Battery Prices Are Rising Because Raw Material Costs Are Too High

The party is over. Instead of being cheaper, batteries are set to become even more expensive in 2022 due to new records in the price of lithium and other raw materials.

Battery Prices Are Rising (Material Shortage) Waldemar Brandt From Unsplash

In 2021, global battery prices, adjusted for inflation, fell by around 6 percent from 140 US dollars per kilowatt-hour to 132 US dollars. Last year prices fell 13 percent, but that number doesn't show the drama of the situation. It comes from Bloomberg's annual price survey on the battery market. It is the average price, averaged over the whole year and overall battery types.

But batteries are more expensive today than they were in early 2021. Just recently, the Chinese battery manufacturer BYD, known for the blade battery, announced that it would raise battery prices by 20 percent from November and is not alone in this. These price increases in the last few weeks could hardly affect the average price for the year. This price development is only the beginning. Prices are expected to continue to rise in early 2022.

The reason is the fivefold increase in the price of lithium over the past 12 months, which has risen from a record low to a record high. Lithium carbonate is currently traded on the open market at around 31 US dollars/kg. That alone is equivalent to around US $21 per kilowatt-hour, which is an increase of US $16. These costs are not even fully factored in. Because the prices in the supply contracts with the manufacturers, are based on the market price but are renegotiated only after a few months' delay.

Lithium Iron Phosphate Kept Average Prices Low

Around half of the rise in lithium prices took place from August to November, so the big price shock won't hit companies until 2022. Cobalt is also twice as expensive as it was at the beginning of the year and nickel prices have risen by a quarter. Other components such as graphite, metal and separator foils, electrolytes, and binders have also become more expensive over the course of the year, with delivery difficulties and the global pandemic also playing a role.

According to Bloomberg, the fact that battery prices were able to fall at all on average for the year is mainly due to the conversion of battery technology to lithium iron phosphate (LFP). These batteries are around 30 percent cheaper than NMC batteries with nickel and cobalt. Because of the increase in costs, LFP batteries are said to have been just as expensive at the end of the year as the more expensive NMC batteries were at the beginning of the year. In China, LFP now accounts for over 50 percent of total battery production. Manufacturers like Tesla have already announced that they will equip around 80 percent of their cars with such batteries.

The further development now mainly depends on the lithium price. The demand for lithium is higher than the supply, so prices are not expected to fall. In contrast to the other battery components, the enormous rise in lithium prices is not due to difficulties in delivery and production, but rather to a lack of capacity in the mines. This will remain the case in recent years due to a lack of investments due to the low lithium prices because mines need at least 5 years from the investment to the start of production.