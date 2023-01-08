Pastry with Ham and Cheese

Giangi's Kitchen

Ham and cheese puff pastry appetizers have been my party’s easy appetizers for so many years and are always a perfect hit with everyone. There is not an occasion that I do not make them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gRmUT_0k6nTo7a00
Pastry with Ham and CheesePhoto byGiangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

I love little finger food that does not require a fork, spoon, or knife to enjoy it. Not being that ambidextrous, sooner or later, something will fly off my plate, or a drink will spell.

I am that friend who cannot talk, walk, eat and drink simultaneously.

These cute pastry nibbles are the perfect candidate for the job. May they sit pretty on a small plate or in the palm of your hand. I guarantee you will not have a mess, everyone.

What is Puff Pastry, and how do you use it?

Puff pastry is a light and flaky pastry made by alternating layers of butter and dough. The only ingredients used are butter, salt, water, and flour. No leavening agents are required.

Puff pastry is light, golden, and crisp but not usually sweetened.

Preparing it at home is a lengthy and complicated process.

It involves wrapping a cold block of butter in the dough, rolling it out, folding it over, and repeating this folding and rolling process until you are left with hundreds of layers of pastry.

Not to mention that the dough needs to be chilled between each turn of rolling and folding.

So thankful that we can find the puff pastry already made at our supermarkets.

The magic happens when you place the puff pastry in the hot oven. The liquid in both the butter and the dough evaporated, which allowed the layers to puff.

The butter melts and gives it that golden color and crispy texture.

How to store Puff Pastry

Store-bought puff pastry is recommended to keep in the freezer until ready to be used. Follow the packaging thawing instructions on the box.

Be sure to wrap any unused portion of pastry tightly in plastic wrap.

Here are a few helpful tips for the ingredients needed

You can find the printable recipe with all the correct ingredient amounts at the bottom of this post.

Puff pastry sheet: Thawded according to packaging directions

Cooked ham: easier to bake as it will not dry out. Medium thick slices.

Philadelphia cheese: let it be at room temperature and mix it up before working with it. Much easier to spread.

Egg: brush over the puff pastry to give it that golden look once out of the oven.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ELcXD_0k6nTo7a00
Pastry with Ham and CheesePhoto byGiangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

Equipment needed

I only recommend what I use and love. To achieve this recipe, I used the following:

Baking sheet

Silpat or parchment paper

Large cutting board

Rolling pin

Knife

Pastry brush

Serving dish

Baking tips and step by step to make this fantastic Holiday party snack

Have all the ingredients at room temperature before assembling the ham puff pastry.

  • Preheat the oven and line your cookie sheet with Silpat of parchment paper to prevent any sticking to your sheet.
  • On a flowered surface, roll out the puff pastry. It has to double in size and be evenly thin.
  • cut the puff pastry into strips between 3/12 to 4-inch strips wide.
  • Slice the ham into 3 even lengthwise strips.

Now on to assembling the puff pastry:

  • Spread with the help of a spatula the soft cream cheese on the puff pastry, leaving 1/4 inch space on the outer edge, and add the cooked ham over the cream cheese.
  • Gently start rolling the puff pastry, ensuring that the ham stays tucked in, and roll until you reach 1/4 of the puff pastry.
  • With your fingers or brush with water and seal gently by pressing down the edges.
  • Roll the sealed edge under and cut into one to one-and-a-half-inch pieces with a sharp chef’s knife. Place each piece on a baking sheet leaving some room between nibbles.
  • With the help of a pastry brush, brush the beaten egg over the nibbles and put them in the oven.
  • Bake until the top is nicely golden and they have puffed up.
  • Remove them from the oven and let them rest before enjoying them.

Visit Giangiskitchen.com for the complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient and tips for my Ham And Cheese Puff Pastry Nibbles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aa6Ux_0k6nTo7a00
Pastry with Ham and CheesePhoto byGiangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

Ingredients needed to create this recipe:

  • puff pastry sheet thawed
  • cooked ham
  • Philadelphia cream cheese
  • egg beaten

Instructions

  1. Preheat the oven to 375°.  
  2. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a Silpat sheet.
  3. Roll out the puff pastry until is doubled in size and thin. Cut in 3 ½ -4-inch strips. 
  4. Slice each ham slice into 3 lengthwise strips.
  5. Leaving ¼ inch space on the outer edges of the puff pastry, spread it with the help of a small spatula, the cream cheese. Add on top of it the cooked ham.
  6. Gently roll over one side of the puff pastry sheet, tucking in the ham, and give it a second turn until you meet the end of the cheese mixture and have the ¼ inch exposed. You should have the ham-cheese mixture rolled in. Wet the ¼ inch puff pastry with water and seal by gently pressing down. 
  7. Cut into 1 to 1 ½ inch diagonal pieces. Place on a baking sheet 1 inch away from each other. 
  8. Brush all over the pastry with the beaten egg and place in the warm oven.
  9. Bake for 15 minutes or until the top is nicely golden. Remove from oven and let rest for a couple of minutes and serve.

Personal Note

Can you make this ahead of time?

One of my favorite parts of this appetizer is that you can make it the day before, bring it back to room temperature, and put it back in the hot oven for a couple of minutes to give it that crunch again.

I store mine in an air-tight glass container for a couple of days in the refrigerator.

Storing and reheating instructions

The baked ham and cheese puff pastry can be stored in an airtight container for up to three days.

Place parchment paper on a cookie sheet and place in a hot oven, 350F, for 3 to 4 minutes. As every oven is different, please mind a keen eye on them so as not to burn.

Other uses for puff pastry

The possibilities are endless with puff pastry. It can make cheese, rosemary breadsticksMushroom Goat Cheese Tarte, and Pissaladiere.

Used for tarts, pies, and mille-feuilles. You can be pretty creative and use it with fruits and create my famous Blueberry Galette and Apple Tart with Hazelnut and Frangipane.

Variations and substitutions

Instead of ham, you can use:

  • Chopped olives,
  • Sun-dried tomatoes
  • anchovies

If you enjoyed this Ham and Cheese Puff Pastry Nibbles, look at some of my other recipes:

Farfalle with Peas, Ham and Cream

Cheddar and Jalapeno Scones

Caramelized Onion And Bacon Tart

Do you like this recipe?

~ I invite you to visit Giangiskitchen.com for the complete printable recipe for my Ham And Cheese Puff Pastry Nibbles and hundreds of easy dinner recipes.

Subscribe to my Newsletter and get my free weekly menu, recipes, and grocery list.

~ New to cooking and need help getting started? Giangi's Kitchen Back To Basics - Cooking 101 eBook is what you need to achieve all your cooking dreams.

~ Come and cook along with me on Giangi's Kitchen youtube channel.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# ham# pastry# cheese

Comments / 0

Published by

Quick & easy meals for everyday cooking. Using simple and fresh ingredients and creating delicious, nutritious, and elegant dishes. Browse hundreds of healthy, quick, and easy meals for everyday cooking. Food Network Chef, GGG participant.

Phoenix, AZ
624 followers

More from Giangi's Kitchen

Linguine, Shrimp Sauce

Turmeric linguine with shrimp and saffron sauce. Doesn’t it sound exquisite? It sure is. A perfectly cooked pasta with turmeric is served with this beautiful concoction of ribbon carrots, peas, shrimp, saffron, wine, cream, garlic, and shallots.

Read full story

Chantilly Mascarpone Dessert

Chantilly Mascarpone Dessert. I have a weakness. I love mascarpone, and I love chantilly. Each time I am headed to the store, and I so happen to pass in front of the cheese counter, I always come home with some.

Read full story

Cheese Tortellini Alfredo

Cheese Tortellini Alfredo. A wonderful cream sauce surrounding delightful cheese-filled pasta. It does not get any better than this. Cheese Tortellini AlfredoPhoto byGiangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend.

Read full story
2 comments

Tomato Garlic Bruschetta

I love bruschetta. This excellent Italian appetizer will conquer your heart and you will go back for more. Do I have a fantastic and super easy recipe to make this summer, or all year round, for that matter?

Read full story
2 comments

Orecchiette With Chickpeas

Orecchiette with chickpeas and za'atar. A perfectly cooked orecchiette pasta blended with savory garlic, lemon, chickpeas, spinach, and zaatar with a touch of curry. Trust me, out of this world.

Read full story

Pumpkin Ginger Soup

Healthy pumpkin ginger soup is always the welcome fall recipe to warm up our crispy autumn day. Velvety and savory, I love to offer this soup not only on a cold night but also at our Thanksgiving dinner. Served in small bowls, it is the perfect start to a great evening.

Read full story

Lamb With Apricots

Spiced lamb patties and couscous with apricots. A whole meal that you will love to make over and over how easy and savory this dish is to make. It took about 25 minutes to prepare this wonderful dish. Easy to prepare on a weeknight, even with all the bustle of life around you. A little bit of the Mediterranean in your dish.

Read full story
1 comments

Chocolate Mousse

There is something magical about chocolate mousse, and when you add dulce de leche or caramel, you bring your senses to the next level of divine sweetness. Dulce de leche or caramel is very easy to make. You just have to pay close attention that it does not burn or will take the burnt flavor and will not be pleasant. As I was standing by the stove stirring, it brought back some fond memories of my youth in Paris.

Read full story

Ginger Soy Sauce with Cod Fish

Rock cod in ginger soy sauce marinade. I could eat fish every day if I could. And I am known to have done so for five straight weeks. Yes, I know, not the best to eat fish every day.

Read full story

Ragu Alla Bolognese

We always make Sunday night dinner a significant event in my home. More in the likes of closing a week and welcoming the new week. Dinner is always at the core of our evening as we enjoy the most restful dinner of the week, with no rushing around or homework to rush to. The perfect family time. Time to have a wonderful meal all together.

Read full story

Mushrooms, Ragu With Polenta

Mushrooms, sausage ragu with polenta, doesn’t sound like perfect comfort fall food?. Of course, there are so many versions of ragu, but most of them all have some meat as a base.

Read full story

Green Beans Gremolata – A Classic Italian Condiment

Green beans gremolata. The best side dishes are the best part of any menu assembly. We also dedicate so much of our time to preparing them. And they are as important as the main meal itself.

Read full story

Apple Pie – French Apple Tart Or Tarte Normande

Apple pie or French Apple tart, or Tarte Normande is all I could think of. In my book, it is always apple season, although we are a couple of months too early for them. Although fall is the bountiful season for apples, we are lucky to have several varieties at our markets.

Read full story

100+ Pantry Friendly Recipes

I have the perfect recipes for all of you working on meal planning with pantry staples. This blog exists because I open the refrigerator every night and ask myself: What’s for dinner tonight?

Read full story

Cauliflower Polonaise

Cauliflower Polonaise is an excellent example of simple food that injects many flavors. It may have a Polish name, but it’s French in origin. This dish of boiled cauliflower, mixed with breadcrumbs, hard-boiled eggs, capers, garlic, and butter, comes together in no time yet completely bursts with flavor.

Read full story
3 comments

French Onion Tart – The Vintage Way

Onion tart is a delightful, super easy, healthy, and economical dinner. With the arrival of colder weather, it is time to get back to comfort food, and as French, we have this category covered.

Read full story

Fall Soup Recipes

Fall Soup recipes that will warm you up all season long. You know fall is here when you only want to cook a huge pot of steaming hot soup to warm you. The outside morning and evening crispiness of fall gives you an excuse to bring out your favorite warm sweaters from the closet.

Read full story
3 comments

Lychee Martini Recipe

Lychee Martini is so yummy! Strange to use the term yummy for a martini; however, once you try this recipe, I know you will mutter the exact words. I was first introduced to lychee martini during our trips and had to create it at home.

Read full story
1 comments

Ricotta Meatballs

Perfected over 20+ Years, this is the best Meatball recipe… Ever!. Ricotta Meatballs with simple tomato sauce. A super easy and so flavorful recipe. Tender meatballs baked to perfection and served with a light tomato sauce. A must-try!

Read full story

Clafoutis Aux Poires or Pears– A Classic French Dessert

Clafoutis aux poires or pears. A simple basic dessert recipe made with fruit and custard-like creamy filling. It is delicious any time of the day and a breeze to make. Fall is here, and the pears are at their peak, giving a very autumnal flair to this dessert.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy