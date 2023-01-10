Pumpkin Ginger Soup

Healthy pumpkin ginger soup is always the welcome fall recipe to warm up our crispy autumn day.

Velvety and savory, I love to offer this soup not only on a cold night but also at our Thanksgiving dinner. Served in small bowls, it is the perfect start to a great evening.

Easy Pumpkin Ginger Soup recipe

Playing with flavors is the fun of cooking. As you will notice with this recipe, ginger, peanut butter, garlic, and evaporated milk create a smooth, creamy soup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R289R_0k9ZlGJR00
Healthy Pumpkin Ginger Soup – Gluten FreePhoto byGiangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

Not one ingredient overpowers the other, but all play a perfect balance. The sweetness of the pumpkin blends well with the bite of the ginger. You can add sour cream at the end or not; a personal choice.

Very easy to assemble. Excellent served hot or at room temperature.

One of the significant advantages is that it stores well. Furthermore, it can be made the day before and warmed up at the last minute.

I love that it can be made early, thus freeing us from the kitchen and giving us more time with our family and friends.

Is pumpkin soup good for you?

Pumpkin, in general, is perfect for you and your heart health. Furthermore, it is loaded with fiber, potassium, and vitamin C.

An added benefit is that beta-carotene is low in calories and rich in vitamins and minerals.

A great addition to your favorite soup recipes at this time of year when we are looking for something new for the upcoming holiday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y5aby_0k9ZlGJR00
Healthy Pumpkin Ginger Soup – Gluten FreePhoto byGiangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

A few helpful tips for ingredients:

  • Chicken stock: always use low-sodium. This will help you control the salt content of this recipe. You can substitute it with vegetable broth if you are vegan.
  • Ginger: Use fresh, always more flavorful. Peel it and grate it fresh. I use a Microplane grater to grate the ginger quickly.
  • Pumpkin: Using fresh is always the best route. However, sometimes, we do not have the time to go thru the process of roasting it. For this recipe, I used canned pumpkin or pumpkin puree. The one you will use for baking.
  • Peanut butter: I love the richness that it brings to this soup. I recommend using the smooth, creamy kind of peanut butter.
  • Mango nectar: Odd as this may sound, the mango nectar adds a sweet flavor to this soup and is rich in flavor that will highlight the pumpkin.
  • Chives: They give that light onion flavor to your dish.
  • Evaporated milk or unsweetened condensed milk: the richness of it adds a new level of smoothness and creaminess to your soup. I always have a couple of cans of evaporated milk in my pantry.
  • Sour cream: optional, of course, but it gives a richer taste to your soup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dRwx0_0k9ZlGJR00
Healthy Pumpkin Ginger Soup – Gluten FreePhoto byGiangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

Ingredients needed to make this fabulous recipe

Instructions

  1. In a large saucepan combine the pumpkin, chicken stock, mango nectar, grated ginger, and minced garlic. Bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer uncovered for 30 minutes. Stir occasionally.
  2. Whisk in the evaporated milk, peanut butter, rice vinegar, hot sauce until smooth. Stir in the chives.
  3. If desired top servings with sour cream.

Fresh pumpkins on hand?

If you have leftover carved pumpkins on hand, peel them, core and dice them, and use them with this recipe.

Roast them for 30 minutes at 350F or until soft. Smash them and integrate them into your recipe.

Butternut squash is also a great substitute.

How do you make pumpkin soup?

This recipe is so easy to make that it will surprise you. The stove will do it for all of you.

Combine the pumpkin, chicken stock, mango nectar, and minced ginger in a large saucepan. And let them simmer for about 30 minutes. Stir to make sure nothing sticks to the bottom of your pan.

Once ready, whisk in the evaporated milk, peanut butter, and hot sauce until smooth.

Sometimes the minced garlic does not entirely break down. In that case, I use an immersion blender to give it that extra smooth texture.

You should have this velvety soup. Serve in a bowl. Top with a dollop of sour cream and chives that you will mince over it.

A few suggestions

Make it lighter by using half coconut milk and half evaporated milk.

However, you can instead of using coconut milk, use heavy cream. This step should be added at the last minute and supervised as the cream tends to boil.

A touch of curry powder can be added during the cooking process.

Check for the seasoning and add black pepper as needed.

This healthy, gluten-free pumpkin ginger soup is terrific anytime. Serve it inside festive bowls, and you will have the perfect start to your dinner.

Do you like this recipe?

