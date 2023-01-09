Apple Pie – French Apple Tart Or Tarte Normande

Apple pie or French Apple tart, or Tarte Normande is all I could think of.

In my book, it is always apple season, although we are a couple of months too early for them. Although fall is the bountiful season for apples, we are lucky to have several varieties at our markets.

I was fortunate growing up in Paris that we had such a wide variety of apples to choose from. What always mesmerized me was that each apple has its part in the cooking world.

Some are to be enjoyed as such, and some are to use in cooking or baking.

Before I explain how to make this simple dessert, I want to point out a few things to you.

This tart is called Normande because we use heavy cream. The original has also Calvados. Calvados is apple brandy. You can use brandy, Cognac, or even dark rum if none is available.

However, I did omit that ingredient because I had children at the house. Feel free to add some when you make your tart.

French do not use cinnamon. I was taken back when I first moved to the States to the constant use of cinnamon with all desserts. Something that I am still not used to.

Do, however, add a pinch if you so feel inclined.

A simple and unfussy dessert

A classic dessert, this apple pie is meant to be simple and easily prepared. No extra fuss was added to it.

The apples are sliced not to perfection, although within the same size.

The crust is preferably homemade, but store-bought is as acceptable.

The custard filling brings this tart together.

Nothing to it, a dessert that is failproof and always brings a smile to everyone that bites into it.

The crust

I found a great crust at the store and have not prepared a homemade one in a long time. Please do not hold against me. Simplicity is vital here as well, not compromising the flavor.

Prebaking the crust for about five minutes with aluminum foil and weight is fine. I do it once in a while, but not the norm.

I enjoy it, and this is how you will enjoy it in France: the crust is not pre-baked, and the tart filling melts together. Soft and flavorful.

If your crust is a bit over the sides of your pie mold, use a crust pie shield ring. This will prevent your crust from burning.

Apples

We can write a whole book on apples because there are wide varieties.

If you shop at your local farmer’s market, inquire about which apples they recommend for baking. Not all apples are the same, and you do not want to use the wrong kind.

Baking apples are Jonagold, Honeycrisp, Pink Lady, Braeburn, and Granny Smith apples. Full of flavor and rich in natural sweetness.

Peel them, remove the center core and slice them into wedges.

You can arrange it nicely in a round matter above the crust. I do not do that. I like the apples to find their place on the pie tart.

The custard

My favorite part and the easiest part to assemble. Four ingredients are required for this French apple pie: eggs, vanilla, brown sugar, and heavy cream to give you this melt-in-your-mouth custard that you cannot wait to bite into.

Bring the eggs and heavy cream to room temperature before whipping them together.

Pour it over the apple slices to cover well but do not go over the edge.

Serve this tart at room temperature or serve it warm.

I usually serve it just as it is, with nothing added, such as whipped cream or vanilla ice cream.

Somehow I never have leftovers, but if you do, you can enjoy them for up to 3 days.

Visit Giangiskitchen.com for the complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient and tips for my Apple Pie – French Apple Tart Or Tarte Normande.

Ingredients to make Apple Pie or Tarte Normande

Pie crust

eggs

brown sugar

vanilla extract

apples

heavy cream

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 400°. Roll out the pie crust in a 9-inch pie dish. Make sure the crust is up to the rim. Optional: Poke lightly on the dough, cover it with aluminum foil and weights, and place in the hot oven for 5 to 7 minutes. Remove and let it cool off. In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, heavy cream, vanilla extract, and brown sugar. Add the sliced apples to the pie dish. Cover with the egg mixture Place a pie shell shield to cover the border of the dough or make one with aluminum foil. Lower the heat to 375°. Bake the cake for 40 to 50 minutes. The top should be a nice golden brown, and the middle should not be runny.

Personal Note

Your last steps and tips

I invested years ago in an Emile Henry stone 9″ pie dish. The best investment ever.

The best investment ever. The bottom crust bakes evenly and rarely burns. It evenly bakes as the heat is diffused evenly. The thickness allows your pies to cook but not burn.

I do not recommend using a glass pie dish as it will burn easier, and I. had one shatter into millions of pieces once I took it out of the oven.

Place the oven rack in the middle position. Have your oven nice and hot. Place your tart and bake for 30 minutes before checking in with it.

Not all ovens are the same, and you want a nice golden crust.

The tip for seeing if your apple pie is ready, open the oven and slightly wiggle to pie. If the middle has some shaking and still looks liquid, leave it in the oven for another ten to 15 minutes.

Please remove it from the oven and place it over a cooling rack. I do not remove it from the pie mold but leave it and serve.

You can also sprinkle some powdered sugar over it. It gives a nice look, but it is optional.

Like I said early on, this is a no-fuss pie.

Here is my family favorite. As soon as they see me coming home from the store with extra apples, their faces light up as they know what they will get to enjoy.

