Simple and easy recipe for those busy weeknights. Healthy, delicious fish and seafood recipes are simple to make and full of flavor.

Fish contains omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin D, B2, calcium, and minerals such as iron, zinc, iodine, potassium, and magnesium.

Enjoying fish at least two times a week as part of a healthy diet is recommended.

Of course, as will all great things, moderation is the key as some fish contain a higher amount of mercury, which is nefast to the brain and nervous system.

Here are the Top 10 Fish Recipes:

Salmon with Steamed Bok Choy and Almonds

Playing in the kitchen with new flavors led to this effortless and savory salmon dish. Steaming the bok choy as you cook helps release the natural moisture, and the basil adds a mustard flavor.

Rock Cod in Ginger Soy Sauce Marinate

A bit of Asian flair with this straightforward cod recipe. Honey and ginger are the perfect opposite balance when it comes to cooking, and they are the best combination emitting sweetness and tanginess simultaneously.

Tequila Shrimps with Prosciutto and Basil

They taste as good as they look. Prawns or jumbo shrimps are just perfect with this dish.

The tequila-infused fish with the rich agave flavor plays well with the saltiness of the prosciutto. You can serve it as an appetizer or as a main course over a bed of salad or rice.

Pad Thai Soup with Shrimp

We love Thailand and all its cuisine. Pad Thai is one of the most versatile and easy-to-make dishes. I have it here with Shrimp, but pork, beef, or all of them together will make a wonderful meal any time of the day.

Coquilles St. Jacques

Regarding French food, Coquilles St. Jacques ranks very high on the list. A traditional dish that seems challenging, which in reality, it is not.

You will love how easy it is to prepare, and your guests will adore you.

Shrimps and Grits

Comfort food at its best. Here is my version: tender and creamy grits with a medley of vegetables. Have fun with this dish, and give it your spin.

Seared Sea Scallops with Garlic, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, and Olive Compote

Kalamata olives, garlic, lots of it, sun-dried tomatoes, basil, parsley, and balsamic vinegar are perfect for this dish. All complement each other, and each keeps its flavor.

A delight for your palate.

Prawns with Carrot-Ginger Coconut Sauce

In 15 minutes, this super delicious and versatile meal is ready. The possibilities are endless. We love prawns, but shrimps and scallops will do as well.

The coconut makes the sauce light and full of flavor.

Salmon with Basil Mushrooms Sauce

A staple at our house as it only takes 20 minutes to prepare, and it is a fail-proof dish. Soft mushrooms cooked with wine, cream, and basil. Out of this world good.

Coconut Curry Shrimp and Couscous

From the red curry's spiciness to the coconut milk's sweetness, blending the two opposite flavors was perfect yet hard to describe.

You will have to try the recipe, as the only word I can say is: yummy!

