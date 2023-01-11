Cheese Tortellini Alfredo. A wonderful cream sauce surrounding delightful cheese-filled pasta. It does not get any better than this.

I remember the fresh homemade fettuccine with this wonderful sauce as if it was yesterday. Each bite melted in your mouth. Of course, the fettuccine was homemade, which brings this dish to another level of elation.

I must admit this dish satisfies both of my roots: The French with the cream and the butter. The Italian with pasta and parmesan cheese.

The Nutmeg: is loved by both countries and plays a key role in this dish.

However, the added personal love for this dish is that I got to eat it at the original Alfredo Restaurant in Rome, Italy. A true experience not soon forgotten.

The restaurant was a clean open space Italian restaurant, as many are.

Waiters dressed in black ties. Impeccable service. We, of course, ordered fettuccine Alfredo, their specialty.

What is Alfredo Sauce made from?

A very traditional pasta sauce made with just parmesan cheese, butter, heavy cream, salt, and pepper, with a dash of nutmeg. That is it.

The parmesan cheese and butter melt and blend with the heavy cream achieving this mouth-watering flavor. Hard to describe. The nutmeg with the pepper uplifts without interfering with the flavor.

Let you not be fooled; no garlic is served in this dish. If you see or smell the garlic or cream cheese in this dish, it is not Alfredo.

Is Alfredo actually Italian?

Yes, it is and was created in Rome, Italy, and I had the privilege to have it at the original Alfredo restaurant.

However, it is not a dish known outside Rome and the whole of Italy for that matter. Alfredo restaurant in Rome is the only place you can find it.

Somehow it is more popular here in the US. I have never seen it anywhere else in Italy or in any menus in Italy. It is a mystery why it never took off.

As all of us love to experiment, and you know how much I do love cheese, I decided to instead of cooking the traditional fettuccine; the cheese tortellini was going to be enjoyed.

Tips and how to make this wonderful cheese tortellini Alfredo

What I love the most about this dish is not only the easiness of making it the Alfredo sauce, but you will need to dirty only one pot. The one that the pasta cooks in.

I start by bringing all the ingredients out of the refrigerator so they can be at room temperature once ready to use. And by that, I mean the butter and the heavy cream,

Cooking the tortellini according to the package instruction, minus a couple of minutes to have them al dente.

At al dente means to bite; once our dish is finished cooking, the cheese tortellini will not fall apart.

Taste the tortellini to make sure that there is enough salt in the water. It is healthier and better to add it during the cooking process than afterward.

Reserve a cup of the cooking water before draining.

Place the tortellini back in the same cooking pan they were cooked in and add the butter, heavy cream, parmesan cheese, pepper, and a couple of grinds of nutmeg.

The nutmeg is a must as it gives it that extra layer of flavor that just makes this dish.

Mix gently and well, and serve.

And as the Italians say: “You wait for pasta; pasta does not wait for you.”

Make sure everyone has a great appetite to enjoy this wonderful dish at the table.

I highly recommend using fresh Parmesan cheese that you will grate as needed. So much more flavor, more intense.

Ingredients needed to make Cheese Tortellini Alfredo

20 Mins Total 5 Mins Prep 15 Mins Cook Serves 4 People

Cheese Tortellini pasta

unsalted butter

heavy cream

parmesan cheese

fresh ground pepper

a few grinds of fresh nutmeg

Instructions

In a large pot of salted water, cook the tortellini according to the package directions. Drain the tortellini and return them to the pot. Fold in the butter until melted. Add the Parmiggiano and the heavy cream. Stir until the cream and the cream are absorbed. Add a dash of nutmeg and freshly ground black pepper. Add more parmesan cheese and serve hot.

Do you like this recipe?

