Cryptocurrencies Are Crashing

Bitcoin, Ether, and other cryptocurrencies have had a bad weekend. Bitcoin is almost 20 percent below the value of the previous week.

Bitcoin (Cryptocurrencies are falling) André François McKenzie From Unsplash

The weekend around the second Advent 2021 was devastating for cryptocurrencies. The major currencies suffered severe crashes, from which they were unable to recover on December 6, 2021.

Bitcoin, for example, dropped from a value of just over $57,000 on December 3, 2021, to $46,000 on the morning of December 4. The currency was then able to stabilize and has been hovering around 49,000 US dollars since then. That is almost 20 percent less than on December 3rd.

Also, ether crashed during Friday's requirements: from almost 4,600 US dollars, the price dropped to less than 3,700 US dollars - a loss of 20 percent also. This currency was also able to recover somewhat, but is currently less than 4,100 US dollars, but is also below the value of the previous week.

There Are Many Possible Reasons

As is often the case with cryptocurrencies, there are no precisely identifiable causes for the reasons. The Tagesschau speculates on fluctuations due to profit-taking - i.e. Sales of crypto reserves, which could actually depress the price. However, this would be a rather unusual reason for such sharp price falls.

Other possible reasons could be future measures by the US Federal Reserve against rising inflation, which has been speculated about for a few days. The situation around the Chinese company Evergrande could also have worried investors: Possible measures by the Chinese government could have an impact on the Chinese economy - and thus also on the global economy.

Basically, cryptocurrencies are now seen more as objects of speculation than as currencies for everyday use. The prices often fluctuate due to influences that are initially not obvious. In the past, tweets, among other things, were enough to influence prices.