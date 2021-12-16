Apple Extends Home Office And Gives Away $1,000 To Employees

Ghani Mengal

The return to the office soon won't work: Apple is extending the home office and giving each employee $1,000 for better equipment.

The COVID-19 pandemic, including the Omikron variant at Apple, ensures that employees do not have to return to the office in February 2022 as planned. Apple CEO Tim Cook wrote in a memo to the workforce after consistent media reports that the return would be postponed to an as-yet-unspecified date.

Apple will also provide each employee with $1,000 to purchase home office equipment, the memo said.

Apple employees have warned for months against rushing back to the office. Apple has postponed this step several times: Cook first announced in June 2021 that Apple employees should return to their jobs in September. The return date was extended from the end of July 2021 to October 2021 at the earliest, but this deadline could not be met either. After that, Apple postponed its plans to the beginning of 2022. For the time being, no further date has been given for the new postponement.

Resistance To Return

Like many companies, Apple had switched to the home office and mobile working during the pandemic. However, this work should not become the norm, the company management decided and wanted to introduce hybrid work, in which the employees have to go to the office three days a week. This did not please some employees who had spoken out against returning to the office through surveys and open letters. As a result, the means of communication were withdrawn from them.

