Roasted Bell Peppers with Swordfish and Onions

Swordfish with onions and roasted bell peppers was created while preparing Roasted Bell Peppers with Italian Farro Salad.

I roasted extra bell peppers to make this recipe as well.

I had an excellent huge swordfish steak in my freezer, so I could not wait to enjoy it. Very meaty and has a mild flavor.

What does swordfish taste like?

Not too fishy and bland, a perfect combination of flavor and text re. Not to mention that you can prepare it in so many ways.

Mild tasting with meaty white-flesh fish. It is primarily sold in steaks f rm. A great choice of fish to enjoy if you have a picky fish eater in your house.

Is swordfish an excellent fish to eat?

However, due to high levels of mercury, it is advised to eat small portions and not too frequently as you would any other shellfish low in mercury.

Substitutions for the swordfish

Cod, salmon, halibut, or red snapper can be substituted in this recipe instead of the swordfish.

Roasted bell peppers: fresh or jar?

When the bell peppers are in season, I highly recommend using fresh o es. The flavor is out of this world.

When not in season, you can skip a few steps of this recipe by using prepared roasted bell pepp rs. Dry them out of the jar to remove any oil or liquid they were preserved.

Double or triple this recipe to have on h nd. Excellent with pasta, rice, omelets, salads, and much more.

Bell peppers are a great source of vitamins C, B6, K1, E, and A and are low in calories.

Cooking tips  and steps by steps to achieve this recipe:

The longest part of the cooking process is roasting bell pepps rs. On the bright side, you can take advantage of this step and make some extra bell peppers that you can store with olive oil and use later.

Roasting the bell peppers:

Easy step and a bit time-consum ng. Make sure your oven is well-preheated.

Strongly suggest placing a sheet of parchment paper. This will eliminate the peppers from attaching themselves to the cookie sheet. I do not know about you, but I wouldn't say I like extra cleaning if I can avoid it.

  • Rub the peppers well evenly with olive oil.
  • Once in the oven, pay close attention to them and rotate them more than once, if need be, to ensure all sides are well charred.
  • Once done, remove and place the peppers in a large bow. Sealing them allows all the moisture to stay inside the bowl, and this step will facilitate the removal of the outer peel faster and easie . Seal well with plastic wrap.
  • Discard all the internal seeds, and stem during the outer skin removal.
  • Slice them into strips

Preparing the other ingredients

  • Use white vinegar as it is lighter in flavor than red wine vinega . Chardonnay or champagne is mild and gives an extraordinary hint in the background.
  • Red, yellow, or orange bell peppers as they are milder in flavor than unripe green bell pepper . They are my preference for this dish.
  • Chop some of the capers and leave some intac . Using under salt capers is idyllic but not necessar   Which one you may choose, rinse them before adding them to the onion bell peppers mixture.
  • Vidalia onions are my favorite as they caramelize best, and I enjoy their sweetness.
  • Do not burn the garlic slivers.

I am well aware of the amount of garlic used in this dish. Noteworthy,  you will love it.

Gently cooked with the onions for a few seconds, as well as the vinegar and capers, the combination is out of this world.

The bell peppers are more on the sweet sids . They balance well with the garlic.

Visit Giangiskitchen.com for the complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient and tips for my Swordfish With Onions & Roasted Bell Peppers.

Ingredients

Instructions

  1. Preheat the broile . Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper. Rub the pepper with one teaspoon of olive oil and roast in the oven for 25 to 30 minutes or until the skin starts to char and fall off Turn them once one side is dark and the skin begins to separates Place the peppers in a bowl covered with plastic wrap for 5 to 8 minutes. Peel the skin off the peppers and remove the stem and seeds. Slice them into thin strips.
  2. Heat the remaining olive oil in a large sauté pan over medium-high heat. Add the onion slices and cook until lightly caramelized, about 10 minutes. Add the garlic slivers and cook gently, ensuring they do not burn, for about 30 seconds.
  3. Add the capers, vinegar, cumin, red pepper flakes, and coriander. Season generously with salt and a pinch of black pepper. Add the onion mixture to the peppers and keep warm.
  4. Add one tablespoon of olive oil over medium-high heat in a large skillet. Season the swordfish with salt and pepper. Sear the swordfish until cooked, about 3-4 minutes for each side.
  5. Slice the swordfish into four even portions and top with onions and roasted bell peppers.

Side dishes suggestions 

We always have room for a side dish and here below are a couple of my recommendations:

I roasted bell pepper with Italian farro salad. I love this combination and could not get enough of it.

Rice with Peas and Butter.

Green Beans Gremolata. A healthy, fun, and super delicious dish that marries well.

This a fantastic recipe that your family and friends will enjoy over and over.

