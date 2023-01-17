Cheese, Tomatoes Pasta

Burrata cheese with roasted tomatoes and fettuccine. A super simple meal that is rich in flavor and texture.

The combination of the roasted tomatoes finishes up the cooking process of the fettuccine.

Burrata Cheese With Roasted Tomatoes And Fettuccine Photo by Giangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

Adding another layer of flavor is the burrata that, once it warms up with the pasta, will slightly melt to give way to a rich cream.

This burrata recipe will soon become your busy school dinner favorite for a quick dinner that takes less than 20 minutes to prepare.

If you are unfamiliar with burrata cheese, let me introduce you.

What is burrata cheese?

Burrata is a soft Italian cheese that is made from cow’s milk. A specialty of the southern Italian region on the Adriatic sea is called Puglia.

Easily mistaken for fresh mozzarella as they both share the same outer appearance, which is made of soft mozzarella.

However, the burrata has a thin pouch filled with soft, stringy curd and cream called stracciatella, which is unrelated to the ice cream.

The stuffed cheese is tied with a string to ensure it keeps its shape during the aging process.

Much softer than mozzarella and creamier. You can even serve the burrata cheese as spreadable cheese over grilled bread.

One crucial factor to remember is that this cheese has a higher fat content than most other cheeses.

A short video Tutorial

What does burrata cheese taste like?

Rich, milky, almost buttery flavor with a rich yet delicate creamy interior and a more chewy exterior.

What is the best way to eat burrata cheese?

You can enjoy this wonderfully soft cheese in so many applications. It can be enjoyed raw or cooked.

As stated earlier, it is an excellent spreadable cheese complimenting any bruschettas.

You should enjoy it as soon as you purchase it as it does not last too long in your refrigerator.

Serving it always a room temperature

Add to pizza instead of the mozzarella.

With any pasta dishes.

I also love it in my vegetable soup. I love the stringiness of the cheese as well as the added soft taste that it gives it.,

In your favorite Caprese salad.

Or seasoned with salt, pepper, and your favorite olive oil. Drizzle some aged balsamic vinegar for a more intense flavor.

Alongside roasted vegetables.

Burrata cheee substitutes:

Mozzarella is also made from cow’s milk and is close in flavor.

Cream Cheese has a smooth texture and is rich in texture.

Queso Fresco cheese is also aged cow milk that has a springy texture.

Ricotta cheese is used in most traditional Italian dishes.

Why am I roasting the tomatoes?

I wanted something different than your usual tomato sauce. I do not know about you, but I get tired of the same old thing.

Therefore, it only came naturally to add them to this dish.

Roasting the tomatoes gives this beautiful dish a fresh feel to it. The tomatoes are not fully roasted, and they retain all their juices.

Once you transfer half of them to the skillet, the cooking will continue while rendering the juices to the pan. The pasta will absorb those juices, taking a deep flavor.

The remainder tomatoes will bring the crips counterbalance to the cooked tomatoes.

Here are a few helpful tips for the ingredients needed

This dish has only a few ingredients, making it perfect for any busy weeknight or a late dinner.

Egg fettuccine: Richer in flavor and consistency. This is my suggestion, but if you have some on hand, use them as it makes for a more decadent dish. Also, keep in mind that fresh and egg pasta cooks faster. Therefore you want to make sure that your tomatoes are ready at the same time.

Burrata cheese: Yes, I know one pound sounds too much, but you will thank me later. The rich texture is impressive.

Campari tomatoes: I love their juiciness, low acidity, and sweeter taste. Larger in shape than a cherry tomato and smaller than a plum or regular tomato. Because they are grown hydroponically and ripened on the vine, they are pesticide free.

Fresh oregano: the small leaves are just the perfect balance between the cheese and the tomatoes. The power player of this dish, do not skip it. It works wonders with tomatoes.

Sugar: Adding sugar to the tomatoes is a must. Once the tomato’s outer skin bursts, the natural juices, and the sugar form a delightful caramelized sauce.

Equipment you will need

A baking sheet with a high border to bake your tomatoes in the oven.

A large pot to cook the pasta. When cooking pasta, always keep in mind that it needs to have the water around it constantly moving.

Large skillet to finish cooking the tomatoes and the fettuccine.

Large serving plate for your pasta.

Cooking tips and step by step to make this fabulous Burrata Cheese with Roasted Tomatoes and Fettuccine recipe:

Have all the ingredients ready, as this dish will go pretty fast once you drop the pasta in the water.

Preheat the oven, and wash your tomatoes, making sure they are still attached to the stem. Place them on a baking dish with a high border.

Be generous with the oil, and season the tomatoes generously with salt and sugar.

generously with salt and sugar. While the tomatoes are roasting, bring a large pot of salted water to a full boil and add your fettuccine . Cook to al dente a few minutes before the pasta manufacturer suggested cooking time. They will continue cooking when added to the skillet with the tomatoes.

of salted water to a full boil and add your . Cook to al dente a few minutes before the pasta manufacturer suggested cooking time. They will continue cooking when added to the skillet with the tomatoes. Cut the burrata into small pieces.

Once the roasted tomatoes are out of the oven, add half with any accumulated juices to a large skillet with a trace of olive oil. Do smash the tomatoes to release any of the juices. The pulp should still be a bit hard.

with a trace of olive oil. Do smash the tomatoes to release any of the juices. The pulp should still be a bit hard. Reserve a cup of the cooking water, drain the pasta and add it to the skillet.

Saute gently by incorporating the tomatoes and the juices with the fettuccine pasta.

Serve the pasta with the remaining tomatoes, the shredded burrata, and the fresh oregano leaves.

Visit Giangiskitchen.com for the complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient and tips for my Burrata Cheese with Roasted Tomatoes and Fettuccine

Ingredients needed to make this delicious recipe:

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 400°F Wash the tomatoes without removing them from the vine and place them in a baking dish; season with oil, salt, and sugar and bake at 400°F for 10 minutes. Cook the fettuccine in boiling salted water until al dente. Cut the burrata into small pieces. Set aside. Heat a drizzle of oil in a large skillet and add half of the freshly baked tomatoes and any juice in the baking tray. Drain the pasta, add it to the skillet with the tomatoes and sauté it for 1 minute. Serve it with the remaining tomatoes, the burrata, and the oregano leaves.

Can you make this ahead?

Unfortunately, no, Pasta needs to be enjoyed as soon as it is out of the water and into your dish.

There is an Italian saying which translates: You wait for the pasta. Pasta does not wait for you. In all Italian families, everyone is at the table as soon as the pasta hits the colander.

There is nothing more rewarding than a steamy hot fork full of pasta.

Substitutions and some suggestions

Fettuccine: any long pasta, such as Spaghetti rigati, linguine, or pappardelle, will work beautifully. If you choose to use Angel hair pasta, please add some cooking water to ensure the sauce is wet.

any long pasta, such as Spaghetti rigati, linguine, or pappardelle, will work beautifully. If you choose to use Angel hair pasta, please add some cooking water to ensure the sauce is wet. Campari Tomatoes: I would replace them with cherry tomatoes. Keep them on the vine when baking but lower the cooking time to 6 minutes. The cherry tomatoes are more petite and will need less roasting time. They need to be baked to burst but not burst.

I would replace them with cherry tomatoes. Keep them on the vine when baking but lower the cooking time to 6 minutes. The cherry tomatoes are more petite and will need less roasting time. They need to be baked to burst but not burst. Burrata: Mozzarella is my only alternative for this dish. You do need that creamy melting factor.

If you enjoy this delicious burrata, roasted tomato pasta recipe, look at some of my other recipes.

Watercress Pesto With Linguine

One-Pan Creamy Gnocchi, Sun-Dried Tomatoes and Peas

Fettucine With Prawns, Peas, Tomatoes And Cream Sauce

Swordfish With Wine, Tomatoes, Capers And Fettuccine

