France Wants Arianespace Reusable Missile

Arianespace is set to develop a small reusable rocket. The concept comes too late, is too small, and is economically and politically questionable.

Arianespace Reusable Missile (France) CNES

Arianespace is set to develop a small reusable rocket. The aim is to begin to make amends for "bad decisions made in the last 10 years", as the French Minister for Economic Affairs, Bruno LeMaire, is quoted by Le Monde. The new rocket should be operational in 2026 and be able to bring 500-1,000 kg payload into low earth orbit. This is comparable to the Falcon 1e once planned by SpaceX or the RFA One from Rocketfactory Augsburg.

The development is to take place in a newly founded subsidiary of Arianespace called Maïa Space in Vernon, France, where parts of the Ariane 6 and French ICBMs for the military are also manufactured. According to LeMaire, this should also secure 100 jobs that should be lost because the integration of the Vinci engine into the upper stage of Ariane 6 has been transferred to Germany. According to Le Monde, France has a 56 percent stake in Ariane 6 and Germany 22 percent.

Few details are known about the Maïa Space rocket. It is obviously politically motivating and may still be in the definition phase. The rocket is said to use a Prometheus engine in the first stage. The methane-powered Prometheus has been developed in France since 2015 and financed by Esa since 2017. But it was never intended for commercial use. The name Prometheus is an acronym for: "Forerunner of a cost-effective reusable oxygen-methane propulsion system".

Too Large Engines Make Rockets Uneconomical

It was developed in anticipation of a possible "Ariane Next" successor to the Ariane 6 and dimensioned based on the Merlin engines of the Falcon 9. Three Prometheus is to power the Themis experimental rocket, which is to test rocket landings similar to SpaceX's Grasshopper rocket. However, the schedule for this has been postponed from 2022 to 2024 and there are still no fixed plans for the next Ariane generation.

A small rocket-powered only by a large engine has major economic disadvantages. In commercial space travel, it is common to use 5-10 small engines per rocket in both stages instead, because low production costs can only be achieved with large quantities. In addition to the few Prometheus engines, Maïa Space will develop a new upper-stage engine that will also have to be produced in small numbers. Maïa Space will hardly be able to develop a commercially competitive rocket with it.

The reuse plans are just as unclear as with the Rocketfactory Augsburg (RFA), whose RFA One is supposed to have the same size and payload. This fact will also lead to political problems.