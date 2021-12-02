Microsoft Offers Cheaper Teams For Small Businesses

The Microsoft Teams Essentials tool provides most of the functionality of the full version of Teams. The license is 19 percent cheaper.

Microsoft Team (Windows Central) Windows Central

Microsoft presents a new version of the collaboration software Teams. Teams Essentials offers similar functionality as the standard program but introduces some limits and limits. For that cost, the Essentials version is 3.40 dollars instead of 4.20 dollars per user per month for Microsoft Business Basic 365. The difference of 80 cents a month per user results in a saving of 19 percent. That should pay off with several employees.

Microsoft Teams Essentials, however, is a single offer that works without additional office software, i.e. Word, Excel, Powerpoint, Sharepoint, Exchange, Outlook, Onedrive, and Co. In addition, the available cloud storage in teams is limited to 10 GB per user. However, Teams Essentials enables web and telephone support, which users of the free version are not necessarily entitled to.

Teams Essentials allows 30 hours of video conference time per month, which is the upper limit even in more expensive subscriptions for the SME sector. 300 participants can also attend the conferences. The free version is designed for 60 minutes of conference time. 100 instead of 300 participants can sit in a meeting.

Outlook Calendar Is Missing

However, as in the free version, only a maximum of 2 GB can be attached to data in chat histories. In more expensive licenses, 1 TB per company and 10 GB per user are allowed. Microsoft Teams Essentials also does not offer the option of recording conversations, creating group rooms, or displaying the Outlook calendar in Teams.

Microsoft provides a complete list of features on the product page. There, all four versions of Teams for small and medium-sized business customers are compared with one another.