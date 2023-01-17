A savory winter potato dish rich in bacon, onions, and melting cheese. Worth each bite and calorie. Neither is your typical potato gratin .

France is abounding with potato recipes. I am sure we may have recipes for each day of the year. After all, it is part of our national plate of Steak, Frites, and salad.

Bacon, Onion, Raclette Potato Gratin Photo by Giangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

This dish I am sharing with you is an adaptation of Larousse Cuisine. And with the holidays just around the corner, once you enjoy this dish, it will become your permanent staple in your cooking arsenal.

The bacon in the oven will absorb all the beautiful flavors and enhance this dish.

What is Raclette?

Raclette is a Swiss cheese very popular in France. However, semi-hard cheese that is used for melting tastes delicious cut into slices.

I used raclette cheese. If that is not available use any cheese that will melt, such as Gruyere and Emmenthal. To purchase raclette, click HERE

I would not recommend, however, using cheddar, it will change the taste entirely of the dish.

When selecting the bacon, make sure the slices are thick, and applewood smoked would work beautifully as well with this dish.

Bacon, Onion, Raclette Potato Gratin Photo by Giangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

Cooking tips and step by step to make this delicious potato recipe

If you have a mandoline, do use it to slice the potatoes. Having them cut even will permit each slice to cook evenly.

Do parboil the potatoes. This step will allow you to make it the day before cooking. Also will cut in half the cooking time.

Salting the cooking water to parboil the potatoes allows your potatoes to be seasoned in the cooking process and reduces the extra salt later.

When cutting the raclette cheese, ensure all the pieces are even. Better melting distribution.

Onion and bacon cooked together are one of my favorite combinations. The onion absorbs the bacon flavor, giving it that rich flavor we love to bite into.

The heavy cream gives it that very rich, soft flavor when you bite into those soft potato slices. I would not use milk as a substitute as it will not show you the same savory taste.

Bacon, Onion, Raclette Potato Gratin Photo by Giangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

Ingredients needed to make this Bacon, Onion, Raclette Potato Gratin

potatoes

yellow onion

unsalted butter + extra for the gratin dish

olive oil

thick bacon

raclette cheese

heavy cream

salt and pepper

Instructions

Preheat oven to 400F. In a large pot of salted boiling water, cook the potatoes for 8 to 10 minutes. They should be slightly cooked but still firm. Drain and set aside. Melt and warm the butter and olive oil in a medium-sized skillet over medium-high heat. Add the onions and let them sweat for 5 minutes. add the bacon pieces to the skillet and cook for another 5 minutes until they have reached a light golden color. Cut the raclette cheese into small cubes. Butter a gratin dish with butter. Layer half the potatoes and top with half the bacon-onion mixture and half of the cheese. Season with salt and pepper. Repeat the same with the remaining potatoes and mixture. Sprinkle the heavy cream over it. Place in the hot oven and cook for 15 to 20 minutes. Remove when the top is a light golden, and let it rest before serving.

Storing and reheating

Super easy to reheat and delicious as the first day you made it.

It can store in the refrigerator for a couple of days, covered with aluminum foil.

Ensure it is completely cooled off before covering it to avoid condensation in your dish.

Bring back to room temperature. Cover tightly with aluminum foil that you will have lightly spread with butter.

Place in an oven preheated at 325F degrees for about 20 minutes or until hot. Keep an eye on it, as you do not want to burn.

Serve and enjoy.

This is the perfect companion to so many beautiful dishes

Do you like this recipe?

