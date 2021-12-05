Children Usually Receive Smartphones Between The Ages of 6 And 11

Only a very small minority of parents do not want to provide their child with a smartphone until the age of 15.

Girl Using Smartphone (6 And 11) Pan xiaozhen From Unsplash

According to a recent study, most parents decide differently when their child receives a smartphone. This is the result of a current representative survey by the market research company YouGov. Parents were asked at what age they gave their child a Smartphone or intend to make it available.

Most parents give their child a smartphone between the ages of 6 and 11 - in elementary schools, the devices are accordingly often seen in children's hands. 36 percent of parents wait until the child is at least 12 years old. By the age of 15 at the latest, over 90 percent of all children have a smartphone.

1 percent of parents give their children under three years of age a smartphone. The proportion for children between four and six years is 4 percent. According to this, 5 percent of children have access to their own smartphones before attending primary school.

1 Percent of Parents Reject Smartphones For Their Own Children

4 percent of the parents surveyed wait until the age of 15 for their child to receive a smartphone. 1 percent of the parents surveyed refused to give their child a smartphone. 4 percent of those questioned did not commit themselves or gave no answer.

According to the parents, the vast majority of them in all age groups have control over how much time the children spend with the smartphone. By the age of 12, more than 80 percent of parents believe that they can control how long they have used their smartphones.

Between zero and three years, the proportion is 84 percent lower than in the age group between three and six years (90 percent) and 6 to 12 years (86 percent). Between the ages of 12 and 15, the proportion drops to 78 percent and drops to 59 percent from the age of 15.