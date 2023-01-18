Lentils, Tomatoes, Onion

Lentils with sun-dried tomatoes, onion, and fresh herbs. A savory salad that everyone will enjoy. I love lentils and often cook with Le Puy Lentils from France.

They do not disintegrate while cooking. While making a salad with your lentils, that is what you are looking for in a lentil.

Do not worry about the red onion overpowering this wonderful recipe. By letting the onion sit with the vinegar, the onions soften, and the strong onion flavor is tamed. Therefore the raw onion’s sweet taste comes out.

Use perfect sun-dried tomatoes.

Do not purchase oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes. I purchased the regular sun-dried tomatoes, with no oil added. I let mine soak in olive oil and balsamic vinegar.

Start them first so they will have marinade well. Do not buy sun-dried tomatoes packed in oil. The oil will have removed all the natural flavor, and the balsamic vinegar will not soak into the tomato’s membranes.

If time is on your side, how to make sun-dried tomatoes at home

If time is on your side and you want to give your hand, you can make the sun-dried tomatoes in the oven.

Preheat the oven to 275F. Use fresh Roma tomatoes that you will quarter.

Place the quarters of tomatoes skin-side down on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.

Drizzle with a couple of tablespoons of olive oil and two tablespoons of balsamic vinegar. Sprinkle generously with salt.

Roast for about 1 to 1 1/2 hours or until semi-dry.

Set aside and allow to cool down before using them with the lentils.

This dish is exceptionally rich in nutrients and substantial that can be served as a main entree with steamed rice or roasted vegetables to go all vegan.

Here are a few helpful tips for the ingredients needed

Le Puy Lentils: Smaller than your usual lentils, grey-green in color, and grown in the Puy region of France. No need to soak them before cooking

Sun-Dried Tomatoes: Best if purchased and packed under a vacuum pack. Buy them whole or sliced. That is up to you.

Balsamic vinegar: It gives this salad that sweet flavor and reduces the red onion’s acidity.

Red Onion: Beatufil dark purple skin with no bruises. Peel and remove one of the rings before slicing it.

Maldon Sea Salt: Salt flakes that are artisanally made. You can replace it with the Fleur de Sel if you wish. Do not substitute the Maldon salt with regular salt or Kosher salt. Not the same crystallization.

Fresh Herbs: A must as they give the intense savory taste to this dish.

Equipment you will need

A sharp knife to slice the sun-dried tomatoes and herbs.

Mandoline for the onions.

Small bowls for the sun-dried tomatoes and onion. A larger bowl to finish assembling it and serving it on your table.

Can this be made ahead of time?

Yes, it can, Mix well to redistribute the vinegar and oil to the lentils.

Storage instructions:

It stores well in the refrigerator, and you can enjoy it the day after.

Bring back to room temperature before serving.

Cooking Tips and how to make this lentil with sun-dried tomatoes, onions, and fresh herbs to perfection

Super easy to make and with all my recipes. I always suggest having all your ingredients ready before turning to your stove.

Start by slicing the sun-dried tomatoes in large chunks and mixing them well with the balsamic, salt, and olive oil. This step will soften the tomatoes while enriching it with flavor.

Slice the red onion with the help of a mandoline very thinly. Add the vinegar and salt and let it rest together. You will notice your red onions going softer on you. The pickling process while marinating creates that.

Prepare the lentils by cooking them for 20 minutes in boiling water. Drain and add the onions and garlic, pepper, and olive oil while still hot.

While the lentils are cooking, chop all the herbs.

Mix well and serve.

Visit Giangiskitchen.com for the complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient and tips for my Lentils With Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Onion And Fresh Herbs.

Ingredients needed to make this Lentils With Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Onion And Fresh Herbs

sun-dried tomatoes

olive oil

balsamic vinegar

salt

red onion

red wine vinegar

Maldon sea salt

Puy lentils

olive oil

garlic

fresh parsley

fresh chives

fresh dill

Instructions

In a small bowl, combine the sun-dried tomatoes, olive oil, balsamic vinegar, and salt. Mix well until the tomatoes are covered with balsamic and olive oil. Set aside. In a large bowl, place the very thinly sliced red onion, pour over the red wine vinegar and sprinkle with the Maldon salt. Stir and set aside. Place the lentils in a pan of boiling water and cook for 20 to 30 minutes or until tender. Drain in a sieve and make sure all the water is removed. Add to the onions while still warm. Add the 4-tablespoon olive oil, garlic, and black pepper. Stir to mix and let it cool down. Once cool, add all the fresh herbs and sun-dried tomatoes with the balsamic and gently mix.

Personal Note

What to do with the remaining fresh herbs?

Herbs are expensive, and I can see the reluctance to purchase them and not use them all at once. If you have no other recipes to use your fresh herbs and cannot use them all at once in your cooking, I recommend washing them well and letting them dry on your counter with a paper towel.

Once dry, save them in a closed jar and use them whenever you need your herbs.

Mix them with salt and pepper, and they make the best rubs.

