Trump's Twitter Clone Receives Billions of Investors

Ghani Mengal

Former US President Trump has secured the support of unknown investors for the development of his Twitter alternative Truth Social.

Truth Social (Trupm's Social Media)Jakub Porzycki From Reuters

Former US President Donald Trump has apparently secured a billion US dollars to finance his social network Truth Social. Trump's newly formed company Media & Technology Group (Tmtg) receives a communication suggesting (PDF) financial support from the Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC). The capital came from a heterogeneous group of institutional investors, according to the announcement of December 4, 2021.

The investor company is a so-called SPAC (Special Purpose Acquisition Company). This is a listed shell company with no business operations. Truth Social is financed as usual via a so-called PIPE (Private Investment in Public Equity). This involves selling shares in a publicly-traded company to a group of investors in order to get additional money to buy the contents of the jacket if the funds available are insufficient.

Did DWAC Violate Stock Exchange Rules?

Digital World went public in September 2021 and initially raised $239 million. After the announcement to merge with TMTG, the stock market price rose more than tenfold. However, the company could have violated the stock exchange rules because company boss Patrick Orlando is said to have spoken to Trump about the merger in the spring. That wasn't mentioned before the IPO, however.

After the completion of the company merger, only Trump's company will be traded on the stock exchange. According to the Guardian, if the companies do well, Trump will receive tens of millions in bonus shares, which could represent a book value in the billions.

Trump commented on the funding commitment with his usual allegations against mainstream social media that blocked his access after the Capitol attack in January 2021. "One billion US dollars send an important message to Big Tech that censorship and political discrimination must end. America is ready for Truth Social, a platform that does not discriminate on the basis of political ideology," said Trump.

The official launch date for Truth Social has not yet been set. A number of hackers and attackers had already succeeded in gaining access to the not-yet public network. Technically, the social network seems to be based on the free software Mastodon. However, Mastodon's code is under the AGPLv3. This means that the website operator who uses the code must also publish it again. But that did not happen in the case of Trump's social network. Rather, the supposedly own code is even referred to as proprietary.

