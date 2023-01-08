Lychee Martini Recipe

Giangi's Kitchen

Lychee Martini is so yummy! Strange to use the term yummy for a martini; however, once you try this recipe, I know you will mutter the exact words.

I was first introduced to lychee martini during our trips and had to create it at home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ulobY_0k6tEmkD00
Lychee MartiniPhoto byGiangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

I love a martini and am very picky about how it is served.

For instance, I'm not particularly eager to let it sit in ice cubes, not crushed ice, for too long. I do not care how the water dilutes the vodka. All the flavor is lost.

It is one of my favorite cocktails, straight, stirred, with fruits or not.

I am a traditionalist, and my martini must be served in a classic martini glass that is thin, tall, and with a wide mouth.

A fantastic drink to be enjoyed now during the holiday season and all year long.

Have a few nuts, dry fruits, chips as they do in Europe, or a beautiful platter of appetizers to enjoy while you are sipping on this cocktail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OZ7W0_0k6tEmkD00
Lychee MartiniPhoto byGiangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

Vodka or Gin?

I love both. I will always gravitate towards vodka, Grey Goose, as my first choice. If none is available, then I select Bombay Sapphire Gin.

I love how clean and smooth the flavor of each is. Use your favorite gin or vodka, making sure that it is not mixed with any other flavors or fruits or will interfere with the light flavor of the lychee.

What is lychee

Tropical fruit from the southeastern provinces of China. It has a unique appearance and flavor. A deliciously sweet fruit covered by a rough, bright strawberry-red color outer rind.

In this recipe, I used lychee juice in place of simple syrup. If you are using fresh lychees and are fortunate to find them at your grocery store, you will want to make some simple syrup to give it that sweetness.

Why Grand Marnier?

I love the smoothness of the Grand Marnier. Added to the Vodka, it balances the lychee syrup's sweetness and the vodka's more robust flavor.

When you sip it, you will enjoy the less alcoholic taste of the vodka, but a smoother, not sweeter, drink.

A short video tutorial

Tips for a perfect Lychee Martini

Although this is a straightforward recipe, I have a couple of suggestions for you on how to make a lychee martini:

  • I purchased the lychees, peeled and pitted in heavy syrup. The unused portion can store well in the refrigerator.
  • If you wish for a more pungent vodka taste for your lychees, take them out of their natural juice and store them for a couple of days covered with vodka or gin. Do not overindulge.
  • Use ice cubes, not crushed ice, when shaking all the ingredients. When shaken, ice cubes will give it that coldness you are looking for. The crushed ice will dilute your drink.
  • Fill a cocktail shaker with ice cubes with no room to move around. If the ice cubes move around too much when you shake them, you will lose ice fragments in your drinks, which will water down your drink.
  • If you have time, place your martini glasses inside the freezer for a few minutes before serving. A cold drink is always welcome but not necessary.
  • The lychees fruits are delicious every way you choose to serve them in your cocktail. Either drop two in your glass before filling it.
  • Or use a cocktail pick, pass them thru, and place them over the rim or inside your drink. Whatever you do, enjoy them.
  • Do you not have a martini shaker? Use a jar with a seal-tight top.

No need to use simple syrup either. The syrup from the lychee is quite sweet and gives you such a wonderful flavor to it.

With all alcoholic beverages, please use them in moderation and do not drink and drive.

A fantastic drink to be enjoyed now during the holiday season and all year long. Have a few nuts, dry fruits, chips as they do in Europe, or a beautiful platter of appetizers to enjoy while you are sipping on this cocktail.

Visit Giangiskitchen.com for the complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient and tips for my Lychee Martini Recipe With Vodka.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KllUe_0k6tEmkD00
Photo byGiangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

Ingredients needed to make Lychee Martini

Instructions

  1. Place your martini glasses in the freezer a couple of minutes before serving, optional.
  2. In a martini shaker, add the vodka (or gin), Grand Marnier, and lychee syrup, and fill with ice cubes. Shake vigorously for a couple of seconds.
  3. Pour into two martini glasses and garnish with two lychees per glass.

More delicious recipes to try

Pomegranate Martini. Stir Or Shaken?

Mango Martini… So Much Fun

Penne Alla Vodka

Parmesan and Shallot Risotto – Yummy!

Do you like this recipe?

~ I invite you to visit Giangiskitchen.com for the complete printable recipe, tips for my Lychee Martini Recipe With Vodka, and hundreds of easy dinner recipes.

Subscribe to my Newsletter and get my free weekly menu, recipes, and grocery list.

~ New to cooking and need help getting started? Giangi's Kitchen Back To Basics - Cooking 101 eBook is what you need to achieve all your cooking dreams.

~ Come and cook along with me on Giangi's Kitchen youtube channel.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# lychee# martini# martini recipe

Comments / 1

Published by

Quick & easy meals for everyday cooking. Using simple and fresh ingredients and creating delicious, nutritious, and elegant dishes. Browse hundreds of healthy, quick, and easy meals for everyday cooking. Food Network Chef, GGG participant.

Phoenix, AZ
624 followers

More from Giangi's Kitchen

Linguine, Shrimp Sauce

Turmeric linguine with shrimp and saffron sauce. Doesn’t it sound exquisite? It sure is. A perfectly cooked pasta with turmeric is served with this beautiful concoction of ribbon carrots, peas, shrimp, saffron, wine, cream, garlic, and shallots.

Read full story

Chantilly Mascarpone Dessert

Chantilly Mascarpone Dessert. I have a weakness. I love mascarpone, and I love chantilly. Each time I am headed to the store, and I so happen to pass in front of the cheese counter, I always come home with some.

Read full story

Cheese Tortellini Alfredo

Cheese Tortellini Alfredo. A wonderful cream sauce surrounding delightful cheese-filled pasta. It does not get any better than this. Cheese Tortellini AlfredoPhoto byGiangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend.

Read full story
2 comments

Tomato Garlic Bruschetta

I love bruschetta. This excellent Italian appetizer will conquer your heart and you will go back for more. Do I have a fantastic and super easy recipe to make this summer, or all year round, for that matter?

Read full story
2 comments

Orecchiette With Chickpeas

Orecchiette with chickpeas and za'atar. A perfectly cooked orecchiette pasta blended with savory garlic, lemon, chickpeas, spinach, and zaatar with a touch of curry. Trust me, out of this world.

Read full story

Pumpkin Ginger Soup

Healthy pumpkin ginger soup is always the welcome fall recipe to warm up our crispy autumn day. Velvety and savory, I love to offer this soup not only on a cold night but also at our Thanksgiving dinner. Served in small bowls, it is the perfect start to a great evening.

Read full story

Lamb With Apricots

Spiced lamb patties and couscous with apricots. A whole meal that you will love to make over and over how easy and savory this dish is to make. It took about 25 minutes to prepare this wonderful dish. Easy to prepare on a weeknight, even with all the bustle of life around you. A little bit of the Mediterranean in your dish.

Read full story
1 comments

Chocolate Mousse

There is something magical about chocolate mousse, and when you add dulce de leche or caramel, you bring your senses to the next level of divine sweetness. Dulce de leche or caramel is very easy to make. You just have to pay close attention that it does not burn or will take the burnt flavor and will not be pleasant. As I was standing by the stove stirring, it brought back some fond memories of my youth in Paris.

Read full story

Ginger Soy Sauce with Cod Fish

Rock cod in ginger soy sauce marinade. I could eat fish every day if I could. And I am known to have done so for five straight weeks. Yes, I know, not the best to eat fish every day.

Read full story

Ragu Alla Bolognese

We always make Sunday night dinner a significant event in my home. More in the likes of closing a week and welcoming the new week. Dinner is always at the core of our evening as we enjoy the most restful dinner of the week, with no rushing around or homework to rush to. The perfect family time. Time to have a wonderful meal all together.

Read full story

Mushrooms, Ragu With Polenta

Mushrooms, sausage ragu with polenta, doesn’t sound like perfect comfort fall food?. Of course, there are so many versions of ragu, but most of them all have some meat as a base.

Read full story

Green Beans Gremolata – A Classic Italian Condiment

Green beans gremolata. The best side dishes are the best part of any menu assembly. We also dedicate so much of our time to preparing them. And they are as important as the main meal itself.

Read full story

Apple Pie – French Apple Tart Or Tarte Normande

Apple pie or French Apple tart, or Tarte Normande is all I could think of. In my book, it is always apple season, although we are a couple of months too early for them. Although fall is the bountiful season for apples, we are lucky to have several varieties at our markets.

Read full story

100+ Pantry Friendly Recipes

I have the perfect recipes for all of you working on meal planning with pantry staples. This blog exists because I open the refrigerator every night and ask myself: What’s for dinner tonight?

Read full story

Cauliflower Polonaise

Cauliflower Polonaise is an excellent example of simple food that injects many flavors. It may have a Polish name, but it’s French in origin. This dish of boiled cauliflower, mixed with breadcrumbs, hard-boiled eggs, capers, garlic, and butter, comes together in no time yet completely bursts with flavor.

Read full story
3 comments

French Onion Tart – The Vintage Way

Onion tart is a delightful, super easy, healthy, and economical dinner. With the arrival of colder weather, it is time to get back to comfort food, and as French, we have this category covered.

Read full story

Fall Soup Recipes

Fall Soup recipes that will warm you up all season long. You know fall is here when you only want to cook a huge pot of steaming hot soup to warm you. The outside morning and evening crispiness of fall gives you an excuse to bring out your favorite warm sweaters from the closet.

Read full story
3 comments

Ricotta Meatballs

Perfected over 20+ Years, this is the best Meatball recipe… Ever!. Ricotta Meatballs with simple tomato sauce. A super easy and so flavorful recipe. Tender meatballs baked to perfection and served with a light tomato sauce. A must-try!

Read full story

Clafoutis Aux Poires or Pears– A Classic French Dessert

Clafoutis aux poires or pears. A simple basic dessert recipe made with fruit and custard-like creamy filling. It is delicious any time of the day and a breeze to make. Fall is here, and the pears are at their peak, giving a very autumnal flair to this dessert.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy