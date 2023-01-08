Cauliflower Polonaise

Giangi's Kitchen

Cauliflower Polonaise is an excellent example of simple food that injects many flavors.

It may have a Polish name, but it’s French in origin. This dish of boiled cauliflower, mixed with breadcrumbs, hard-boiled eggs, capers, garlic, and butter, comes together in no time yet completely bursts with flavor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14H4z7_0k7fWUJC00
Cauliflower PoloanisePhoto byGiangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

When the term is used a la “Polonaise” or Polish style, it is garnished with buttered breadcrumbs and hard-boiled eggs.

A big plate is all gone. I definitely will make it again and again.

Finishing it on Le Creuset enamel cast iron gratin dish will go from oven to table beautifully.

Cauliflower

Cauliflower is a composite of vitamins C, K, and B, high in fiber, calcium, iron, potassium, and magnesium.

You can enjoy it raw alongside a dip or salad, such as Cauliflower with Olives and Cherry Tomatoes. Cooked as with this recipe or in a gratin form.

Another great vegetable that is so versatile. You can cut into the florets. Or slice it lengthwise to prepare it like a steak. Granulated and used as a pizza base if you follow a gluten-free diet.

A Short Video Tutorial

This dish can be prepared the day before you want to enjoy it. To achieve that, here are a few helpful steps:

  • Start by cooking the cauliflower. Follow the quick tip below to eliminate the smallness it produces while cooking.
  • Hard boil your eggs as well. I always keep a couple of boiled in my refrigerator for a quick snack at lunchtime.
  •  You can go further the day before by mixing all the ingredients except the remaining breadcrumbs (11/2 tablespoon as per the recipe below) and the butter.
  • Do bring both of the above to room temperature before the final assembly.

Visit Giangiskitchen.com for the complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient and tips for my Cauliflower Polonaise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VSFsB_0k7fWUJC00
Cauliflower PoloanisePhoto byGiangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

Ingredients needed to make this Cauliflower Polonaise

  • head of cauliflower
  • lemon
  • unsalted butter
  • breadcrumbs
  • hard-boiled eggs
  • capers
  • garlic clove
  • olive oil
  • sea salt
  • black ground pepper
  • fresh Italian parsley

Instructions

  1. Preheat the oven to 425F.
  2. Bring a large saucepan of water to a boil over high heat. Add the cauliflower and lemon wedge. Lower the heat and simmer until tender, about 10 minutes.
  3. Drain, blot dry, and transfer to a large bowl. Toss the lemon.
  4. Stir in 1 tablespoon of the melted butter, 1 ½ tablespoons of the breadcrumbs, and the eggs, capers, garlic, oil, salt, and pepper. Transfer into a large, oval gratin baking dish.
  5. In a small bowl, stir the remaining breadcrumbs and one tablespoon of butter, and sprinkle over the top.
  6. Roast the cauliflower until golden brown on top, about 10 minutes. Sprinkle with parsley and serve warm.

Cooking Tips

  • No one likes the smell of cauliflower in the house when cooking. Add half or whole lemon to the cooking water to eliminate the odor. Cut in half and squeeze some in the water.
  • The lemon juice absorbs the smell. Your family will never know that you are preparing them cauliflower.
  • The rich flavor combination of mustard, garlic, hard-boiled egg, and capers is out of this world.
  • The breadcrumbs give the final crunchiness to the whole dish. As the story of this dish is a bit unclear, the French used the technique of breadcrumbs to give it the same texture as the parmesan, which could not be used in this dish, or it would melt.

Looking for more delicious recipes?

Cauliflower and Goat Cheese Gratin

Roasted Cauliflower Soup

Roasted Cauliflower with Lemon Dressing

Do you like this recipe?

~I invite you to visit Giangiskitchen.com for the complete printable recipe, tips for my Cauliflower Polonaise, and hundreds of easy dinner recipes.

~ New to cooking and need help getting started? Giangi's Kitchen Back To Basics - Cooking 101 eBook is what you need to achieve all your cooking dreams.

~ Come and cook along with me on Giangi's Kitchen youtube channel.

# cauliflower

