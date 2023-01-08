Fall Soup recipes that will warm you up all season long.

You know fall is here when you only want to cook a huge pot of steaming hot soup to warm you.

10 Top Fall Soup Recipes Photo by Giangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

The outside morning and evening crispiness of fall gives you an excuse to bring out your favorite warm sweaters from the closet.

Incorporating those warm fuzzy feelings into your evening meal plan will warm you from the inside and out.

Easy, warm, and super delicious, those 10 recipes will warm your chilly nights.

Make them ahead of time or to be enjoyed them the right way. Play with the season's flavors. Those recipes will be a delight to you and your family. Soups are such a staple in my kitchen.

Enjoy and Bon Appetit!

Playing with flavors and having fun creating this recipe. Not only is it so delicious, but it is super healthy and straightforward. A little chopping up and the stove does it all.

Cream of Carrot Soup Photo by Giangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

Making a huge pot, enjoying it for lunch or dinner, and storing the rest for a later day. Not only is comfort soul food, but you can make it light or hearty with lots of flavors and texture.

Italian Wedding Soup Photo by Giangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

Curry, lentils, and coconut milk marry well in this soup. Not to mention so easy to make.

Going a bit vegetarian tonight, but no one seems to mind.

Curried Lentil, Tomato, and Coconut Soup Photo by Giangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

Potage Parmentier or Potato Leep Soup is the quintessential French dinner soup.

This was one of the first dishes that I learned to prepare when I was a child, for the simple fact that it is super easy, takes a few ingredients, and requires little attention while cooking.

Who does not like all those beautiful qualities in a soup? I sure do.

Potage Parmentier - Potato Leek Soup Photo by Giangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

Super easy and with a short list of ingredients that will not require a special trip to the store, this soup is ready to be enjoyed in less than 45 minutes.

I know roasted cauliflower soup may not strike your fancy. However, before you brush it off, give it a try. You will be surprised how tasty it is.

Roasted Cauliflower Soup Photo by Giangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

Pumpkin Season is here!! And to welcome this time of year and warm up our crispy autumn day with this velvety Pumpkin Ginger Soup.

The sweetness of the pumpkin blends well with the bite of the ginger.

You can add sour cream at the end or not. Personal choice.

Pumpkin Ginger Soup Photo by Giangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

I did something different: I used a handheld blender to mince down the onions. I love cheese and decided at the last minute to add more cheese over it after being under the broiler and add another slice of bread with more cheese over it…

What can I say … I am French, and I love cheese.

Onion Soup Photo by Giangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

Mushrooms are an acquired taste. Not the prettiest vegetable. The color lets to be desired once cooked. However, the flavor is absolutely out of this world, no matter how you prepare them.

Cream of Mushrooms Photo by Giangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

The tomatoes and carrots give this soup such a beautiful color. You are going to love this classic tomato soup! Creamy and yet very light.

You can enjoy it alone or pair it with a grilled cheese sandwich.

Simple and easy to make, it makes a sophisticated starter for any dinner.

Tomato Soup Photo by Giangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

Pad Thai is so versatile. Instead of shrimp, you can use pork or beef or all of them together. I had some shrimp in the freezer, which made my choice simple.

Easy to prepare; therefore, ensure all your ingredients are ready before cooking.

Pad Thai Soup with Shrimps and Vegetables Photo by Giangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

10 Top Fall Soup Recipes – Easy, Warm, and Delicious. Enjoy every one of those beautiful comfort soups.

Giangi

