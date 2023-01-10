Lamb With Apricots

Giangi's Kitchen

Spiced lamb patties and couscous with apricots. A whole meal that you will love to make over and over how easy and savory this dish is to make.

It took about 25 minutes to prepare this wonderful dish. Easy to prepare on a weeknight, even with all the bustle of life around you. A little bit of the Mediterranean in your dish

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zaTtT_0k9YZOs000
Spiced Lamb Patties And Couscous With ApricotsPhoto byGiangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

Spring is always, to me, lamb season. This year I wanted to expand my culinary journey by making some lamb patties—something new in our kitchen and very well welcomed.

I love the earthiness of the lamb and the added spices, which are rich in flavor and savory.

Coriander and cumin are the only spices used with this dish, and they bring out the best foot forward in taste. The couscous is enhanced by the sweetness of the apricots and balanced off with the cumin.

Couscous is the perfect side dish for lamb patties. Consistent in flavor, and yet not too heavy or overpowering the flavors of your dish.

The lamb has this excellent coriander and garlic undertone, which is not overpowering and will make you return for more.

Spiced Lamb Patties

Lamb patties are crisp, and they taste less gamey than the chop. Therefore,  it plays well with strong spices such as cumin, fennel, chili flakes, coriander, garlic, cayenne, and nutmeg.

Furthermore, because of the very rich flavor, it does not need much work to enjoy them.

Mixing plain yogurt or any greek style of yogurt with the lamb, the meat is tenderized by it.

I would not recommend using regular yogurt as it will be too watery and not allow the ground lamb meat to bind well.

What is Greek Yogurt?

Greek yogurt is also known as a concentrated or strained yogurt, made by eliminating the whey and other liquids from regular yogurt.

High protein content, less added sugar and a much thicker consistency.

Greek yogurt is not and should not contain thickening agents.

Fat-free yogurt can also be substituted in this recipe.

Mint and Lamb

I love mint but never was fond of mint jelly. Somehow jelly to me is breakfast, and lamb is quite the opposite. However, the mint goes wonderfully with the lamb. It brings a freshness to the earthiness of the meat.

The lamb complemented the mint.

The mint, lemon juice,  and greek yogurt combination bring to the plate a very rich in flavor sauce that has a burst of freshness with each bite.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tNVJ9_0k9YZOs000
Spiced Lamb Patties and Couscous with ApricotsPhoto byGiangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

Cooking tips and step-by-step instructions to create this excellent Spiced Lamb Patties and Couscous With Apricots

This recipe goes relatively fast once you start. My suggestion is to start with making the yogurt mint sauce before starting. This will allow time for the flavors to blend.

  • Watch that the chicken stock for the couscous does not evaporate too much when coming to a full boil before you add the couscous. You do not want your couscous to be too dry and form clumps.
  • When cooking the spiced lamb patties, use a skillet that has high boards and cook over medium heat. The lamb contains a lot of fat which will be released while frying them. This fat will splatter; therefore, the high-side skillet will help form making a mess around your work area.
  • Place the cooked patties on a cooling wire rack to release the last bit of fat before you enjoy them.

When all your patties are ready, fluff the couscous, taste it, and season it.

Serve your beautiful dish with a bed of couscous, spiced lamb patties, and a dollop of minted yogurt.

Visit Giangiskitchen.com for the complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient and tips for my Spiced Lamb Patties and Couscous with Apricots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XgkXF_0k9YZOs000
Spiced Lamb Patties And Couscous With ApricotsPhoto byGiangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

If you enjoy this dish, check out these flavorful recipes:

Mushrooms and Herbs Salad

Seared Salmon with Peas, Potatoes and Mint

Turkey Sausage Boulettes – or Patties

Do you like this recipe?

~ I invite you to visit Giangiskitchen.com for the complete printable recipe and tips for my Spiced Lamb Patties and Couscous with Apricots.

~ Subscribe to my Newsletter and get my free weekly menu, recipes, and grocery list.

~ New to cooking and need help getting started? Giangi's Kitchen Back To Basics - Cooking 101 eBook is what you need to achieve all your cooking dreams.

~ Come and cook along with me on Giangi's Kitchen youtube channel.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# lamb# couscous# apricots

Comments / 1

Published by

Quick & easy meals for everyday cooking. I use fresh ingredients to create delicious, nutritious, and elegant dishes. Browse hundreds of healthy, quick, and easy meals for everyday cooking. Food Network Chef, GGG participant. Food Blogger. Food Photographer. Recipe Developer. Lover of Life.

Phoenix, AZ
886 followers

More from Giangi's Kitchen

Chicken Spatchcocked

I love roasted chicken, which is always welcomed with open arms in our family. Always our go-to dinner. However, I have something different here, which I know you will enjoy. Chicken spatchcocked is one of the best inventions for busy families.

Read full story

Pork Tenderloin Scaloppine With Balsamic Citrus Sauce

Pork tenderloin scaloppine with balsamic citrus sauce. Doesn’t it just sound divine?. We all have our favorite dishes that, no matter what, always are fail-proof and can satisfy the hungriest of appetites. I have a few of those recipes up my sleeves.

Read full story

French Classic Potage Parmentier – French Potato Leek Soup

Potage Parmentier or Potato Leep Soup is the quintessential French dinner soup. This was one of the first dishes that I learned to prepare when I was a child, for the simple fact that it is super easy, takes a few ingredients, and requires little attention while cooking.

Read full story

Chicken Parmigiana, Chicken Parmesan

Chicken parmigiana or chicken parmesan recipe. One of those dishes we are never tired of and cannot get enough of. At least at my house. Chicken breasts, butterflied and pounded, are a treat. You can also use chicken thighs too. Either way, skinless and boneless.

Read full story
5 comments

Farfalle Pasta, Peas, and Cream

Farfalle with peas, ham, and cream. Quick and easy Italian dinner recipes can be made in less than 20 minutes. One of my favorite times of the year to make this dish is just after a big holiday when the ham is served. I used the ham to add to this dish.

Read full story
2 comments

Ravioli, Mushroom And Cream

Ravioli with mushrooms and cream. A savory light cream sauce enhanced by a medley of mushrooms. I love mushrooms, and with the opportunity to cook with them, I jump on it. Here I have selected lobster ravioli for our dinner; however, any of your choosing will also work beautifully.

Read full story
4 comments

Gnocchi, Tomatoes And Peas

One-pan creamy gnocchi, sun-dried tomatoes, and peas. A super easy dinner recipe that is decadent and ready in 15 minutes. Nothing will stop you from devouring this soft gnocchis again and again.

Read full story

Parmesan Crusted Chicken Cutlets

Parmesan, panko-crusted chicken cutlets. Nothing like perfectly golden brown, crispy, perfectly seasoned breaded chicken cutlets. A family delight that will not take too long to make either. Tender on the inside, crispy on the outside. With each bite, the bold flavor of parmesan cheese is enhanced with the herbes de Provence.

Read full story
10 comments

Italian Wedding Soup

Soup mood. I am making a huge pot, enjoying it for lunch or dinner, and storing the rest for a later day. Not only is comfort soul food, but you can make it light or hearty with lots of flavors and texture.

Read full story
3 comments

Linguine, Shrimp Sauce

Turmeric linguine with shrimp and saffron sauce. Doesn’t it sound exquisite? It sure is. A perfectly cooked pasta with turmeric is served with this beautiful concoction of ribbon carrots, peas, shrimp, saffron, wine, cream, garlic, and shallots.

Read full story

Chantilly Mascarpone Dessert

Chantilly Mascarpone Dessert. I have a weakness. I love mascarpone, and I love chantilly. Each time I am headed to the store, and I so happen to pass in front of the cheese counter, I always come home with some.

Read full story

Cheese Tortellini Alfredo

Cheese Tortellini Alfredo. A wonderful cream sauce surrounding delightful cheese-filled pasta. It does not get any better than this. Cheese Tortellini AlfredoPhoto byGiangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend.

Read full story
2 comments

Tomato Garlic Bruschetta

I love bruschetta. This excellent Italian appetizer will conquer your heart and you will go back for more. Do I have a fantastic and super easy recipe to make this summer, or all year round, for that matter?

Read full story
2 comments

Orecchiette With Chickpeas

Orecchiette with chickpeas and za'atar. A perfectly cooked orecchiette pasta blended with savory garlic, lemon, chickpeas, spinach, and zaatar with a touch of curry. Trust me, out of this world.

Read full story

Pumpkin Ginger Soup

Healthy pumpkin ginger soup is always the welcome fall recipe to warm up our crispy autumn day. Velvety and savory, I love to offer this soup not only on a cold night but also at our Thanksgiving dinner. Served in small bowls, it is the perfect start to a great evening.

Read full story

Chocolate Mousse

There is something magical about chocolate mousse, and when you add dulce de leche or caramel, you bring your senses to the next level of divine sweetness. Dulce de leche or caramel is very easy to make. You just have to pay close attention that it does not burn or will take the burnt flavor and will not be pleasant. As I was standing by the stove stirring, it brought back some fond memories of my youth in Paris.

Read full story

Ginger Soy Sauce with Cod Fish

Rock cod in ginger soy sauce marinade. I could eat fish every day if I could. And I am known to have done so for five straight weeks. Yes, I know, not the best to eat fish every day.

Read full story

Ragu Alla Bolognese

We always make Sunday night dinner a significant event in my home. More in the likes of closing a week and welcoming the new week. Dinner is always at the core of our evening as we enjoy the most restful dinner of the week, with no rushing around or homework to rush to. The perfect family time. Time to have a wonderful meal all together.

Read full story

Mushrooms, Ragu With Polenta

Mushrooms, sausage ragu with polenta, doesn’t sound like perfect comfort fall food?. Of course, there are so many versions of ragu, but most of them all have some meat as a base.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy