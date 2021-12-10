Tesla Stopped Accepting Orders For Model S And Model X Except In North America.

Tesla has announced to potential Model S and Model X buyers that it will no longer accept new orders outside of North America.

Tesla Model S (North America) Beat Jau From Unsplash

Tesla has removed the prices from its website. An order is therefore no longer possible at the moment. This also applies to Model X.

According to a report by Electrek, the order stop is also communicated by email to buyers who have ordered a Model S or Model X in Europe. They will receive their vehicles but at the same time the message: "In order to expedite the delivery of existing orders, including your Model X order, as much as possible, we are currently no longer accepting new orders for the Model S and Model X from markets outside of North America on." The price remains as agreed when the order was placed, says Tesla.

In the course of 2021, after the facelift of the Model S and Model X, Tesla took orders again, but production was delayed, so that the new Model S only rolled off the production line in June and the Model X in October 2021. The backlog in North America is still being worked through, reports Electrek without citing the source.

The first Model S and Model X for Europe will not be available until the second half of 2022. Tesla did not reveal why there are such big problems.

The Model S cost at least 115,424 USD (101,990 euros) before the order stopped. The price for the plaid version was 143717 USD (126,990 euros). The price for the Model S has therefore increased in three steps by 16975 USD (15,000 euros) since mid-2021. The Tesla Model X with the maximum range previously cost from 125610 USD (110,990 euros). The price when it was launched in January 2021 was 108634 USD (95,990 euros). The Plaid model was not affected by the price increase, the car cost 132400 USD (116,990 euros) in the pre-order last.