VW Electrifies Its Camper

VW (California) The Global Motor Media

From the VW California to the ID. California: VW has decided to electrify its camper. However, it will be a few more years before the vehicle hits the market.

At its supervisory board meeting at the beginning of December 9, 2021, the Volkswagen Group announced that it would build an electric motorhome. It is to be built in Hanover.

Like the current VW California, which is based on the VW T6 series bus, the ID. California will become the derivative of a VW van: the electric ID. Buzz that VW announced in 2017. The electric VW bus, which is also being built in Hanover, is due to hit the market in 2022.

It Should Be Cozier In The Electric Camper

ID. Buzz will be slightly shorter than the T6 at 4.7 meters, but will likely be wider. Nevertheless, in the ID. California will have less space than the combustion California, reports the German trade journal Auto, Motor und Sport. Therefore, in the ID. California is expected to be "a little cozier."

VW will introduce the ID. Buzz is expected to offer a 150-kilowatt rear-wheel drive at the start. An all-wheel-drive version with 300 kilowatts is planned for later. The battery will probably come in two sizes: 60 and 100-kilowatt hours. The range should be 300 kilometers or 500 kilometers according to the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP). Like the VW ID.3 and ID.4 models, the ID. Buzz built on the modular electric drive kit (MEB) platform.

According to the German Auto, Motor und Sport, VW started building the production line for the electric VW bus in the summer of this year 2021. The ID. Buzz is to be built there in two versions - as a passenger car and a delivery van - from next year. The start of production for the ID. California is planned for 2025.