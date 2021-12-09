New Star Store Bypasses App Store Commissions

Meta has launched a website to sell Facebook stars. In this way, the company avoids commission payments to Apple and Google.

Facebook's Star Store (Meta) Timothy Hales Bennett From Unsplash

The former Facebook group Meta has again found a way to bypass the commission payments for Apple's App Store and the Google Play Store. As the company recently announced, users of the social network Facebook can now purchase the virtual tip currency, Sterne, via an in-house store.

Stars are used on Facebook to show appreciation for content providers. The recipient of a star will receive $0.01 per copy. In this way, site and channel operators can monetize their offers. In order to be able to distribute stars, they must first be bought by the fans. So far, this was only possible as an in-app purchase via Apple's App Store and the Google Play Store.

For sales via the app stores, a commission for the operator is incurred as standard. If the purchase is processed via the new Facebook website and Facebook's own payment service Facebook Pay, Meta receives the full amount. The company advertises that users are now getting more stars for their money.

Better Prices on The Facebook Store

In fact, the prices are currently significantly lower. Costs 6,400 stars via in-app purchase around 95 euros, there are 9,200 stars in Facebook's own store for 89 euros. It is not known whether this will remain the case in the long term. One thing is certain: at the moment, buying a star via the Facebook store is worthwhile in several ways.

As part of the Stars Festival, which will take place in December 2021, Facebook grants bonus stars on every purchase made on its own website. The number depends on the number of stars purchased. If you buy 25 stars for 0.27 euros, you will receive two bonus items. If you buy 9,200 stars, you get 600.

Currently, stars are only used in videos and live streams. In the long term, Facebook wants to include the feature in other areas such as the reels planned for 2022. However, it is not the first time that Meta has deliberately avoided app store commissions. As Techcrunch reports, the company only introduced subscription links on iOS in November, which content providers can use to accept direct payments from fans.