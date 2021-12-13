Apple Is Sued For The Super Wide-Angle Camera

The latest generations of iPhones and iPads have a super wide-angle correction. Its inventor, Immervision, is suing Apple for patent infringement.

iPhone Wide-Angle Camera (Apple) Daniel Romero From Unsplash

Immervision is suing Apple for patent infringement and has now expanded this lawsuit. As reported by Phone Arena, Immervision accused Apple of illegally accessing intellectual property when the new super-wide-angle cameras were developed for iPhones and iPads.

Specifically, it concerns the models of the iPhone 12 series as well as the new iPhone 13 models. The current iPad Pro is now also part of the lawsuit. Apple built camera lenses for the iPhone 12, 12 Mini, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, 13 and 13 Mini, and the iPad Pro 2021, using confidential information from Immervision, according to the company.

Immervision builds both lenses and software that are supposed to deliver particularly distortion-free images for super-wide-angle shots. Apple had the technology licensed in June 2014. However, the agreement is said to have been violated in the production of the devices mentioned in the lawsuit.

Immervision Wants Revenue Sharing And Compensation

Immervision wants to get Apple to share in the profits of every affected iPhone sold in court. In addition, the manufacturer is demanding compensation for Apple's patent infringement. Immervision's technology is based on patents dating back to 2005.

Apple emphasized with its last iPhones that super-wide-angle shots should have less distortion. These are visible, for example, in the corners of very wide-angled images or on lines running in the image. The court now has to clarify whether the manufacturer actually illegally used the intellectual property of Immervision to remove the distortions.