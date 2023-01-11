Chantilly Mascarpone Dessert

Chantilly Mascarpone Dessert. I have a weakness. I love mascarpone, and I love chantilly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ruCeW_0kB4FC8o00
Chantilly Mascarpone DessertPhoto byGiangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

Each time I am headed to the store, and I so happen to pass in front of the cheese counter, I always come home with some.

No worries about running out of heavy cream, as I always have a backup. I am French, and that, with butter, is a staple in my refrigerator.

From reading my blog, you can determine that I have a pretty mighty sweet tooth. Chantilly and mascarpone are my two favorites.

Heavy cream and mascarpone are so versatile cheeses that can go from pasta, added to espresso, to dessert and anything in the middle.

Here we have 3 ingredients ready in 5 minutes. This dessert will be your all-time favorite, not only because it is super easy but because the flavor is out of this world.

A dessert for all occasions and times of the day. Perfect afternoon snack for you and the little one as it has no sugar.

Or evening dessert for that special someone at the end of a romantic dinner served with a glass of champagne.

What is Chantilly  Cream made of?

A divine dessert topping made with whipped cream and sweetened with powdered sugar and vanilla extract.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38SRN3_0kB4FC8o00
Chantilly MascarponePhoto byGiangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

How do you make Chantilly?

Simply using a mixing bowl that has been refrigerated reduced the opportunity for the cream to separate while beating. 

Once the bowl is nice and chilled, combine the heavy cream, vanilla extract, and powdered sugar.

Use the balloon whisk attachment from your KitchenAid stand mixer or an electric mixer. Pour the cream and whip until soft peaks are formed.

Do not overwhip, or you will end up with butter.

Chantilly – the city

The name “Chantilly originated in France with the Chateau de Chantilly, north of Paris. Quite famous around the world for its chateaux, lace-making, equine heritage, and of course, its whipped cream.

What is Mascarpone?

Mascarpone cheese is an Italian cheese that combines two ingredients: heavy cream and tartaric acid.

The closest substitute to mascarpone is Creme Fraiche, which is the closest in texture and flavor.  However, the creme fraiche is slightly tangier in flavor and more acidic.

Fresh fruits

I love strawberries. However, any berries will be perfect with it. Blueberries, blackberries. During the summer and season, peaches and apricots are as delicious as they can be.

A quick trip to your grocery store will determine your in-season fruits of choice.

Visit Giangiskitchen.com for the complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tmYa0_0kB4FC8o00
Chantilly Mascarpone DessertPhoto byGiangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

Ingredients needed to make this Chantilly Mascarpone

  • heavy whipping cream, nicely chilled
  • mascarpone
  • powder sugar

Instructions

  1. Combine heavy whipping cream and mascarpone in the bowl of a mixer and mix at slow speed for 2 minutes.
    Increase the speed to medium for another 2 minutes while adding the powdered sugar.
    Continue on high speed until peaks form and are well blended. 
  2. Serve immediately with fresh fruits.

Other uses for this cream

Perfect with any chocolate cake, as it is a perfect balance.

A fresh berry chantilly cake: prepare your favorite cake recipe or pound cake. Split the cake in half. Add a layer of fresh cream and a layer of berries. Yummy!

The perfect last-minute dessert for a dinner party

If you enjoy this dish, check out these flavorful recipes:

Fettucine with Lemon Mascarpone Sauce

Fresh Fruits with Chantilly – A French Tradition

Do you like this recipe?

I invite you to visit Giangiskitchen.com for the complete printable recipe

