Lentils, Tomatoes, Onion

Giangi's Kitchen

Lentils with sun-dried tomatoes, onion, and fresh herbs. A savory salad that everyone will enjoy. I love lentils and often cook with Le Puy Lentils from France.

They do not disintegrate while cooking. While making a salad with your lentils, that is what you are looking for in a lentil.

Do not worry about the red onion overpowering this wonderful recipe. By letting the onion sit with the vinegar, the onions soften, and the strong onion flavor is tamed. Therefore the raw onion’s sweet taste comes out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W5LWE_0kIhfx1W00
Lentils With Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Onion And Fresh HerbsPhoto byGiangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

Use perfect sun-dried tomatoes.

Do not purchase oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes. I purchased the regular sun-dried tomatoes, with no oil added. I let mine soak in olive oil and balsamic vinegar.

Start them first so they will have marinade well. Do not buy sun-dried tomatoes packed in oil. The oil will have removed all the natural flavor, and the balsamic vinegar will not soak into the tomato’s membranes.

If time is on your side, how to make sun-dried tomatoes at home

If time is on your side and you want to give your hand, you can make the sun-dried tomatoes in the oven.

  • Preheat the oven to 275F. Use fresh Roma tomatoes that you will quarter.
  • Place the quarters of tomatoes skin-side down on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.
  • Drizzle with a couple of tablespoons of olive oil and two tablespoons of balsamic vinegar. Sprinkle generously with salt.
  • Roast for about 1 to 1 1/2 hours or until semi-dry.
  • Set aside and allow to cool down before using them with the lentils.

This dish is exceptionally rich in nutrients and substantial that can be served as a main entree with steamed rice or roasted vegetables to go all vegan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vj5ii_0kIhfx1W00
Lentils With Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Onion And Fresh HerbsPhoto byGiangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

Here are a few helpful tips for the ingredients needed

Le Puy Lentils: Smaller than your usual lentils, grey-green in color, and grown in the Puy region of France. No need to soak them before cooking

Sun-Dried Tomatoes:  Best if purchased and packed under a vacuum pack.  Buy them whole or sliced. That is up to you.

Balsamic vinegar: It gives this salad that sweet flavor and reduces the red onion’s acidity.

Red Onion: Beatufil dark purple skin with no bruises. Peel and remove one of the rings before slicing it.

Maldon Sea Salt: Salt flakes that are artisanally made. You can replace it with the Fleur de Sel if you wish. Do not substitute the Maldon salt with regular salt or Kosher salt. Not the same crystallization.

Fresh Herbs: A must as they give the intense savory taste to this dish.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vNyGV_0kIhfx1W00
Lentils With Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Onion And Fresh HerbsPhoto byGiangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

Equipment you will need 

A sharp knife to slice the sun-dried tomatoes and herbs.

Mandoline for the onions.

Small bowls for the sun-dried tomatoes and onion. A larger bowl to finish assembling it and serving it on your table.

Can this be made ahead of time?

Yes, it can, Mix well to redistribute the vinegar and oil to the lentils.

Storage instructions:

It stores well in the refrigerator, and you can enjoy it the day after.

Bring back to room temperature before serving.

Cooking Tips and how to make this lentil with sun-dried tomatoes, onions, and fresh herbs to perfection

Super easy to make and with all my recipes. I always suggest having all your ingredients ready before turning to your stove.

  • Start by slicing the sun-dried tomatoes in large chunks and mixing them well with the balsamic, salt, and olive oil. This step will soften the tomatoes while enriching it with flavor.
  • Slice the red onion with the help of a mandoline very thinly. Add the vinegar and salt and let it rest together. You will notice your red onions going softer on you. The pickling process while marinating creates that.
  • Prepare the lentils by cooking them for 20 minutes in boiling water. Drain and add the onions and garlic, pepper, and olive oil while still hot.
  • While the lentils are cooking, chop all the herbs.
  • Mix well and serve.

Visit Giangiskitchen.com for the complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient and tips for my Lentils With Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Onion And Fresh Herbs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L8k8G_0kIhfx1W00
Lentils With Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Onion And Fresh HerbsPhoto byGiangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

Ingredients needed to make this Lentils With Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Onion And Fresh Herbs

Instructions

  1. In a small bowl, combine the sun-dried tomatoes, olive oil, balsamic vinegar, and salt. Mix well until the tomatoes are covered with balsamic and olive oil. Set aside.
  2. In a large bowl, place the very thinly sliced red onion, pour over the red wine vinegar and sprinkle with the Maldon salt. Stir and set aside.
  3. Place the lentils in a pan of boiling water and cook for 20 to 30 minutes or until tender. Drain in a sieve and make sure all the water is removed. Add to the onions while still warm. Add the 4-tablespoon olive oil, garlic, and black pepper. Stir to mix and let it cool down.
  4. Once cool, add all the fresh herbs and sun-dried tomatoes with the balsamic and gently mix.

Personal Note

Can this be made ahead of time?

Yes, it can, Mix well to redistribute the vinegar and oil to the lentils.

Storage instructions:

It stores well in the refrigerator, and you can enjoy it the day after.

Bring back to room temperature before serving.

What to do with the remaining fresh herbs?

Herbs are expensive, and I can see the reluctance to purchase them and not use them all at once. If you have no other recipes to use your fresh herbs and cannot use them all at once in your cooking, I recommend washing them well and letting them dry on your counter with a paper towel.

Once dry, save them in a closed jar and use them whenever you need your herbs.

Mix them with salt and pepper, and they make the best rubs.

If you enjoyed these Lentils with Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Onion, and Fresh Herbs, check out these flavorful recipes :

Tomato Arugula Salad

Potatoes with Basil

Mushrooms, Sausage Ragu with Polenta

Do you like this recipe?

~I invite you to visit Giangiskitchen.com for the complete printable recipe, tips for my Lentils With Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Onion, And Fresh Herbs, and hundreds of easy dinner recipes.

Subscribe to my Newsletter and get my free weekly menu, recipes, and grocery list.

~ New to cooking and need help getting started? Giangi's Kitchen Back To Basics - Cooking 101 eBook is what you need to achieve all your cooking dreams.

~ Come and cook along with me on Giangi's Kitchen youtube channel.

I only recommend the products that I love and use. This site contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links at no additional cost.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# lentils# sun dried tomatoes# onions# herbs

Comments / 1

Published by

Quick & easy meals for everyday cooking. I use fresh ingredients to create delicious, nutritious, and elegant dishes. Browse hundreds of healthy, quick, and easy meals for everyday cooking. Food Network Chef, GGG participant. Food Blogger. Food Photographer. Recipe Developer. Lover of Life.

Phoenix, AZ
1K followers

More from Giangi's Kitchen

Zucchini Pancakes, Tzatziki Sauce

This beautiful vegetarian recipe lets us bring Mediterranean flavors into our kitchen. I have been enjoying making zucchini pancakes for a long time and last night decided to change up the recipe a bit just for fun. I decided to add mint.

Read full story
2 comments

Tarragon Chicken – A French Vintage Recipe

Comfort food is back! More decadent flavors are returning in my cooking. This tarragon chicken has been a classic French staple gracing tables for decades. Almost all French cookbooks, brasseries, bistros, and small restaurants in France have a similar version.

Read full story

Lemon, Broccoli Pasta

Twenty minutes recipe of Broccoli with Lemon Rigatoni. One more dish of pasta for your repertoire. I love this recipe. This creamy lemon broccoli pasta recipe is deliciously creamy. The best part of this recipe is that it is ready to be served at your table in less than 20 minutes. That, to me, is a bonus.

Read full story
5 comments

Muscovy Duck, Dried Cranberries, Cream & Raspberry

Muscovy duck breast with dried cranberries, cream, and raspberry jam. Nothing says Holiday cooking as a duck does. Alright… I can have duck all year round. The texture and richness of the meat, paired with a sauce, is the perfect portrayal of a cold night to be enjoyed with a full body of red wine, a fire roaring in the fireplace…

Read full story

Potatoes Boulangere With Bacon

Potatoes Boulangere with Bacon. My spin on a classic French dish. Translated as ” potatoes from the baker,” pommes boulangere" originated in France centuries ago when in-home ovens were not a thing yet, and the baker would bake the citizen’s town dishes.

Read full story
14 comments

Garlic Chicken

I can smell the aroma still lingering in my house by just writing those words. This classic rustic French dish is generously rich in flavor. An old but super yummy recipe that is not gracing our tables as much.

Read full story
6 comments

Quatre-Quarts Or Pound Cake

Quatre-quarts or four quarters is a familiar classic French dessert made with only four ingredients, each of equal weight. This traditional recipe is from Brittany, the land of French butter.

Read full story

French Cheese, Scallions Puff Appetizers

Looking for a last-minute holiday appetizer? Look no further. Let me introduce you to Gougeres with cheese. Delicious airy cheese puffs to quell your hunger as you wait for dinner.

Read full story

Coconut Milk Rice

Growing up, I enjoyed baking, and I had a few staple desserts I would make regularly. Besides anything with chocolate, milk rice was always on the list. My dad and grandmother used to make this often. Both had their version, and both desserts were enjoyed without resistance.

Read full story
2 comments

Bacon, Onion, Raclette Potato Gratin

A savory winter potato dish rich in bacon, onions, and melting cheese. Worth each bite and calorie. Neither is your typical potato gratin. France is abounding with potato recipes. I am sure we may have recipes for each day of the year. After all, it is part of our national plate of Steak, Frites, and salad.

Read full story
4 comments

Cheese, Tomatoes Pasta

Burrata cheese with roasted tomatoes and fettuccine. A super simple meal that is rich in flavor and texture. The combination of the roasted tomatoes finishes up the cooking process of the fettuccine.

Read full story

Tomato Soup

The tomatoes and carrots give this soup such a beautiful color. You are going to love this classic tomato soup! Creamy and yet very light. Tomato SoupPhoto byGiangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend.

Read full story

Gnocchi with Tomatoes and Peas

One-pan creamy gnocchi, sun-dried tomatoes, and peas. A super easy dinner recipe that is decadent and ready in 15 minutes. Nothing will stop you from devouring this soft gnocchis again and again.

Read full story

10 Pasta Recipes

Top 10 Quick & Easy Pasta Recipes. Pasta night is always welcome. When you think of comfort food, pasta is always up high on the list. Easy to prepare, lots of fun creating recipes with.

Read full story
2 comments

Chicken Spatchcocked

I love roasted chicken, which is always welcomed with open arms in our family. Always our go-to dinner. However, I have something different here, which I know you will enjoy. Chicken spatchcocked is one of the best inventions for busy families.

Read full story
4 comments

Pork Tenderloin Scaloppine With Balsamic Citrus Sauce

Pork tenderloin scaloppine with balsamic citrus sauce. Doesn’t it just sound divine?. We all have our favorite dishes that, no matter what, always are fail-proof and can satisfy the hungriest of appetites. I have a few of those recipes up my sleeves.

Read full story

French Classic Potage Parmentier – French Potato Leek Soup

Potage Parmentier or Potato Leep Soup is the quintessential French dinner soup. This was one of the first dishes that I learned to prepare when I was a child, for the simple fact that it is super easy, takes a few ingredients, and requires little attention while cooking.

Read full story
2 comments

Chicken Parmigiana, Chicken Parmesan

Chicken parmigiana or chicken parmesan recipe. One of those dishes we are never tired of and cannot get enough of. At least at my house. Chicken breasts, butterflied and pounded, are a treat. You can also use chicken thighs too. Either way, skinless and boneless.

Read full story
6 comments

Farfalle Pasta, Peas, and Cream

Farfalle with peas, ham, and cream. Quick and easy Italian dinner recipes can be made in less than 20 minutes. One of my favorite times of the year to make this dish is just after a big holiday when the ham is served. I used the ham to add to this dish.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy