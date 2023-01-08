Lychee Martini Recipe

Lychee Martini is so yummy! Strange to use the term yummy for a martini; however, once you try this recipe, I know you will mutter the exact words.

I was first introduced to lychee martini during our trips and had to create it at home.

Lychee Martini Photo by Giangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

I love a martini and am very picky about how it is served.

For instance, I'm not particularly eager to let it sit in ice cubes, not crushed ice, for too long. I do not care how the water dilutes the vodka. All the flavor is lost.

It is one of my favorite cocktails, straight, stirred, with fruits or not.

I am a traditionalist, and my martini must be served in a classic martini glass that is thin, tall, and with a wide mouth.

A fantastic drink to be enjoyed now during the holiday season and all year long.

Have a few nuts, dry fruits, chips as they do in Europe, or a beautiful platter of appetizers to enjoy while you are sipping on this cocktail.

Lychee Martini Photo by Giangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

Vodka or Gin?

I love both. I will always gravitate towards vodka, Grey Goose, as my first choice. If none is available, then I select Bombay Sapphire Gin.

I love how clean and smooth the flavor of each is. Use your favorite gin or vodka, making sure that it is not mixed with any other flavors or fruits or will interfere with the light flavor of the lychee.

What is lychee?

Tropical fruit from the southeastern provinces of China. It has a unique appearance and flavor. A deliciously sweet fruit covered by a rough, bright strawberry-red color outer rind.

In this recipe, I used lychee juice in place of simple syrup. If you are using fresh lychees and are fortunate to find them at your grocery store, you will want to make some simple syrup to give it that sweetness.

Why Grand Marnier?

I love the smoothness of the Grand Marnier. Added to the Vodka, it balances the lychee syrup's sweetness and the vodka's more robust flavor.

When you sip it, you will enjoy the less alcoholic taste of the vodka, but a smoother, not sweeter, drink.

A short video tutorial

Tips for a perfect Lychee Martini

Although this is a straightforward recipe, I have a couple of suggestions for you on how to make a lychee martini:

I purchased the lychees, peeled and pitted in heavy syrup. The unused portion can store well in the refrigerator.

If you wish for a more pungent vodka taste for your lychees, take them out of their natural juice and store them for a couple of days covered with vodka or gin. Do not overindulge.

Use ice cubes, not crushed ice, when shaking all the ingredients. When shaken, ice cubes will give it that coldness you are looking for. The crushed ice will dilute your drink.

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice cubes with no room to move around. If the ice cubes move around too much when you shake them, you will lose ice fragments in your drinks, which will water down your drink.

If you have time, place your martini glasses inside the freezer for a few minutes before serving. A cold drink is always welcome but not necessary.

Or use a cocktail pick, pass them thru, and place them over the rim or inside your drink. Whatever you do, enjoy them.

Or use a cocktail pick, pass them thru, and place them over the rim or inside your drink. Whatever you do, enjoy them.

Do you not have a martini shaker? Use a jar with a seal-tight top.

No need to use simple syrup either. The syrup from the lychee is quite sweet and gives you such a wonderful flavor to it.

With all alcoholic beverages, please use them in moderation and do not drink and drive.

Ingredients needed to make Lychee Martini

vodka or Vodka

Grand Marnier

lychee syrup

lychees fruits for garnish

Instructions

Place your martini glasses in the freezer a couple of minutes before serving, optional. In a martini shaker, add the vodka (or gin), Grand Marnier, and lychee syrup, and fill with ice cubes. Shake vigorously for a couple of seconds. Pour into two martini glasses and garnish with two lychees per glass.

