Gnocchi with Tomatoes and Peas

One-pan creamy gnocchi, sun-dried tomatoes, and peas. A super easy dinner recipe that is decadent and ready in 15 minutes.

Nothing will stop you from devouring this soft gnocchis again and again.

Gnocchis are fantastic, versatile, pillowy Italian potato dumplings that we all enjoy and are versatile. Not only do they cook in a few minutes, but you can enjoy them with all types of sauces.

Made of small lumps of dough composed of potatoes, flour, and egg. When freshly made, they are just divine.

Although I must forwarn you, you will have to use old potatoes, meaning thicker skin. New potatoes will absorb all the cooking water and disintegrate in the cooking process. My younger brother and I experienced that one late night when we were still living at home in Paris.

An experience not easily forgotten as that perfectly cut gnocchi dissolved in the water and went down the drain. Yes, the sink enjoyed them as we looked in disbelief at what was happening.

However, store-bought gnocchi is the perfect substitute, as I did here with the recipe to keep it easy for a quick evening dinner.

This wonderful recipe is ready in 15 minutes and will be prepared all in one pot. How wonderful is that?

A Short Video Tutorial

Is gnocchi pasta or potato?

Although you will find gnocchi with the pasta at your grocery store, it is not a form of pasta; it is a dumpling made of potatoes.

The similarity with pasta is that you can serve your gnocchi with various sauces: tomato sauce, cream, and pesto. As well as adding toppings such as cheese.

One big difference between pasta and gnocchi is that pasta is made traditionally with wheat flour and water. The gnocchi is made with potatoes, flour, and eggs.

Pasta comes in all shapes; gnocchi is formed into solid dumplings. Either an inch-long perfectly shaped or cut or pressed in the back of a fork to give it a slight ridge indentation.

In some parts of Italy, they will add cheese to the potato mixture.

I was raised eating gnocchi, and when we lived in Rome, my mom would get them often, if not weekly. The fresh pasta store had them once a week, and you had to get in early, or you would not have them for lunch.

What part of Italy does gnocchi come from?

Gnocchi pasta is one of Italy’s most popular dishes. You can bet that you will find it on restaurants’ menus all over Italy. A favorite of kids and adults alike.

Gnocchi originated in Northern Italy because colder weather was a better climate for growing potatoes than grain.

In Italy, you will find two types of gnocchi: Gnocchi di Patate or potato gnocchi, which is the recipe here, and Gnocchi alla Romana, which is made with semolina flour, milk, or water.

Both are delicious but not the same dish.

However, the love for those tented pillows, that is what I call them, is not limited to Italy. You will find potato gnocchi with a creamy or tomato sauce worldwide.

Tips and how to make this gnocchi recipe to perfection

One pan dinner is a favorite of all of us. Less cleaning, less mess in the kitchen, and no cooking timing to be concerned about as everything is right there under your watchful eye.

You will need a large enough saute pan with a well-fitted lid.

Bring all your ingredients to room temperature before starting cooking. This will help the cooking process along.

Slice the garlic: you will enjoy the flavor of the garlic more once it softens with the butter and wine. I do not recommend chopping it as it will alter the flavor of this dish.

Sun-dried tomatoes are best in this dish if they are oil-packed. Softer with lots of flavors.

are best in this dish if they are oil-packed. Softer with lots of flavors. Use good Dijon or French mustard . French mustard has a creamy, rich consistency yet a mild flavor.

. French mustard has a creamy, rich consistency yet a mild flavor. With all wine in my recipes, use the exact wine that you will enjoy a glass of. This is something that I am adamant about. The richness of a full-body wine is irreplaceable in cooking.

Peas: Use frozen that you will have thawed before cooking.

Heavy cream is rich, giving that wonderful creamy texture once you cook.

Lots and lots of parmesan cheese. Let’s face everything taste better with cheese.

Ingredients needed to make One-Pan Creamy Gnocchi, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, And Peas

11 Mins Total 5 Mins Prep 6 Mins Cook Serves 4 People

Instructions

Melt the butter in a skillet over medium-high heat Add the sliced garlic to the skillet can cook for 30 seconds. It needs to get soft but not cook. Add the sun-dried tomatoes, white wine, and the Dijon mustard. Stir well and cook for 2 minutes. Add the gnocchi, peas, and cream to the pan. Stir well and cover with a lid. Lower the heat to medium and cook for about 5 minutes. Stir half of the parmesan cheese, and give it a couple of stirs. Taste and season accordingly. Give it a couple more minutes if the gnocchis are not ready. Serve immediately, and sprinkle more cheese over it.

Additions and substitutions

Sautee some thinly sliced mushrooms added at the end of cooking is a beautiful fall addition.

Kick it up a notch by adding some red chili flakes.

If you enjoy this gnocchi with creamy sun-dried tomatoes and peas, check out these flavorful recipes:

Do you like this recipe?

