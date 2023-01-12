Linguine, Shrimp Sauce

Turmeric linguine with shrimp and saffron sauce. Doesn’t it sound exquisite? It sure is.

Turmeric Linguine With Shrimps And Saffron Sauce Photo by Giangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

A perfectly cooked pasta with turmeric is served with this beautiful concoction of ribbon carrots, peas, shrimp, saffron, wine, cream, garlic, and shallots.

A pure delight for your palate and senses.

You can enjoy this wonderful dinner anytime. It is a perfect school night dinner, ready in less than 30 minutes.

Or a perfect tete-a-tete dinner, this dish will become your go-to dish because of how easy and delicious it is to make and enjoy it.

The perfect combination of vegetables, protein, and a bit of carbs.

A short video tutorial

So tasty and so easy to make.

The sauce comes together while you are cooking the pasta. It is that simple and fast to make. Therefore I suggest that once you bring your salted water to a boil and add the pasta to the water, you must have everything ready to go.

Turmeric will change the color of the water as well as the pasta. The flavor that it leaves in your linguine is robust but not overpowerful. Mixed with the saffron, it is enhanced. The sweetness of the carrots counterbalances the saffron.

The wine and broth give it another dimension of flavor that marries well with the shrimp. A very rich, savory flavor.

The heavy cream binds it all together in perfect harmony.

Turmeric

Highly fragrant and primarily used in curry recipes or rice, here it will give the same benefits to your turmeric pasta. Think of peppery flavor.

Besides curry and rice, turmeric works beautifully with potatoes, cauliflower, and root vegetables. You can also add it to your eggs and roasts.

If you are not used to cooking with this spice, start with a little at a time and increase from there. It will change the color of your food.

Dried powder turmeric is not as potent as fresh root.

Although curry and turmeric share the same color, they are two completely different spices. Both, however, are used in South Asian and Indian cooking.

Turmeric is a single ingredient, while curry powder is a blend of multiple spices.

Turmeric has a bitter taste and is mainly used to flavor or color curry powders, mustards, and some cheeses.

Saffron.

I love saffron , and on any occasion to cook with it, I jump on it and take it. The color’s richness and the flavor’s intensity are always welcome with any dish.

A bit pricey as each strand is hand collected, but a small strand will go a long way in flavoring your dish.

Saffron works beautifully in this dish and pasta, eggs, chicken, and seafood.

Linguine with saffron is rich in color and has that added flavor that is hard to describe. Smooth and velvety.

The same rich flavor is transcended into the saffron shrimp.

Is shrimp good for you to eat?

Shrimp is a great food to add to your diet. Low in carbs, calories, and fat, and high in protein. Also, they are low in mercury.

Rich in selenium, choline, and vitamin B12.

Tips on how to make this wonderful tasty recipe.

The saffron will dilute faster with the white wine at room temperature.

Generously season the shrimp with salt and pepper before adding them to the skillet. The shrimp will cook relatively fast, as you know. Therefore, remove them from the heat as soon as they turn pink slightly. You will have the opportunity to finish cooking them with the pasta and cream later.

Preparing the cream sauce occurs when you add the broth, you can use vegetable broth as a replacement if you wish, cream and saffron mixture.

Ribbon the carrots with the vegetable peeler going on rounds and discarding the center core. The video is below to guide you.

Once the carrots, peas, and shallots have been added to the skillet over medium heat, cook, stirring occasionally.

Before draining the pasta, reserve a cup of water that may be used to thin the sauce if necessary.

Before adding the pasta to your skillet, season with salt and black pepper if necessary.

Add the turmeric linguine pasta to the skillet. Add the shrimp and any juices accumulated.

Stir well and serve in big bowls.

I know what you are thinking: how will I clean my pot after cooking with turmeric? Simple: baking soda. Baking soda will remove any stains.

Visit Giangiskitchen.com for the complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient and tips for my Turmeric Linguine With Shrimps And Saffron Sauce

