Potatoes Boulangere with Bacon. My spin on a classic French dish.

Translated as ” potatoes from the baker,” pommes boulangere" originated in France centuries ago when in-home ovens were not a thing yet, and the baker would bake the citizen’s town dishes.

Potatoes Boulangere With Bacon – French Classic Recipe Photo by Giangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

The small towns in the rural areas had a baker equipped with relatively wide terracotta ovens. They baked the bread all week long for sale to the community, and on Sunday, they opened the oven for everyone to use. That said, the baker was the only person in charge of keeping the oven going.

They were traditionally used on Sunday for the Sunday family lunch. On their way to mass, dishes were dropped off at the baker and picked up afterward.

I love potatoes, and throughout the years, I have accumulated quite a few potato recipes. To me, this potato dish is the perfect comfort food side dish.

What does Boulangere mean in cooking?

It is a casserole dish that combines sliced potatoes or, as in my recipe, petite gold potatoes, peeled and quartered or sliced, combined with onions and chicken stock.

A great alternative to sauteed potatoes or au gratin with loads of cheese.

You can prepare this wonderful potato boulangere with bacon in two ways: As I have it here, cooked over the stove or in the oven.

If you choose to go the oven way, you will have to layer the onions with the potatoes and add the bacon and the chicken stock. Bake it at around 325F for about 1 half hour to 2 hours or until the potatoes are tender.

The above method is perfect for cooking a roast or whole chicken. Thus you can prepare this dish while the oven is already on.

I do prefer the stovetop version. A lot faster when you have a quick dinner in mind.

A short Video Tutorial

You can make this potato dish vegan.

Omit the bacon, and use olive oil to saute the onions.

Replace the chicken stock with vegetable stock.

Cooking Tips and step by steps instructions

Use petite gold potatoes that are all the same size. Of course, Yukon gold, as well as red potatoes, will work wonderfully here.

Make sure that they are all the same size. Either halve them or quarter them. That is up to you. However, remember the larger they are, the longer it will take to cook them.

Slice the onion very thinly, and use your mandoline to save time and have the same thickness.

to save time and have the same thickness. When selecting the bacon, make sure that it has a lot of meat on it versus fat. It gives a nice crunch to this dish.

Use a large skillet where all your potatoes can lay flat in it. This will prevent overcooked and undercooked.

where all your potatoes can lay flat in it. This will prevent overcooked and undercooked. Maintain a gentle simmer while cooking.

Do use fresh thyme. The fragrance transcended into the dish will not be the same as dried thyme.

Season at the last minute when the potatoes are cooked.

Ingredients needed to make Potatoes Boulangere With Bacon – French Classic Recipe

bacon

petite gold potatoes

onion

chicken stock

salt and pepper

fresh thyme leaves

Instructions

Fry the bacon in a large skillet over medium heat, occasionally stirring until the bacon becomes crisp and golden brown. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the bacon to a plate with a paper towel to drain all the fat. Leave the pan over the open heat source. Add the onion to the hot pan and fry, frequently stirring, for about 6 minutes or until the onions are soft, translucent, and golden. Add the potatoes to the onions and fry, occasionally stirring for about 5 minutes or until the potatoes become golden. Add the drained bacon and the fresh thyme. Stir to blend. Pour over the stock, and it should barely cover the potatoes. Raise the heat to bring to a slight boil. Lower the heat and maintain a gentle simmer. Season with salt and pepper. Cook occasionally, stirring for about 15 minutes or until the stock has reduced and the potatoes are tender and glazed. Add more stock if need be. Taste and rectify the seasoning by adding more salt and pepper.

Personal Notes

This dish looks terrific alongside any meat or poultry dish you prepare. Serve it in a beautiful baking dish, so if you need to warm it up at the last minute, it can go from the warming oven to your table.

I will, however, recommend adding a little more stock to ensure the potatoes are not drying too much in the process.

A perfect any-night dish, but then I am partial to potatoes.

Do you like this recipe?

