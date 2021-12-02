Starlink Tests Satellite Internet In Airplanes

Several airlines should soon be offering Starlink service. According to a manager, it should be done as soon as possible.

Starlink is testing its service on "multiple planes" and wants to provide airlines with satellite internet coverage "as soon as possible". That said Jonathan Hofeller, Vice President of Commercial Sales at Starlink, on a panel discussion at the meeting of the Airline Passenger Experience Association in Long Beach, California, reports the Bloomberg news agency.

Starlink is in talks with several airlines about the offer of broadband connections on board, emphasized Hofeller. This would put the company in direct competition with Viasat, Intelsat, Telesat, and others. Deutsche Telekom's European Aviation Network (EAN) can also be used for onboard Internet in aircraft. EAN is not a pure ground-based network; S-band satellites not only close possible gaps, but also LTE. Satellite and LTE are always connected. LTE is only switched on when there is a high demand for data.

Hofeller added that Starlink is completing six satellites per week at its assembly facility near Seattle.

100,000 Satellite Terminals Delivered To Customers In 14 Different Countries Worldwide

Starlink's goal is to provide Internet connectivity to anywhere in the world through its growing network of low orbit satellites. In August, SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk said Starlink had delivered 100,000 satellite Internet terminals to customers in 14 countries.

The constellation currently consists of almost 1,500 satellites. In the full expansion stage, there should be 12,000 satellites. The LEO (Low Earth Orbit) Starlink satellite constellation at initial altitudes between around 400 and 650 kilometers significantly improves transit times.