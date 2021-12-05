Tesla Brings Cyberquad For Kids

An expensive children's toy has appeared in Tesla's online shop: the Cyberquad costs 1,900 US dollars.

Cyberquad for Kids (Tesla) Cyberquad

On Tesla's official online shop, a Cyberquad for children with an electric drive is offered, which can reach a top speed of 16 km/h. The $1,900 Cyberquad looks similar to the four-wheel ATV that Tesla drove from its loading area to showcase the Cybertruck (Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Company introduced the Cybertruck on 21 November 2019), but is greatly reduced in size and is made especially for kids.

The Cyberquad is made of a full steel frame and the range of this toy is just 25 km/h. A lithium-ion battery is built into the 55-kg Cyberquad. Charging takes up to five hours. Once fully charged, it can travel up to 15 miles.

The toy is suitable for children aged eight and over (8+) and can apparently only be ordered via Tesla's official online shop and the delivery can take 2 to 4 weeks due to the holiday season. The buyer then has to assemble it.

Tesla Presented Its Electric Pickup Cybertruck In Late November 2019

According to founder Elon Musk, the company wants to show an updated version before production starts. Originally the pick-up was supposed to be a little smaller than the shown version of the prototype, but Musk gave up these plans in 2020.

Prices for the Cybertruck start at $40,000 in the US for the base rear-wheel-drive model. The four-wheel-drive vehicle is priced at $50,000, while the basic three-engine model costs $70,000. Production is not expected to start until 2022.