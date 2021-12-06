Reprogramming Biological Tissue In The Living Body

Convert skin tissue into blood vessels? A research team has developed a nano-chip for this purpose. It could soon be tested on humans.

Reprogramming Biological Tissue (In Humans) CDC From Unsplash

A research team from the Indiana University School of Medicine has developed a nano-chip that can reprogram biological tissue in the living body. The silicon device is intended to convert skin tissue into blood vessels and nerve cells and is currently used in various therapies on laboratory mice.

These include preventing and reversing nerve damage caused by diabetes. Another area of ​​application can be found in strokes. There they want to repair the brain damage that has occurred with the method. The technology can therefore be used in a variety of ways and could be used in the treatment of many human health problems. In the meantime, the device has been transferred from the prototype to standardized production.

Applications of The Medical Nano-Chip

The work was on 26 November 2021 under the title Fabrication and use of silicone hollow-needle arrays to achieve tissue nano-transfection in mouse tissue in vivo (Engl. Production and use of silicon hollow needle arrays for Nano-transfection tissue in mice on living organism) in the scientific journal Nature Protocols published.

"This tiny silicon chip enables nanotechnology that can change the function of living parts of the body," said Chandan Sen, director of the Indiana Center for Regenerative Medicine and Engineering. "For example, if a person's blood vessels have been damaged in a traffic accident and they need a blood supply, we can no longer rely on the existing blood vessel because it is crushed, but we can turn the skin tissue into blood vessels and save the limb at risk. "

The team published details on how the chip was made in their report. According to Sen, any professional could manufacture this chip within five to six days using the research report. The scientist hopes that such a regenerative therapy option could be offered worldwide it in the future.

It is also a non-invasive nano-chip device that can reprogram tissue functions through the use of a harmless electrical spark. Specific genes should be transferred within a fraction of a second. In the laboratory, it has already been possible to convert the skin tissue of an injured leg into blood vessels and thus repair the injury. Sen is now hoping for FDA approval. The device could then be tested on humans for clinical research.