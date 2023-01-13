Parmesan Crusted Chicken Cutlets

Parmesan, panko-crusted chicken cutlets. Nothing like perfectly golden brown, crispy, perfectly seasoned breaded chicken cutlets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3deWIr_0kCKn6TX00
Parmesan, Panko Crusted Chicken CutletsPhoto byGiangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

A family delight that will not take too long to make either. Tender on the inside, crispy on the outside. With each bite, the bold flavor of parmesan cheese is enhanced with the herbes de Provence.

The panko breadcrumbs in this chicken recipe make it the perfect dish at any time. You can also enjoy any leftovers, if any, cold in a sandwich format.

A Short Video Tutorial

This wonderful panko-breaded chicken dinner has so many options. 

  • If you have little ones, pound the chicken cutlets to the thickness desired and then slice them lengthwise. Proceed with the recipe seasoning and cook for less time, a couple of minutes per side, or until golden brown. Let them cool off before serving it to them.
  • Add a little garlic powder or paprika for an uplifting zing flavor.
  • Replace the chicken breasts with boneless, skinless chicken thighs. Cook them a little longer, though.
  • Have little ones and want something fun? Dip the chicken with your child’s favorite sauce, or make one.

Seasoning herbs.

  • I love herbes de Provence. However, you can use Italian seasoning herbs mixed or French seasoning herbs.
  • If you have fresh herbs in your refrigerator, chop them finely and use them instead.
  • You can use basil, oregano, thyme, and marjoram altogether. A great flavor combination

Panko

Japanese bread crumb. Crunchy and quite adaptable to all cooking. Panko is made using white bread without any crust. The bread is processed into large flakes rather than crumbs and then dried.

Lighter than bread crumbs, as well as texture.  Wonderful for fried food because it absorbs less oil than breadcrumbs, keeping food crispy and crunchy.

How to quickly assemble this dish

Use three separate shallow dishes: one for your egg wash. Another is to combine panko with parmesan cheese. Lastly, one with the flour with the herbs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QO1yf_0kCKn6TX00
Parmesan, Panko Crusted Chicken CutletsPhoto byGiangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

Tips and how to make this panko-crusted chicken cutlets dish to perfection

  • Dredge the egg off the chicken cutlets before dipping them into the parmesan panko mixture. Press the mixture well into the chicken.
  • I used finely shredded parmesan cheese for the panko coating. Add some pecorino with it, too, if you have it or prefer a more pungent flavor.
  • If your chicken breasts are larger, you may have to add more to the crumb mixture for your panko chicken.
  • It can also be baked in the oven on a wire rack set over a rimmed baking sheet. Drizzle with some olive oil and bake for 15 minutes at 400F degrees. Cooking time will vary according to your oven. I have an old oven, thus taking a bit longer at times.
  • Serve with lemon slices alongside. The lemon juice will bring out all the wonderful flavors. Seen that your chicken is coated with panko bread crumbs, it will not soften too much.

Visit Giangiskitchen.com for the complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient and tips for my Parmesan, Panko Crusted Chicken Cutlets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rYwKH_0kCKn6TX00
Parmesan, Panko Crusted Chicken CutletsPhoto byGiangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

Ingredients needed to make this Parmesan, Panko Crusted Chicken Cutlets

Instructions

  1. Butterfly each chicken breast into two even portions making six pieces total. Lay the chicken flat on a cutting board. With a mallet pound each piece to about ¼ inch thickness.
  2. n a shallow dish, combine the flour and the herbs de Provence.
  3. Whisk the eggs with 1 tablespoon of water together in a second shallow dish until blended.
  4. In a third dish, toss together the panko and parmesan cheese.
  5. Generously season each chicken cutlet with salt and pepper on each side. Working one at a time, dredge both sides in the flour mixture. Transfer to the egg mixture and dredge both sides. Lift and let any egg excess runoff.
  6. Transfer to the panko parmesan mixture and coat both sides well while pressing down.
  7. In a large 12-inch non-stick skillet heat the oil over medium-high heat. Add two breasts at a time and let cook until golden brown on the bottom, about 4 minutes. Flip and continue to cook until golden brown, 4 minutes longer.
  8. Transfer to a plate lined with paper towels to drain any excess oil. Repeat cooking the remainder chicken cutlets in the same manner.
  9. Serve warm with lemon wedges.

Suggestions for side dishes

I decided to go light with steamed asparagus and tomato wedges with this dinner. However, Asparagus with Balsamic Vinaigrette makes a perfect side dinner.

Rice with Peas and Butter, is one of my favorites.

Broccolini and Carrots, a great combination of bitterness and sweetness, quite a savory combination.

On a more robust side Roasted Bell Pepper with Italian Farro Salad, is a perfect weekend dinner.

More delicious recipes to enjoy:

Panko Prawns

Panko Crusted Salmon – Tasty and Tender

Do you like this recipe?

~I invite you to visit Giangiskitchen.com for the complete printable recipe, tips for my Parmesan, Panko Crusted Chicken Cutlets, and hundreds of easy dinner recipes.

