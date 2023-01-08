Bacon Chicken Thighs

Did somebody mention bacon?

We all have staples in our kitchen, and bacon is one ingredient that is never missing. I believe that everything tastes better with bacon. And here is a recipe to prove that point.

Bacon Chicken ThighsPhoto byGiangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

Where should I start to describe this dish? 

Crispy chicken thighs with mushrooms, cream, bacon, and lemon.

And did I mention you will use only one pan to make this incredible dish? Yes! That is what I love the most, less cleaning in the kitchen. You can even present it in the skillet you prepare for your table: Rustic and family fun.

The chicken is added to the skillet and cooked to perfection. Onions and mushrooms cooked together. Grated parmesan cheese makes this dish just out of this world.

The cheese melts, giving you this very rich, creamy, velvety sauce that, added to all the other ingredients, makes this dish a “must-try.”

Chicken thighs are my favorite part of the chicken. Full of flavor. They work well with most sauces, and the meat is always tender.

Bacon Chicken ThighsPhoto byGiangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

Tips and suggestions on how to prepare this recipe.

  • Because of the acidity of this dish with the lemon, I strongly recommend using a non-porous cast iron skillet. Le Creuset is my choice here. The enamel part of the skillet will not allow the acidity to break down on the cast iron and forgo a metal taste.
  • The Le Creuset makes the best sauces and cooks evenly because of the heavy bottom. Something that I look forward to in a skillet.
  • Do reserve the bacon fat. The flavor is unsurpassed when added back to your dish.
  • Always push the chicken with a pair of thongs before turning it over. If it gives you resistance, wait a bit longer. Once the skin is nicely golden, it should detach itself. Forcing it will result in the skin separating from the chicken.
  • To keep the chicken moist, loosely cover it with aluminum foil once removed from the skillet and before returning it to the skillet again. Step 4 of the recipe is below.
  • Mushrooms: I used white caps, but cremini is perfect as well. However, squeeze some lemon juice over them to eliminate turning dark.
  • Make sure all the onions are chopped the same size, thus cooking evenly.
  • Garnishing with thyme or finely chopped parsley, of course, is optional. However, it adds a touch of color to your dish.
  • You can bring the finished dish in the skillet to your table. Do not forget the trivet, just in case you have a wooden table.

Visit Giangiskitchen.com for the complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient and tips for my Bacon Chicken Thighs.

Bacon Chicken ThighsPhoto byGiangi's Kitchen - Giangi Townsend

Ingredients needed to make this Bacon Chicken Thighs

  • bacon
  • bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs
  • salt and pepper
  • red onion
  • white caps mushrooms
  • garlic cloves
  • sodium-free chicken stock
  • heavy cream
  • grated parmesan cheese
  • fresh thyme
  • lemon
  • fresh parsley for garnish (optional)

Instructions

  1. Over medium heat, cook the bacon until crispy in a large skillet, about 8 minutes. Drain the slices over a paper towel-lined plate and reserve about 2 tablespoons of the fat rendered in the skillet.
  2. Season generously with salt and pepper the chicken. Increase the heat to medium-high, then add the chicken, skin-side down. Cook until golden, about 5 -7 minutes per side. Skin needs to be crispy golden. Remove the chicken from the skillet and set it aside.
  3. Add onions and cook until soft. Stir in the mushrooms and season with salt and pepper. Cook until golden, about 5 minutes. Stir in garlic, chicken stock, cream, parmesan cheese, thyme, and lemon juice. Bring mixture to a simmer and cook for another 5 minutes.
  4. Return the chicken to the skillet and simmer until the chicken is cooked through about 10 more minutes. Chop the bacon and add it to the sauce.
  5. Garnish with fresh thyme or chopped parsley.

Personal Note

What dish will go well alongside?

When I prepare a rich dish, I like to stay on the light side for a side dish. Roasted vegetables are always welcome, and Broccolini and Carrots are just perfect. Or indulge with this to-die-for Rice with Peas and Butter .

However, sometimes I falter and give in to rich, creamy mashed potatoes. After all, I must enjoy the sauce somehow.

Any fresh fruits for dessert will round up the perfect meal for the whole family.

If you enjoy this dish, check out these flavorful recipes:

Tarragon Chicken – A French Classic

Skillet Pork Chops with Brown Butter Sage

Lemon Pound Cake

Ricotta Meatballs

Do you like this recipe?

~ I invite you to visit Giangiskitchen.com for the complete printable recipe for my Bacon Chicken Thighs and hundreds of easy dinner recipes.

Subscribe to my Newsletter and get my free weekly menu, recipes, and grocery list.

~ New to cooking and need help getting started? Giangi's Kitchen Back To Basics - Cooking 101 eBook is what you need to achieve all your cooking dreams.

~ Come and cook along with me on Giangi's Kitchen youtube channel.

