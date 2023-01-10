There is something magical about chocolate mousse, and when you add dulce de leche or caramel, you bring your senses to the next level of divine sweetness.

Dulce de leche or caramel is very easy to make. You just have to pay close attention that it does not burn or will take the burnt flavor and will not be pleasant. As I was standing by the stove stirring, it brought back some fond memories of my youth in Paris.

See, my dad had a very strong sweet tooth, and no dessert ever went by unnoticed. Growing up, often, during the weekend, we would make homemade caramel (dulce de leche) at home.

Of course, the sweetness would coat it and relieve the pain under the pretense that he had a sore throat.

Once solidified, we would spread it over a marble counter, slice it into cubes, and let it cool off. Heaven.

This is an adaptation of one of my favorite cookbooks, ” Seasonal Southwest Cooking” by Barbara Pool Fenzl. She uses store-bought dulce de leche in her book, and I decided to make it homemade.

Cooking tips and step by step to make this fabulous Dulce De Leche Chocolate Mousse

Use high-quality Belgian or Swiss chocolate. You cannot skimp here. The flavor is of the essence, and a good 72% and up dark chocolate, NOT milk chocolate, is what you want to use. The bitter, the better as the dulce is quite sweet.

Use homemade dulce de leche if you feel brave and have time, the result is unbelievable.

Milk, do use whole, no substitutes.

I am a big fan of chocolate mousse and have indulged too many times. This dessert is rich in flavor, and my book, is a must-do. Serve it in small cups.

Ingredients needed to make this recipe

milk

home-made Dulce de Leche (recipe below) or can dulce de leche

bittersweet (72% +) dark chocolate

heavy cream

whipped cream optional

HOMEMADE DULCE DE LECHE

whole milk

sugar

baking soda

vanilla

Instructions

PREPARATION FOR DULCE DE LECHE CHOCOLATE MOUSSE

In a heavy medium saucepan, heat the milk and the dulce de leche, stirring until well blended. Add the chocolate and whisk until the chocolate is melted and the mixture is smooth. Allow cooling. In a medium bowl, beat the heavy cream with an electric mixer until it forms soft peaks. Gently fold the heavy cream into the cooled chocolate mixture. Divide into six decorative glasses and refrigerate until firm, about 4 hours.

PREPARATION FOR HOMEMADE DULCE DE LECHE

Stir the milk, sugar, and baking soda in a heavy 3 to 4 quarts saucepan. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat and simmer uncovered, occasionally stirring, until caramelized, golden color, and thickened, about 1 ½ to 2 hours. After about 1 hour, stir more often as milk caramelizes and burns. Stir in 1 teaspoon of vanilla. Transfer to a bowl to cool

