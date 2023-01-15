Ravioli, Mushroom And Cream

Giangi's Kitchen

Ravioli with mushrooms and cream. A savory light cream sauce enhanced by a medley of mushrooms. I love mushrooms, and with the opportunity to cook with them, I jump on it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eIISK_0kDaxCC300
Ravioli With Mushrooms And CreamPhoto byGiangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

Here I have selected lobster ravioli for our dinner; however, any of your choosing will also work beautifully.

Placed on a soup bowl and covered with heavy cream, reduced with chicken stock and combined with very simple, gently cooked mushrooms with butter, lemon juice, and the natural juices of the mushrooms rendered during cooking.

Simplicity at its best. Flavors out of this world.

Mushrooms

Mushrooms are one of those vegetables that are always available at the grocery store. And more varieties are available, making cooking with them much more fun.  The texture is smooth, and the aroma and flavor they emit while cooking mesmerizes me.

Mushrooms are classified as a vegetable, although they are not a plant but members of the fungi family.  Rich in vitamin B, as well as selenium and potassium.

When selecting your Bella or white caps mushrooms, look underneath them and make sure that the cap covers the gills. This is a sign of the freshness of the mushroom.

The stean is good to eat. Remove the bottom end from the ground.

I have here this recipe using two of my favorite: Chanterelle and baby Bella. Two very flavorful mushrooms that work well together.

Although white caps or just cremini work wonderfully too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VArzm_0kDaxCC300
Ravioli With Mushrooms And CreamPhoto byGiangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

How to care for mushrooms

Never soak your mushrooms as they tend to retain water moisture, making the cooking process soggy.  Use a slightly damp paper towel or cloth and lightly rub them to remove any dirt attached to them.

The secret to keeping your mushrooms fresh longer is to remove them from any plastic packaging and place them into a paper sack that will absorb any humidity from touching them.

How to store mushrooms

If you do not have a paper sack, wrap them in paper towels and place them in an open plastic bag. This process will allow them to stay fresh for about a week.

Always add some lemon juice to the white mushrooms once they are sliced. This will prevent it from turning brown.

Just another tip I have learned along the way, never salt mushrooms when you saute them. The salt will make them soggy and not that golden roasted color.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QJdqW_0kDaxCC300
Ravioli With Mushrooms And CreamPhoto byGiangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

Cooking Tips

It is a very simple recipe, but follow these suggestions for success

  • If you select a variety of mushrooms for this dish, make sure that when you cut them, they all are the same size so there will be unity in the cooking process.
  • Keep the stem, and if too large, chanterelle mushrooms in the recipe here, have a larger stem slice them to the size of the other mushrooms.
  • Quartered them, slice them, or half them. I prepare them in each way and prefer quartered or thickly sliced. I like the consistency better, as well as the easier-to-eat them.
  • Watch over the heavy cream and the chicken stock very closely during the cooking process. The cream tends to boil over relatively fast, which could be quite a sticky mess to clean. This is the only complicated part of this recipe.
  • If you choose to slice the mushroom into thicker slices, you may want to cut down the cooking process as they may burn. When you are ready to add the cream, some of the natural juices should be left in the saucepan.
  • Do not skip the lemon. It plays a significant role in this recipe.

Visit Giangiskitchen.com for the complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient and tips for my Ravioli With Mushrooms And Cream.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QW416_0kDaxCC300
Ravioli With Mushrooms And CreamPhoto byGiangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

Ingredients needed to make this Ravioli with Mushrooms And Cream

  • mixed mushrooms, Baby Bella, and Chanterelle
  • chicken stock
  • heavy cream
  • unsalted butter
  • lemon squeezed
  • 1 lobster ravioli
  • parsley or chives for garnish (optional)

Instructions

  1. In a saucepan, combine the chicken stock and the heavy cream and reduce by half over medium-high heat for 30 to 35 minutes.
  2. In a saucepan, add the lemon juice, butter, and mushrooms. Cover and cook over medium heat until the mushrooms are tender, 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.
  3. Add the reduced cream mixture and stir to coat the mushrooms. Keep warm at very low heat.
  4. Cook your ravioli in a large, salted pasta pot according to the manufacturer's directions. Drain.
  5. In 4 shallow pasta bowls arrange half of the mushrooms and cream sauce. Place the ravioli on each plate and cover with the remaining mushrooms and cream.
  6. Garnish with parsley or chives.

How to serve this dish

  • Use soup or pasta shallow bowls. You want your ravioli, or pasta of choosing, to sit covered with the sauce.
  • As with any recipe, the garnish is optional. I like chives and have them in my garden, but it is purely optional.

As you may have noticed, I do not add any salt to this dish apart from the cooking water of the ravioli. The reason is that the chicken stock already has salt, and the pasta is perfectly seasoned.

Adding more salt will make your dish too salty and unbeatable.

More delicious recipes to try:

Ravioli

Lobster Ravioli with Marinara Sauce

Ravioli with Artichokes Hearts, Capers, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Spinach

Stuffed Jumbo Shell Pasta – Fun Family Dinner

Do you like this recipe?

~ I invite you to visit Giangiskitchen.com for the complete printable recipe, tips for my Ravioli with Mushrooms And Cream, and hundreds of easy dinner recipes.

Subscribe to my Newsletter and get my free weekly menu, recipes, and grocery list.

~ New to cooking and need help getting started? Giangi's Kitchen Back To Basics - Cooking 101 eBook is what you need to achieve all your cooking dreams.

~ Come and cook along with me on Giangi's Kitchen youtube channel.

This recipe presents so wonderfully that you can enjoy it any time of the year. And with the holiday season just around the corner, why not for a beautiful intimate tete-a-tete dinner with your special someone?

Please read my privacy policy for more info. I only recommend the products that I love and use. This site contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# ravioli# mushrooms# cream# pasta

Comments / 4

Published by

Quick & easy meals for everyday cooking. I use fresh ingredients to create delicious, nutritious, and elegant dishes. Browse hundreds of healthy, quick, and easy meals for everyday cooking. Food Network Chef, GGG participant. Food Blogger. Food Photographer. Recipe Developer. Lover of Life.

Phoenix, AZ
1K followers

More from Giangi's Kitchen

Lentils, Tomatoes, Onion

Lentils with sun-dried tomatoes, onion, and fresh herbs. A savory salad that everyone will enjoy. I love lentils and often cook with Le Puy Lentils from France. They do not disintegrate while cooking. While making a salad with your lentils, that is what you are looking for in a lentil.

Read full story
1 comments

Coconut Milk Rice

Growing up, I enjoyed baking, and I had a few staple desserts I would make regularly. Besides anything with chocolate, milk rice was always on the list. My dad and grandmother used to make this often. Both had their version, and both desserts were enjoyed without resistance.

Read full story

Bacon, Onion, Raclette Potato Gratin

A savory winter potato dish rich in bacon, onions, and melting cheese. Worth each bite and calorie. Neither is your typical potato gratin. France is abounding with potato recipes. I am sure we may have recipes for each day of the year. After all, it is part of our national plate of Steak, Frites, and salad.

Read full story
2 comments

Cheese, Tomatoes Pasta

Burrata cheese with roasted tomatoes and fettuccine. A super simple meal that is rich in flavor and texture. The combination of the roasted tomatoes finishes up the cooking process of the fettuccine.

Read full story

Tomato Soup

The tomatoes and carrots give this soup such a beautiful color. You are going to love this classic tomato soup! Creamy and yet very light. Tomato SoupPhoto byGiangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend.

Read full story

Gnocchi with Tomatoes and Peas

One-pan creamy gnocchi, sun-dried tomatoes, and peas. A super easy dinner recipe that is decadent and ready in 15 minutes. Nothing will stop you from devouring this soft gnocchis again and again.

Read full story

10 Pasta Recipes

Top 10 Quick & Easy Pasta Recipes. Pasta night is always welcome. When you think of comfort food, pasta is always up high on the list. Easy to prepare, lots of fun creating recipes with.

Read full story
2 comments

Chicken Spatchcocked

I love roasted chicken, which is always welcomed with open arms in our family. Always our go-to dinner. However, I have something different here, which I know you will enjoy. Chicken spatchcocked is one of the best inventions for busy families.

Read full story
4 comments

Pork Tenderloin Scaloppine With Balsamic Citrus Sauce

Pork tenderloin scaloppine with balsamic citrus sauce. Doesn’t it just sound divine?. We all have our favorite dishes that, no matter what, always are fail-proof and can satisfy the hungriest of appetites. I have a few of those recipes up my sleeves.

Read full story

French Classic Potage Parmentier – French Potato Leek Soup

Potage Parmentier or Potato Leep Soup is the quintessential French dinner soup. This was one of the first dishes that I learned to prepare when I was a child, for the simple fact that it is super easy, takes a few ingredients, and requires little attention while cooking.

Read full story
2 comments

Chicken Parmigiana, Chicken Parmesan

Chicken parmigiana or chicken parmesan recipe. One of those dishes we are never tired of and cannot get enough of. At least at my house. Chicken breasts, butterflied and pounded, are a treat. You can also use chicken thighs too. Either way, skinless and boneless.

Read full story
6 comments

Farfalle Pasta, Peas, and Cream

Farfalle with peas, ham, and cream. Quick and easy Italian dinner recipes can be made in less than 20 minutes. One of my favorite times of the year to make this dish is just after a big holiday when the ham is served. I used the ham to add to this dish.

Read full story
2 comments

Gnocchi, Tomatoes And Peas

One-pan creamy gnocchi, sun-dried tomatoes, and peas. A super easy dinner recipe that is decadent and ready in 15 minutes. Nothing will stop you from devouring this soft gnocchis again and again.

Read full story
2 comments

Parmesan Crusted Chicken Cutlets

Parmesan, panko-crusted chicken cutlets. Nothing like perfectly golden brown, crispy, perfectly seasoned breaded chicken cutlets. A family delight that will not take too long to make either. Tender on the inside, crispy on the outside. With each bite, the bold flavor of parmesan cheese is enhanced with the herbes de Provence.

Read full story
11 comments

Italian Wedding Soup

Soup mood. I am making a huge pot, enjoying it for lunch or dinner, and storing the rest for a later day. Not only is comfort soul food, but you can make it light or hearty with lots of flavors and texture.

Read full story
6 comments

Linguine, Shrimp Sauce

Turmeric linguine with shrimp and saffron sauce. Doesn’t it sound exquisite? It sure is. A perfectly cooked pasta with turmeric is served with this beautiful concoction of ribbon carrots, peas, shrimp, saffron, wine, cream, garlic, and shallots.

Read full story

Chantilly Mascarpone Dessert

Chantilly Mascarpone Dessert. I have a weakness. I love mascarpone, and I love chantilly. Each time I am headed to the store, and I so happen to pass in front of the cheese counter, I always come home with some.

Read full story

Cheese Tortellini Alfredo

Cheese Tortellini Alfredo. A wonderful cream sauce surrounding delightful cheese-filled pasta. It does not get any better than this. Cheese Tortellini AlfredoPhoto byGiangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend.

Read full story
2 comments

Tomato Garlic Bruschetta

I love bruschetta. This excellent Italian appetizer will conquer your heart and you will go back for more. Do I have a fantastic and super easy recipe to make this summer, or all year round, for that matter?

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy