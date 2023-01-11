Tomato Garlic Bruschetta

I love bruschetta. This excellent Italian appetizer will conquer your heart and you will go back for more. Do I have a fantastic and super easy recipe to make this summer, or all year round, for that matter?

What is bruschetta?

Bruschetta is an Italian antipasto, appetizer if you prefer, that consists of grilled bread rubbed with fresh garlic and topped with olive oil and sea salt.

This is the authentic Italian version.

In Italy, local bread is used and cut into thick slices. Once grilled, the outer is crispy, and the inner part of the bread is still a bit soft.

Enjoyed still a bit warm, it is just a fantastic, addictive nibble or alongside some roasted vegetables.

The perfect partner for “pasta aglio e olio. or “pasta all’arrabiata”. Either pasta had a garlic undertone which works well together.

How are you supposed to eat bruschetta?

Almost right out of the grill. Let it cool off enough to handle, and then rub the garlic over it with a very good olive oil splash.

A short video tutorial

Why rub the raw garlic after grilling?

Once the bread is grilled or toasted, in my case here, the soft part of the bread will have natural ridges formed by the knife that cut thru, and the bread’s natural formation will have small ridges.

Those rough ridges are perfect for the next step. The garlic.

The garlic’s natural oil and essence will be released on the bread by rubbing the raw garlic, giving it that savory taste that we all love. Just enough will be released to make it delicious but not overpowering.

Should the tomatoes be seeded for bruschetta?

Yes, you do want to remove the seeds. However, keep them for later to be used in soups or tomato sauce if you wish. Using the seeds in this dish will make the bread soggy if left on it too long.

Very easy to remove the seeds: just cut the tomato in half and scoop it with a spoon. That is all you need to do.

Use a sharp knife, my favorite when cutting tomatoes is Wusthof Classic Santoku Knife. The hollow portion of the blade allows a clean cut and no attachment to the blade from your ingredient.

Why anchovies?

The anchovies are quite predominant in Italian cooking, mainly in southern Italy. You will find me frequently on menus fresh and abundant on the Mediterranean sea.

Sold salt-cured, my favorite, primarily oil-packet, as I have used here. You will find them rolled in a can, which I do not recommend purchasing because they are hard to store, and you will end up tossing them.

I strongly suggest buying the anchovies in a glass jar which is easy to use and store.

You will also find anchovy paste, but I will not recommend using it here.

Tips and how to make this wonderful bruschetta with tomatoes, anchovies, and garlic

The beauty of this dish is that you can prepare the tomatoes early in the day, refrigerate them and bring them back to room temperature before serving them.

I also do not use a grill. You can either toast the bread in a very hot oven or if you have one, use a grill pan over your stovetop.

I like to start with the bread and cut it while the oven warms up.

Place it on a cookie sheet; parchment paper is optional if you use your oven.

paper is optional if you use your oven. Brush the bread with olive oil and bake in the hot oven for 4 to 5 minutes. Every oven is not the same. You want a beautiful golden but not burning.

Cut the ripe tomatoes into small cubes, 1/4 of an inch, and place them in a mixing bowl . You want plenty of tomatoes on your tomato bruschetta.

. You want plenty of tomatoes on your tomato bruschetta. Use a good balsamic vinegar

The sugar is to counterbalance the acidity of the balsamic and the tomato

Splurge a bit by using an excellent extra virgin olive oil.

Do mince the basil at the last minute so it will keep its beautiful green color.

Once the bread is out, wait until cool enough to handle and rub the garlic over the bread.

Place a generous scoop of tomato over the bread and serve.

Visit Giangiskitchen.com for the complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient and tips for my Bruschetta with Tomato, Anchovy, and Garlic.

Ingredients needed to make Bruschetta With Tomato, Anchovy, And Garlic

bread

olive oil

garlic clove

small plum tomatoes

anchovies fillets

fresh basil leaves

balsamic vinegar

sugar

salt and pepper

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 500F. Brush the olive oil over the sliced bread and toast the bread slices on a baking sheet in the upper third of the oven for 4 minutes, or until they are golden. In a mixing bowl combine the tomatoes, the anchovies, basil, balsamic vinegar, sugar, remaining olive oil, and salt and pepper to taste, and top the toast with the mixture.

