Green beans gremolata. The best side dishes are the best part of any menu assembly. We also dedicate so much of our time to preparing them. And they are as important as the main meal itself.

Green Beans Gremolata – A Classic Italian Condiment

They have to balance taste, combination, and of course, a bit of color.

The fresh green beans, or haricots verts, are that compelling side dish that should never be missing from your table any day and even more so during the holiday. Perfect for Easter, Thanksgiving, Christmas, 4th of July. The list is never-ending.

This dish of green beans gremolata is healthy, easy to prepare, and delicious.

A dish that can be enjoyed all year round too. The gremolata gives an updated lift by bringing in new flavors.

The Best Part is

The best part is that you can prepare this green beans recipe the day before. Take all the stress out and leave you with spare time to enjoy yourself.

Just clean your beans, cook them and immerse them immediately into a bath of ice-cold water with additional ice cubes. This step will prevent your beans from overcooking while maintaining their nice and crispy green color.

And as you know, we eat with our eyes too, and I do not know about you, I particularly do not care for brown or green beans when overcooked.

However, you must dry them well and store them in a plastic Ziploc bag.

In the morning, pull them out of the refrigerator to return to room temperature and add the finishing touches at the last minute.

Of course, green beans are a low-calorie food that provides vitamins C and K, fiber, and folate.

Green Beans Gremolata – A Classic Italian Condiment

What is Gremolata?

Gremolata is a combination of parsley, lemon zest, and garlic finely chopped. I chop the parsley and garlic in a food processor to save time.

The combination of lemon zest, parmesan cheese, and toasted pine nuts make the gremolata ready to be enjoyed with the sauteed green beans in just a few minutes.

Finish it with salt and pepper to taste and enjoy this wonderful gremolata recipe.

This wonderful gremolata can also be used with osso buco, traditionally prepared for. Chicken and fish can be enjoyed with this great condiment as well.

Do not skip on the roasted pine nuts. They give this dish a wonderful uplifting savory flavor. You will love it.

Green Beans Gremolata – A Classic Italian Condiment

Cooking Tips

  • In this roasted green bean gremolata dish, you can eat it either hot off the skillet or cold. I prefer it cold.
  • The squeeze of lemon at the last minute gives it a nice final touch and enhances all the flavors.
  • Make sure you do not zest the white pit part of the lemon, as it is the bitter part when preparing the gremolata.
  • When cleaning the green beans, cut off the end and pull the string center filament towards you. Those can be hard to eat for the little ones.

Visit Giangiskitchen.com for the complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient and tips for my Green Beans Gremolata – A Classic Italian Condiment.

Green Beans Gremolata – A Classic Italian Condiment

Ingredients needed to make this Green Beans Gremolata

  • French string beans
  • garlic
  • lemon zest
  • fresh flat-leaf parsley
  • parmesan cheese
  • pine nuts
  • olive oil
  • lemon juice

Instructions

  1. Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add the green beans and blanch them for 2 to 3 minutes until they are tender but still crisp. Drain the beans in a colander and immediately put them into a bowl of ice water to stop the cooking and preserve their bright green color.
  2. For the gremolata, toss the garlic, lemon zest, parsley, parmesan, and pine nuts in a small bowl and set aside.
  3. When ready to serve, heat the olive oil in a large sauté pan over medium-high heat. Drain the beans and pat them dry. Add the beans to the pan and sauté, frequently turning, for 2 minutes, until coated with olive oil and heated through.
  4. Remove from the heat, add the gremolata and toss well.
  5. Sprinkle with lemon juice and serve.

I invite you to visit Giangiskitchen.com for the complete printable recipe and tips for my Green Beans Gremolata – A Classic Italian Condiment.

