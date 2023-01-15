Pork tenderloin scaloppine with balsamic citrus sauce. Doesn’t it just sound divine?

Pork Tenderloin Scaloppine With Balsamic Citrus Sauce Photo by Giangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

We all have our favorite dishes that, no matter what, always are fail-proof and can satisfy the hungriest of appetites. I have a few of those recipes up my sleeves.

My secret arsenal to a night where I do not want to spend any time in my kitchen. I know that you know what I am referring to, right?

Tonight’s recipe of Pork Tenderloin Scaloppine with Balsamic Citrus Sauce has been my staple for the past 30 years. It never gets old, never out of style.

Quick and super delicious, this dish will bring a smile to all who will enjoy it.

Pork Tenderloin

My favorite cut of pork. As you can see by now, I have shared quite a few recipes using pork tenderloin with all of you.

Pork tenderloin, also known as pork fillet or pork tender, is the long, narrow, boneless cut of meat that comes from the muscle and runs along the backbone.

Each tenderloin averages one pound. Very tender meat with a delicate flavor. It is the most tender cut of pork.

This cut is best cooked rather quickly over high heat. Before cooking it, you should trim it by removing the tough silver-like skin and any filaments. I like to remove also any small remnants of fat from it.

An excellent piece also to use with marinades. Excellent on the grill, seared, roasted, and cooked in a stir-fry.

Because the meat is so lean, be careful not to overcook it.

You can see now why I love this cut of pork. So many wonderful uses and recipes can be adapted to it.

Pork Tenderloin Scaloppine With Balsamic Citrus Sauce Photo by Giangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

Do not confuse it with Pork Loin.

Which is not cut from the same part of the animal and does look completely different. The pork loin is broad enough that you can cut it into steak-like pieces from it. More adaptable for stews, slow-roasted in the oven.

Usually, you can find this cut of meat between two to five pounds. Lean with a mild flavor and is quite tender if cooked properly. Always a tiny cap of fat on the top.

Sold either boneless or bone-in.

Citrus or Orange Sauce

Navel oranges are the sweetest ones to use with this dish. Hands down, the best. If none are on hand, you can replace them with mandarines or tangerines.

Make sure they are sweet. Squeeze as much of the pulp as you can, and you will love me for it.

The orange zest at the end lifts the sauce to a new level. Not overpowering but just the final touch to an already perfect dish. Zest it before squeezing it.

I would not recommend using orange marmalade as it is too strong and too sweet for this recipe.

Balsamic Vinegar

I do not use balsamic vinegar often. However, I splurge and buy a bit more expensive type when I do. As you know, a little bit goes a long way. Just a tablespoon will give this dish that beautiful rich flavor and color. Combined with the honey , the two make this dish sauce incredibly delicious to your taste buds.

Pork Tenderloin Scaloppine With Balsamic Citrus Sauce Photo by Giangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

Cooking Tips and step by step

A whole pork tenderloin feeds four people. When slicing, it makes around sixteen slices so that each person can enjoy four each. I slice the pork tenderloin into about 1/2-inch thick slices.

When pounding the slices, I recommend using plastic wrap or parchment paper. Place the wrap on your board, place a slice over it, and place or bring over the wrap and pound them. You do not want to stick to your cutting board as you pound them. They only need a couple of coups from your meat pounder.

These scaloppines are cut thinner than medallions and cook relatively quickly. Please do not walk away after you put them in the pan.

To keep them warm, place them on a baking dish, cover them and place them in the oven at 125F. You do not want them to overcook. But stay warm.

I would suggest using thongs to turn the pork. Much easier to turn them in as well as pick them up.

The sauce cooks rather fast. Make sure that you boil it down. You want the flavors to be intensified and not a liquid sauce.

When adding the heavy cream, stir consistently to ensure that it will not break down because of the acidity of the oranges.

If you do not place the scaloppine in the oven, you can add them for 30 or so seconds to the saucepan to warm them up.

Visit Giangiskitchen.com for the complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient and tips for my Pork Tenderloin Scaloppine with Balsamic Citrus Sauce.

Pork Tenderloin Scaloppine With Balsamic Citrus Sauce Photo by Giangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

Ingredients needed to make this Pork Tenderloin Scaloppine with Balsamic Citrus Sauce.

pork tenderloin

olive oil

minced shallots

honey

sodium-free chicken stock

orange juice

heavy cream

balsamic vinegar

fresh orange zest

Instructions

Pound the tenderloin to about 1/4 inch thick. Season with salt and pepper. Heat a large skillet over high heat and add the butter and oil. Cook the scaloppini in batches for 30 to 60 seconds on each side. They will be well-browned on the outside and moist and slightly pink in the center. Remove the scaloppini and place them on a warmed platter. Place the skillet over medium heat and add the shallots and honey. Cook stirring until the shallots are soft, 1 to 2 minutes. Increase the heat to high and add the chicken stock and orange juice. Boil, scraping up the browned bits from the bottom of the skillet with a wooden spoon until reduced by half. Add the whipping cream and boil until the sauce thickens slightly about 1 minute. Add the balsamic vinegar, salt, and pepper to taste. Return the sauce to a boil, then spoon over the pork and serve immediately. Sprinkle the pork tenderloin scallopini with orange zest

No need to use a meat thermometer with this recipe.

The scaloppines are so thin they will be thoroughly cooked with a minimum cooking time.

So… here it is. Quick and easy, and delicious from my kitchen to yours. My only advice is to have all the ingredients ready before cooking the pork tenderloin, as the cooking takes less than 10 minutes.

Side dishes suggestion

You can prepare a mixed green salad, mashed potatoes, or roasted potatoes as a side dish.

White rice with butter, you may want to add peas for fun. It goes well, too, as it plays wonderfully with the sauce.

Couscous is lovely also and super easy for a busy school night.

Just remember, whatever side dish you choose, start cooking them first.

If you enjoy this pork tenderloin recipe, check out these flavorful recipes:

Spinach Salad with Citrus

Scaloppine al Marsala

Pork Chops with Mushrooms Ragu

Pork Marbella

Do you like this recipe?

~ Visit Giangiskitchen.com for the complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient and tips for my Pork Tenderloin Scaloppine with Balsamic Citrus Sauce.

~ I invite you to Subscribe to my Newsletter and get my free weekly menu, recipes, and grocery list.

~ New to cooking and need help getting started? Giangi's Kitchen Back To Basics - Cooking 101 eBook is what you need to achieve all your cooking dreams.

~ Come and cook along with me on Giangi's Kitchen youtube channel.

Please read my privacy policy for more info. I only recommend the products that I love and use. This site contains affiliate links to products. We receive a commission at no cost to you.