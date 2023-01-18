Coconut Milk Rice

Giangi's Kitchen

Growing up, I enjoyed baking, and I had a few staple desserts I would make regularly. Besides anything with chocolate, milk rice was always on the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qITJx_0kIhbv7E00
Coconut Milk Rice – A Childhood FavoritePhoto byGiangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

My dad and grandmother used to make this often. Both had their version, and both desserts were enjoyed without resistance.

Easy to make and has nothing to it besides keeping a watchful eye on the pan so that it will not scorch and burn.

It has been a while since I decided to make milk rice. However, I wanted to make it a bit differently and give it my spin.

Having some extra coconut milk on hand that was screaming to come off the shelf and be used, here is my version.

I am incorporating a bit of my dad and grandmother’s touch and adding my own. This Coconut Milk Rice will soon become your and your children’s favorite afternoon snack. Besides being super delicious, it is super easy to make too.

This dessert is lighter than its counterpart rice pudding.

What is coconut milk?

Coconut milk is an opaque, milky-white liquid extracted from the grated pulp of mature coconuts.

Thick consistency and a rich, creamy texture. A great alternative to cow milk and provides several health benefits.

Please do not confuse it with coconut water found in immature green coconuts.

What type of rice is best for rice milk?

Medium grain white rice or risotto rice such as Arborio.

Arborio rice is the best suited for this dessert. However, it requires more liquid and takes slightly longer to cook.

A short video tutorial

Here are a few helpful tips for the ingredients needed

Vanilla bean: slit in the middle and remove all with the back of your knife all the seeds. Do add the empty vanilla pod to the milk rice. There is still so much flavor left in it to enjoy. Sacrilegious to throw it away. You can save the vanilla pod and place it inside your sugar bowl to flavor your sugar.

Cinnamon stick: There are so many types of cinnamon on the market. Ceylon cinnamon is one of my favorites, and I always have it in my pantry.

Whole milk: Do not substitute. The richness of the milk gives it another layer of flavor and consistency.

Coconut milk: Yummy and the star of this dessert.  Shake it well, as it tends to clump together. If you forget this step, fret not; it will eventually melt and do what it needs to do. However, it will take a bit longer in the cooking process.

Almond extract: a nice flavor that, combined with vanilla and milk, brings a hint of sweetness.

Butter: use non-salted butter.

Equipment needed:

Large saucepan

Cooking spatula

Knife

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GYMsH_0kIhbv7E00
Coconut Milk Rice – A Childhood FavoritePhoto byGiangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

Cooking tips and step by step to make this beautiful coconut milk rice recipe:

Very easy to make the recipe. Just keep a watchful eye that it will not burn by stirring occasionally.

I do not rinse the rice as the starch it contains is the binding agent in this recipe.

  • I love arborio rice, it is more starchy, and I enjoy the feel and taste when cooked.
  • Bring water, whole milk, rice, and cinnamon stick to a boil. Keep an eye as the milk tends to boil relatively fast.
  • Shake the coconut milk can well before opening it. It tends to coagulate and sit on a mass instead of being fluid. Not to worry, as the mass will dissolve while cooking.
  • Cinnamon stick, once cooking, gives out such a great flavor that I highly recommend using it. If none is on hand, replace it with one teaspoon of ground cinnamon.
  • Add coconut milk, sugar, vanilla bean seeds, pod, almond extract, butter, and salt. Bring to a boil.
  • Adding the egg yolk is optional. I do want to add that it adds a nice rich flavor to your coconut rice pudding.
  • Discard the cinnamon stick.
  • Clean the vanilla bean for another use.

Visit Giangiskitchen.com for the complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient and tips for my Coconut Milk Rice – A Childhood Favorite.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rAlz4_0kIhbv7E00
Coconut Milk Rice – A Vintage Childhood FavoritePhoto byGiangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

Ingredients needed to make this Coconut Milk Rice

Instructions

  1. Bring the water, milk, rice, and cinnamon stick to a boil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Bring to a boil, uncovered, occasionally stirring until the water is almost absorbed, 10 minutes.
  2. Stir in coconut milk, sugar, vanilla bean seeds and bean, almond extract, butter, and salt. Bring to a boil over medium heat.
  3. Reduce heat to medium-low and cook rice uncovered, often stirring until the mixture has thickened to almost a pudding-like consistency, 20 minutes. Remove from heat and add the egg yolk. Mix well and transfer to a large bowl.
  4. Remove the cinnamon stick and vanilla bean. Keep the vanilla bean for another use. Discard the cinnamon stick. Serve lukewarm or cold.

Here is a short video on how to clean your vanilla pod:

Storage instructions

If you have leftovers, place the remaining coconut milk rice in an air-tight glass container in the refrigerator. It will last for up to three days.

If you enjoyed this delicious Coconut Milk Rice, look at some of my other recipes:

A super easy dessert, ready in 30 minutes, can be either lukewarm or cold. One word of advice: do not eat it all while cooking. The temptation is there, and I can vouch for it 🙂

Do you like this recipe?

~I invite you to visit Giangiskitchen.com for the complete printable recipe, tips for my Coconut Milk Rice – A Childhood Favorite, and hundreds of easy dinner recipes.

# coconut# milk# rice

