasts than any other duck breed.  Rich for his red meat, plum breast, and hefty legs. Often fed grain to fatten its liver for foie gras.

Muscovy duck, also known commercially as the Barbary duck. This breed of duck has a more gamey taste to it. Furthermore is less greasy than most ducks.

Young ducks are considered excellent for eating. The meat is lean and tender with a mild taste.

Usually, breast meat is sold, which is considered relatively lean.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26no3t_0kLQs69r00
Muscovy Duck, Dried Cranberries, Cream & RaspberryPhoto byGiangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

Cooking tips  and  step by step to make this wonderful recipe of  Muscovy Duck, Dried Cranberries, Cream & Raspberry

A few tips that I want to share with you so you will enjoy this excellent meat.

You do want a crispy-skinned duck. I have a video with this recipe for a quick tutorial on scoring duck skin.  It would be best if you scored the fat with a sharp knife by a small cross-cut on the duck breast skin side.

Pan-seared duck breast skin side down, flesh side facing you. Most noteworthy, remove as much greasy fat as it is rendered and often during the cooking process.. Do save it for later use.

The fat will be abundant when you prepare your pan sauce.

A Short Tutorial Video

More cooking tips:

  • Remove any extra fat you may see from under the skin. Most of all,  do not remove or separate the skin from the meat, as that gives the breast all its flavors.
  • Score the skin lightly, ensuring it is not pierced through. This will allow for the heat to penetrate thru the skin and melt away all the extra fat.
  • Cook skin side down for 5 minutes to a light golden crisp. Cook the other side for 3 minutes.
  • Do remove all the extra fat that has been released from the duck. Continue with the recipe.
  • The above step is important as you do not want your breast to sit and cook on fat.
  • Heavy cream is my choice. You may want to add some mascarpone if you have some on hand or creme fraiche.
  • Season generously the breasts before cooking so a nice crisp coating will form, and I am satisfied with the taste. Please add more salt to counterbalance the sweetness of the cranberries and the jam.

Visit Giangiskitchen.com for the complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient and tips for my Muscovy Duck, Dried Cranberries, Cream & Raspberry

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32CPYQ_0kLQs69r00
Muscovy Duck, Dried Cranberries, Cream & RaspberryPhoto byGiangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

Ingredients needed to make this wonderful duck recipe

  • breasts of duck skin scored
  • dried cranberries
  • Raspberry jam
  • heavy cream

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F. In an ovenproof skillet, heat a shadow of oil on high heat. Score the duck breast skin lightly with a knife, ensuring it is not pierced. Generously salt and pepper on both sides of the duck breast.
  2. When the skillet is hot, add the duck skin side down. Cook until the skin is golden brown, about 5 minutes. Turn to the other side and cook for 3 minutes. Turn again, skin side up, discard all of the fat from the pan, and place in the hot oven. Cook for another 10 to 15 minutes.
  3. Remove from the oven and cover with aluminum foil to keep warm.
  4. Remove all the fat rendered from the duck breast, and remove any significant burn bits in the skillet. Return the skillet to medium heat and add the cranberries and heavy cream. Lower the heat to see just a light simmer of the cream. Cook until thickened, 5 minutes.
  5. Add the raspberry jam to the cream-cranberries sauce and blend well.
  6. Spread the sauce on the bottom of the plate and serve the duck sliced over it.

Side Dishes Suggestion.

For dinner, we had a crispy spinach salad is a good balance with the sauce and duck.

Spinach Salad with Citrus is refreshing and brings the fruity flavors out of the sauce.

Asparagus with Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Garlic Potatoes are a feast that keeps on giving. Crispy and tender, potatoes always have been the perfect mate with rich flavorful meats.

Food and wine pairing?

Go with a rich red wine full of body. Pinot, Cabernet, Zinfandel, or Sangiovese.

What side dishes do you love with your duck?

If you enjoy this dish, check out these flavorful recipes:

Figs and Seared Duck Breasts

Duck Breast with Port and Cherry Wine

Duck with Dried Cranberries, Tangerines And Mascarpone Sauce

Do you like this recipe?

~I invite you to visit Giangiskitchen.com for the complete printable recipe, tips for my Muscovy Duck, Dried Cranberries, Cream & Raspberry and hundreds of easy dinner recipes.

